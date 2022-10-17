Read full article on original website
Related
This Widely Held Stock-Split Stock Can Skyrocket 608% or Plunge 89%, According to Wall Street
Wall Street pundits expect a wide range of outcomes for this exceptionally popular industry leader.
u.today
SHIB Trading Volume Jumps 30% as Price Grapples with Key Level
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
ambcrypto.com
ApeCoin [APE] could see some gains toward $5, only if…
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. ApeCoin might bounce to $5, but the trend was in favor of the bears. Can buying pressure overwhelm the sellers as APE approaches resistance?. In September, ApeCoin had...
Bitcoin Analyst Predicts Intense Selloff Coming — Followed By Strong Rally
Bitcoin BTC/USD could still see another sell-off event as it approaches a fresh bear market low, according to cryptocurrency analyst and popular YouTuber Benjamin Cowan. What Happened: Cowan, who has 770,000 YouTube subscribers, suggested that BTC may capitulate if its one-year return on investment continues to drop. The cryptocurrency analyst predicts that BTC may be headed for a capitulation event if it enters the price range between $13,000 to $14,000.
Dow Surges Over 150 Points; Initial Jobless Claims Drop Last Week
U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 150 points on Thursday. Following the market opening Thursday, the Dow traded up 0.57% to 30,595.97 while the NASDAQ rose 0.52% to 10,735.61. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.26% to 3,704.67. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Communication...
u.today
Key Reason Why Bitcoin (BTC), Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Cardano (ADA) Just Dropped to Intraday Lows
The Bitcoin price dropped to a fresh intraday low of $18,183 at 12:30 p.m. UTC on the Bitstamp exchange. It reached the lowest level since Sept. 21. Leading altcoins are also getting hammered, failing to decouple from Bitcoin. Cardano (ADA) dropped to a new intraday low of $0.3490 on the Binance exchange. Meme coin Shiba Inu (SHIB) bottomed out at $0.00000924.
Bitcoin Fails to Rally With Stocks as $940 Million of the Crypto Is Pulled From Exchange Favored by Institutions
On Tuesday some 48,000 bitcoins moved off Coinbase Pro, a favored exchange among institutional investors, according to data provider CryptoQuant. The outflow was the biggest among crypto exchanges since crypto's big crash in June of this year and the second-largest of all time. Exchange outflows suggest investors are withdrawing their crypto from exchanges and shifting from selling mode to accumulating mode.
Yahoo!
Stock market interest is back on the rise: Chart
With a brutal year for the stock market getting closer to a close, investors may be showing renewed interest in their investments as they look to take action into 2023. Google searches for "Dow Jones" have picked up over the last month (chart below), according to findings compiled by DataTrek Research. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is often seen as the most commonly used metric for stocks by the average U.S. household.
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Rival Could Generate 900% Growth for Long-Term Bulls as One Altcoin Gears Up for Fresh Rally: Analyst
A crypto strategist who continues to build a following with timely altcoin calls says one Ethereum (ETH) challenger could generate massive growth for long-term holders. Pseudonymous analyst Altcoin Sherpa tells his 184,700 Twitter followers that he believes smart contract platform Solana (SOL) looks primed for a fresh leg down. However,...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analyst Says US Dollar Index About To End Its Parabolic Rally, Predicts Massive Short Squeeze for Bitcoin
A closely followed crypto analyst is predicting an epic short squeeze for Bitcoin (BTC) as he believes the US dollar index (DXY) is about to lose steam. Crypto strategist Kevin Svenson tells his 116,200 Twitter followers that the DXY looks poised to finally end its parabolic ascent. “The DXY is...
Yahoo!
Stock market news live updates: Stocks stage big turnaround after plunging on inflation data; Dow soars 800 points, S&P 500 gains near 3%
U.S. stocks powered higher Thursday from large early-session drops as Wall Street shook off inflation data that showed consumer prices climbed more than expected. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) was up nearly 3%, marking its biggest intraday comeback since February. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) edged higher by more than 800 points, or 2.8%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) ticked up 2.2%. The 10-year Treasury yield moved closer to 4%.
Why Ford Stock Is Trailing the Market Today
One analyst worries that a recession could wipe out its profits.
Netflix Stock Surges As Q3 Subscriber Gains, Blowout Earnings Help Re-Take Global Streaming Lead From Disney+
Netflix (NFLX) shares are set for their strongest opening bell gain in six year Wednesday after the streaming media service blasted Wall Street's third quarter earnings forecast and added more than 2.4 million new subscribers ahead of the launch of its highly-anticipated ad-supported service next month. Hits such as 'Stranger...
coinchapter.com
Crypto Price Prediction: Shiba Inu (SHIB), ADA, CVP, MATIC
PATNA (CoinChapter.com) — The cryptocurrency market enjoyed a relief rally on Monday, with most crypto tokens registering gains as trading began in the third week of Oct. Bitcoin (BTC) prices reached nearly $19,600 before corrections pared gains. However, the largest cryptocurrency (by marketcap) continued to trade above $19,500 at writing. Meanwhile, Ethereum (ETH) prices remained above $1,300.
wealthinsidermag.com
Deep Dive: These 11 stocks can lead your portfolio’s rebound after the S&P 500 ‘earnings recession’ and a market bottom next year
This may surprise you: Wall Street analysts expect earnings for the S&P 500 to increase 8% during 2023, despite all the buzz about a possible recession as the Federal Reserve tightens monetary policy to quell inflation. Ken Laudan, a portfolio manager at Kornitzer Capital Management in Mission, Kan., isn’t buying...
thecoinrise.com
Bitcoin price analysis for 20 October 2022
Bitcoin price analysis for 20 October 2022, Bitcoin, the first largest cryptocurrency based on market cap, is in a downtrend since November 2021. On the fourth day of this week, it seems that the pressure tries to balance between buyers and sellers based on the weekly Heikin Ashi Candlestick. The weekly MACD is still negative but forms a positive histogram. The weekly RSI fluctuates below 50 but is close to the overbought zone. The price is still under the 50 SMMA line.
astaga.com
Ethereum Price Recovery Could Soon Fade If ETH Fails To Surpass $1,400
Ethereum is slowly shifting decrease beneath $1,300 towards the US Greenback. ETH stays at a threat of main decline if it stays beneath $1,400 for a very long time. Ethereum began a recent decline after it didn’t clear the $1,350 resistance. The worth is now buying and selling beneath...
u.today
Bitcoin Closer to Bullish Takeover Than You Think, Data Suggests
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Updates Outlook on Bitcoin and Solana, Says One Catalyst Could Trigger Cardano To ‘Roll the Market Over’
A popular cryptocurrency analyst and trader is mapping out the path forward for Bitcoin (BTC), Solana (SOL) and Cardano (ADA). Starting with Bitcoin, crypto trader Jason Pizzino tells his 276,000 YouTube subscribers that the flagship crypto asset is facing an uncertain trend after recording successive lower highs for about a week.
wealthinsidermag.com
Earnings Outlook: Adobe stock rises as outlook confirmed ahead of earnings
Adobe Inc. shares rose in the extended session Tuesday after the software company did what many tech companies have not this earnings season: Stick to its forecast. shares advanced more than 3% in after-hours trading, following a 0.2% decline to close the regular session at $292.98. Several tech companies, from...
Comments / 0