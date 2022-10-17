ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

u.today

SHIB Trading Volume Jumps 30% as Price Grapples with Key Level

ambcrypto.com

ApeCoin [APE] could see some gains toward $5, only if…

Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. ApeCoin might bounce to $5, but the trend was in favor of the bears. Can buying pressure overwhelm the sellers as APE approaches resistance?. In September, ApeCoin had...
Benzinga

Bitcoin Analyst Predicts Intense Selloff Coming — Followed By Strong Rally

Bitcoin BTC/USD could still see another sell-off event as it approaches a fresh bear market low, according to cryptocurrency analyst and popular YouTuber Benjamin Cowan. What Happened: Cowan, who has 770,000 YouTube subscribers, suggested that BTC may capitulate if its one-year return on investment continues to drop. The cryptocurrency analyst predicts that BTC may be headed for a capitulation event if it enters the price range between $13,000 to $14,000.
Benzinga

Dow Surges Over 150 Points; Initial Jobless Claims Drop Last Week

U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 150 points on Thursday. Following the market opening Thursday, the Dow traded up 0.57% to 30,595.97 while the NASDAQ rose 0.52% to 10,735.61. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.26% to 3,704.67. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Communication...
u.today

Key Reason Why Bitcoin (BTC), Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Cardano (ADA) Just Dropped to Intraday Lows

The Bitcoin price dropped to a fresh intraday low of $18,183 at 12:30 p.m. UTC on the Bitstamp exchange. It reached the lowest level since Sept. 21. Leading altcoins are also getting hammered, failing to decouple from Bitcoin. Cardano (ADA) dropped to a new intraday low of $0.3490 on the Binance exchange. Meme coin Shiba Inu (SHIB) bottomed out at $0.00000924.
NBC Chicago

Bitcoin Fails to Rally With Stocks as $940 Million of the Crypto Is Pulled From Exchange Favored by Institutions

On Tuesday some 48,000 bitcoins moved off Coinbase Pro, a favored exchange among institutional investors, according to data provider CryptoQuant. The outflow was the biggest among crypto exchanges since crypto's big crash in June of this year and the second-largest of all time. Exchange outflows suggest investors are withdrawing their crypto from exchanges and shifting from selling mode to accumulating mode.
Yahoo!

Stock market interest is back on the rise: Chart

With a brutal year for the stock market getting closer to a close, investors may be showing renewed interest in their investments as they look to take action into 2023. Google searches for "Dow Jones" have picked up over the last month (chart below), according to findings compiled by DataTrek Research. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is often seen as the most commonly used metric for stocks by the average U.S. household.
Yahoo!

Stock market news live updates: Stocks stage big turnaround after plunging on inflation data; Dow soars 800 points, S&P 500 gains near 3%

U.S. stocks powered higher Thursday from large early-session drops as Wall Street shook off inflation data that showed consumer prices climbed more than expected. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) was up nearly 3%, marking its biggest intraday comeback since February. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) edged higher by more than 800 points, or 2.8%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) ticked up 2.2%. The 10-year Treasury yield moved closer to 4%.
coinchapter.com

Crypto Price Prediction: Shiba Inu (SHIB), ADA, CVP, MATIC

PATNA (CoinChapter.com) — The cryptocurrency market enjoyed a relief rally on Monday, with most crypto tokens registering gains as trading began in the third week of Oct. Bitcoin (BTC) prices reached nearly $19,600 before corrections pared gains. However, the largest cryptocurrency (by marketcap) continued to trade above $19,500 at writing. Meanwhile, Ethereum (ETH) prices remained above $1,300.
thecoinrise.com

Bitcoin price analysis for 20 October 2022

Bitcoin price analysis for 20 October 2022, Bitcoin, the first largest cryptocurrency based on market cap, is in a downtrend since November 2021. On the fourth day of this week, it seems that the pressure tries to balance between buyers and sellers based on the weekly Heikin Ashi Candlestick. The weekly MACD is still negative but forms a positive histogram. The weekly RSI fluctuates below 50 but is close to the overbought zone. The price is still under the 50 SMMA line.
astaga.com

Ethereum Price Recovery Could Soon Fade If ETH Fails To Surpass $1,400

Ethereum is slowly shifting decrease beneath $1,300 towards the US Greenback. ETH stays at a threat of main decline if it stays beneath $1,400 for a very long time. Ethereum began a recent decline after it didn’t clear the $1,350 resistance. The worth is now buying and selling beneath...
u.today

Bitcoin Closer to Bullish Takeover Than You Think, Data Suggests

wealthinsidermag.com

Earnings Outlook: Adobe stock rises as outlook confirmed ahead of earnings

Adobe Inc. shares rose in the extended session Tuesday after the software company did what many tech companies have not this earnings season: Stick to its forecast. shares advanced more than 3% in after-hours trading, following a 0.2% decline to close the regular session at $292.98. Several tech companies, from...

