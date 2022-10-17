Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Haunted car wash: TikTok video gives a sneak peek of this suburban Chicago's "Tunnel of Terror'Jennifer GeerOrland Park, IL
Where to get the best pizza in ChicagoJake WellsChicago, IL
Chicago Received 3,313 Migrants From Texas But This is the Real ProblemTom HandyChicago, IL
This Unique Flea Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in IllinoisTravel MavenVilla Park, IL
Chicago Cubs may open offseason with shocking free agent signing
For the first time since the Chicago Cubs signed starting pitcher Yu Darvish in 2018, the team is expected to swim in the deep of Major League Baseball free agency this offseason. Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer told reporters at the end of the season that the team...
Chicago Cubs: 3 big starting pitching trade targets to bolster the rotation
Everyone – and I mean everyone – is focused on the Cubs and every conceivable free agent signing Jed Hoyer and Carter Hawkins might try to pull off this winter. But Chicago isn’t going to address every roster need via signing and we shouldn’t lose sight of the trade market.
Harper, Machado tangle in wild-card NLCS between Phils, Pads
SAN DIEGO (AP) -- Either Bryce Harper or Manny Machado will be playing in the World Series this year.Harper's Philadelphia Phillies will face Machado's San Diego Padres in an all-wild card NL Championship Series starting Tuesday night at Petco Park. It's not exactly the matchup most fans would have predicted, but neither slugger is about to apologize about their teams making thrilling October runs as the two lowest seeds."I think, honestly, we've got the two best teams going up against each other, and it's going to be a fun week for sure," said Machado, who had an MVP-caliber season as...
How much money will the Cubs spend this offseason?
Rumors of the Cubs being in on top free agents are already swirling, even before the postseason is over. Will they really be big spenders this winter? They’d better be. The Chicago Cubs enter the offseason and free agency with little to no financial limitations, according to team owner Tom Ricketts. This would be exciting news to fans – if they were not told the exact same thing last year. In a year with a historically large pool of talent, Chicago made just two noteworthy signings: Japanese outfielder Seiya Suzuki and pitcher Marcus Stroman, who signed a three-year $71million deal. Although great pick-ups for the Cubs, it was not enough to make them competitive – even in a very mediocre NL Central. As we turn the page to 2023, we are all expecting more moves with better results.
What If Cubs, Anthony Rizzo Can Go Home Again?
What if Cubs, Anthony Rizzo can go home again? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Jose Abreu to the Cubs to fill their first-base void until Matt Mervis or somebody else in the system is ready?. Not bad. But what about a reunion with an old friend — specifically, the...
Chicago Bears land Christian McCaffrey in one of these 3 trades
The Chicago Bears aren’t in desperate need of a running back right now but they are in desperate need of more help on offense in any way that they can get it. If they could grab a superstar at that position at any point, they really shouldn’t hesitate.
MLB Rumors: White Sox' José Abreu on Cubs' Offseason Wish List
Report: White Sox' José Abreu on Cubs’ offseason wish list originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Could José Abreu make the move up the Red Line this winter?. Already speculated as an obvious fit, Abreu, the longtime White Sox first baseman, is “high on list of players the Cubs would like to add in free agency” this winter, according to WSCR’s Bruce Levine.
Report: 2 managerial candidates have 'impressed' White Sox in interviews
Houston Astros bench coach Joe Espada and Kansas City Royals bench coach Pedro Grifol have impressed the White Sox in their search for a new manager, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported.
Padres' bats go silent against Phillies in NLCS opener
Juan Soto, Manny Machado and unlikely star Trent Grisham went silent for the San Diego Padres, giving the Petco Park faithful little to get loud about in the city’s first NLCS since 1998.
Kyle Schwarber Joins Cubs' Willson Contreras in Good Playoff Company
Schwarber in good company with Contreras after 488-foot HR originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. No one has hit a postseason home run farther than Cubs catcher Willson Contreras since Statcast began tracking the metric in 2015. But one of Contreras' former Cubs teammates gave him a run for the...
Ex-Yankees, Mets sluggers step down as Angels coaches
The Los Angeles Angels are making some changes to their coaching staff, and that includes letting go of hitting coaches that have spent some time in New York. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported that Jeremy Reed will be stepping down...
Joe Maddon on Ozzie Guillen not being a White Sox managerial candidate: 'Wisdom and experience are no longer desired'
Former Cubs manager Joe Maddon had a blunt response when asked why he believes former World Series-winning manager Ozzie Guillen isn’t a current candidate for the White Sox’s managerial opening.
Chicago Bulls Finalize 2022-23 Roster
The Chicago Bulls have some big aspirations entering the 2022-23 season after finally making the playoffs last year. The team aspires to advance further than they did last season, as laid out by Arturas Karnisovas in his opening presser. One of the themes Karnisovas and head coach Billy Donovan preached...
Why Cubs Might Live to Regret Kyle Schwarber Departure Most
Why Cubs might live to regret Kyle Schwarber departure most originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. During a late September game at Wrigley Field with his team hunting a playoff berth, the Phillies’ Kyle Schwarber caught the Cubs napping and stole third base without a throw. “Freaking Schwarber,” Cubs...
Cubs need one of the big shortstops and Trea Turner seems likeliest
It’s clear the Chicago Cubs need to land one of the big four shortstops this offseason. For the sake of adding star power, filling the hole at second base by proxy, and trying to field a legitimately competitive team next year, it has to happen. We’ve heard reports tying them to Carlos Correa, Trea Turner and Xander Bogaerts and, unless the Braves work out yet another extension, they’ll likely be tied to Dansby Swanson, too. The question now is which one makes the most sense?
Cubs might just get their shot to trade for Shohei Ohtani this winter
With a potential sale of the franchise hanging over everything and a lengthy postseason drought, things have been better in Anaheim, where the Angels continue to squander two generational talents in Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani. This year, the club limped to a 73-89 mark, trying just about everything to...
Chicago Bulls: 3 possible outcomes for the upcoming season
The Chicago Bulls are back! They kicked off their season in Miami on Wednesday with a win and while the Chicago Bulls didn’t add any star power, they did solidify their bench. Their bench unit features multiple guards who can handle the ball, several athletic wings, and an actual...
NHL unveils Blackhawks ‘Reverse Retro’ jersey for 2022-2023
The NHL and Adidas released the design of the Chicago Blackhawks "Reverse Retro" jersey for the 2022-2023 season on Thursday.
Stephen A. Smith Is Taking A Laidback Approach To His New ESPN Show
Stephen A Smith Is Getting Another ESPN Show Covering The NBA
