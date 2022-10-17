ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

Harper, Machado tangle in wild-card NLCS between Phils, Pads

SAN DIEGO (AP) -- Either Bryce Harper or Manny Machado will be playing in the World Series this year.Harper's Philadelphia Phillies will face Machado's San Diego Padres in an all-wild card NL Championship Series starting Tuesday night at Petco Park. It's not exactly the matchup most fans would have predicted, but neither slugger is about to apologize about their teams making thrilling October runs as the two lowest seeds."I think, honestly, we've got the two best teams going up against each other, and it's going to be a fun week for sure," said Machado, who had an MVP-caliber season as...
SAN DIEGO, CA
FanSided

How much money will the Cubs spend this offseason?

Rumors of the Cubs being in on top free agents are already swirling, even before the postseason is over. Will they really be big spenders this winter? They’d better be. The Chicago Cubs enter the offseason and free agency with little to no financial limitations, according to team owner Tom Ricketts. This would be exciting news to fans – if they were not told the exact same thing last year. In a year with a historically large pool of talent, Chicago made just two noteworthy signings: Japanese outfielder Seiya Suzuki and pitcher Marcus Stroman, who signed a three-year $71million deal. Although great pick-ups for the Cubs, it was not enough to make them competitive – even in a very mediocre NL Central. As we turn the page to 2023, we are all expecting more moves with better results.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

What If Cubs, Anthony Rizzo Can Go Home Again?

What if Cubs, Anthony Rizzo can go home again? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Jose Abreu to the Cubs to fill their first-base void until Matt Mervis or somebody else in the system is ready?. Not bad. But what about a reunion with an old friend — specifically, the...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

MLB Rumors: White Sox' José Abreu on Cubs' Offseason Wish List

Report: White Sox' José Abreu on Cubs’ offseason wish list originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Could José Abreu make the move up the Red Line this winter?. Already speculated as an obvious fit, Abreu, the longtime White Sox first baseman, is “high on list of players the Cubs would like to add in free agency” this winter, according to WSCR’s Bruce Levine.
CHICAGO, IL
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees, Mets sluggers step down as Angels coaches

The Los Angeles Angels are making some changes to their coaching staff, and that includes letting go of hitting coaches that have spent some time in New York. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported that Jeremy Reed will be stepping down...
Yardbarker

Chicago Bulls Finalize 2022-23 Roster

The Chicago Bulls have some big aspirations entering the 2022-23 season after finally making the playoffs last year. The team aspires to advance further than they did last season, as laid out by Arturas Karnisovas in his opening presser. One of the themes Karnisovas and head coach Billy Donovan preached...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Why Cubs Might Live to Regret Kyle Schwarber Departure Most

Why Cubs might live to regret Kyle Schwarber departure most originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. During a late September game at Wrigley Field with his team hunting a playoff berth, the Phillies’ Kyle Schwarber caught the Cubs napping and stole third base without a throw. “Freaking Schwarber,” Cubs...
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Cubs need one of the big shortstops and Trea Turner seems likeliest

It’s clear the Chicago Cubs need to land one of the big four shortstops this offseason. For the sake of adding star power, filling the hole at second base by proxy, and trying to field a legitimately competitive team next year, it has to happen. We’ve heard reports tying them to Carlos Correa, Trea Turner and Xander Bogaerts and, unless the Braves work out yet another extension, they’ll likely be tied to Dansby Swanson, too. The question now is which one makes the most sense?
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Chicago Bulls: 3 possible outcomes for the upcoming season

The Chicago Bulls are back! They kicked off their season in Miami on Wednesday with a win and while the Chicago Bulls didn’t add any star power, they did solidify their bench. Their bench unit features multiple guards who can handle the ball, several athletic wings, and an actual...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy