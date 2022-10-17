ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Over-the-counter hearing aids hit Kentucky pharmacy shelves

American consumers can now purchase hearing aids without a prescription, and the over-the-counter versions can be found in popular pharmacies like Walgreens and CVS.
KENTUCKY STATE
Victim identified following Lexington's 38th homicide

The victim of Friday night's stabbing was identified by the Fayette County Coroner's Office as 53-year-old Robert Wallace Jr., of Lexington.
LEXINGTON, KY
Understanding the 2022 Kentucky amendments

Not only are some voters unaware two potentially constitution-changing questions are on the ballot, but understanding what their vote means may not be quite clear.
KENTUCKY STATE
3 hurt in serious Nicholasville crash

The crash occurred on North Main Street at Orchard Drive just after 10:30 p.m. Monday. The three people involved are expected to survive.
NICHOLASVILLE, KY
2 hurt in serious Lexington crash

The one-vehicle crash occurred around 5 a.m. Wednesday. The two inside the car were taken to the hospital, their condition is unknown at this time. The crash shut down I-75 near exit 110.
LEXINGTON, KY
Lexington holding household hazardous waste disposal event

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Many homes are housing hazardous materials like paints, cleaners, oils, batteries, and pesticides, that are challenging to dispose of. The city of Lexington occasionally offers household hazardous waste (HHW) collection events where Fayette County residents can drop off the hazardous materials that have accumulated in their homes. The city will properly dispose of them, free of charge.
LEXINGTON, KY
Morning weather forecast: 10/20/22

The Kentucky Division of Forestry says the Invasive Spotted lantern Fly feeds on native trees and plants. If you see one report it to the Division of Forestry.
LEXINGTON, KY
Police searching for missing Casey County man

Kentucky State Police (KSP) is searching for a missing Casey County man. Dennis Keith Davis, 37, was last seen around 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 30 at his home in Casey County.
CASEY COUNTY, KY
Few displays hold a candle to Louisville's Jack o'Lantern Spectacular

5,000 carved pumpkins line a trail that draws 95,000 visitors each October.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Lexington leaders shining light on domestic violence

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Lexington leaders and the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) are shining a light on domestic violence. The FCSO and city leaders went door to door holding on to purple lights. “When they see these lights, hopefully, this will maybe click off a switch...
LEXINGTON, KY
Avelo Airlines inaugural flight in Lexington

Today marks the arrival of new airline, Avelo to the Blue Grass Airport. Their first flight will be at 4 p.m. to Orlando.
LEXINGTON, KY
Applications open for 75th annual Toys for Tots

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Christmas is a little more than two months away. It’s a time to help kids who are less fortunate this season. This is Toys for Tots’ 75th holiday season. The Lexington campaign makes sure kids in Fayette, Jessamine, and Franklin counties wake up to presents on Dec. 25. Last year, they reached over 6,000 children. Program coordinators hope to reach at least 1,000 more this holiday season.
LEXINGTON, KY
Significant crash closes portions of I-75 in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The middle and right lanes remain blocked at the I-75 south split as Police continue with the investigation of the single-vehicle collision. The health status of the two individuals involved is still unknown. A serious crash has shut down portions of I-75 in Lexington.
LEXINGTON, KY
Trunk or Treat event planned for Lexington community

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A family-friendly event is coming to Lexington this weekend to help celebrate Halloween and the fall season. YMCA of Central Kentucky is holding its annual Trunk or Treat event on Oct. 22 from 2 to 4 p.m. The event will take place at the Whitaker Family YMCA and is free to the public.
LEXINGTON, KY

