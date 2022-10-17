Read full article on original website
Related
Bitcoin Fails to Rally With Stocks as $940 Million of the Crypto Is Pulled From Exchange Favored by Institutions
On Tuesday some 48,000 bitcoins moved off Coinbase Pro, a favored exchange among institutional investors, according to data provider CryptoQuant. The outflow was the biggest among crypto exchanges since crypto's big crash in June of this year and the second-largest of all time. Exchange outflows suggest investors are withdrawing their crypto from exchanges and shifting from selling mode to accumulating mode.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analyst Benjamin Cowen Predicts Bitcoin (BTC) Capitulation Scenario – Here’s His Target
Popular crypto analyst Benjamin Cowen thinks Bitcoin (BTC) could still witness another sell-off event en route to printing a fresh bear market low. In a new YouTube video, Cowen tells his 770,000 subscribers that Bitcoin’s one-year running return on investment (ROI) indicator suggests that BTC could be headed for a capitulation event.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analyst Says US Dollar Index About To End Its Parabolic Rally, Predicts Massive Short Squeeze for Bitcoin
A closely followed crypto analyst is predicting an epic short squeeze for Bitcoin (BTC) as he believes the US dollar index (DXY) is about to lose steam. Crypto strategist Kevin Svenson tells his 116,200 Twitter followers that the DXY looks poised to finally end its parabolic ascent. “The DXY is...
crypto-economy.com
Bitcoin Price Falls as Nearly $1 Billion is Pulled from Exchanges
The price of bitcoin is not able to catch up with the stock market since $940 million of it was removed from the exchanges that institutions prefer, according to CNBC. CryptoQuant, a crypto data provider, reported on Tuesday that some 48,000 bitcoins were removed from Coinbase Pro, a popular exchange among institutional investors.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Primed To Go Higher, but One Ethereum-Based Altcoin Will Outperform BTC: Crypto Analyst Benjamin Cowen
Popular crypto analyst Benjamin Cowen is bullish on one Ethereum (ETH)-based altcoin and says it may even outperform Bitcoin (BTC). In a new interview with Altcoin Daily, Cowen lays out the case for his bullish Chainlink (LINK) sentiment. “A lot of the things I talk about on my channel right...
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Rival Could Generate 900% Growth for Long-Term Bulls as One Altcoin Gears Up for Fresh Rally: Analyst
A crypto strategist who continues to build a following with timely altcoin calls says one Ethereum (ETH) challenger could generate massive growth for long-term holders. Pseudonymous analyst Altcoin Sherpa tells his 184,700 Twitter followers that he believes smart contract platform Solana (SOL) looks primed for a fresh leg down. However,...
u.today
48,000 BTC Withdrawn by Institutions from Coinbase, CryptoQuant CEO Expects Price Surge
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Bitcoin Closer to Bullish Takeover Than You Think, Data Suggests
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MicroStrategy’s Financial Health At Risk After Enormous $3.4 Billion Bitcoin Bet: Fortune Report
Since MicroStrategy’s pivot to Bitcoin, the company has managed to accumulate 130,000 Bitcoins, worth just over $3.406 Billion at current rates. MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin acquisition was financed through multiple debts and bond offerings. Bitcoin’s dip to $18,300 on 13 October may have temporarily jeopardized the company’s financial health....
u.today
Analyst Forecasts Massive Drop in Bitcoin Price
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
wealthinsidermag.com
Finder’s Experts Predict Bitcoin Will End the Year at $21K, Panel Expects BTC to Hit $79K by 2025
Following the recent xrp and ether prediction forecasts by crypto and fintech experts chosen by the product comparison web portal, finder.com, Finder’s latest handful of specialists have produced a predictions report for bitcoin. The group of 55 Finder’s experts think bitcoin will increase in value by more than 10% by the year’s end, and by 2025, the participants expect bitcoin to be around $79K.
astaga.com
How Bitcoin On-Chain Signals Present A Solid Case For A Market Bottom
Bitcoin price stays caught under its former all-time excessive set 5 years in the past. The surprising decline has been one of many worst crypto winters on file, and the market is bracing for continued meltdown. Nevertheless, a sequence of on-chain indicators in BTC might present clues to how shut...
dailyhodl.com
Trading Bot Known for Outperforming Bitcoin and Crypto Markets Details New Altcoin Selections, With Ethereum Allocation Surpassing Bitcoin
A trading robot with a reputation for outperforming the digital asset markets is sharing its newest portfolio allocations amid the ongoing crypto winter. Every week, the Real Vision Bot conducts surveys to compile algorithmic portfolio assessments that generate a “hive mind” consensus. The bot’s latest data reveals that...
Cryptoverse: Flurry of funds bet on bruised bitcoin's allure
Oct 18 (Reuters) - A growing number of funds are betting on the long-term appeal of bitcoin and ether, a gritty gambit in the depths of a crypto winter. Unfazed by a collapse in prices over the past 11 months, investment firms have unleashed a flurry of exchange-traded funds, anticipating that elite cryptocurrencies and their underlying technology will eventually prevail.
U.S. stocks price in recession risk more than other assets, says Citi
Oct 19 (Reuters) - U.S. equities have priced in the most recession risk compared with other assets, Citigroup researchers said, warning that was not enough as further losses loom in the wake of an "unusual" time for economies.
thecoinrise.com
Bitcoin price analysis for 20 October 2022
Bitcoin price analysis for 20 October 2022, Bitcoin, the first largest cryptocurrency based on market cap, is in a downtrend since November 2021. On the fourth day of this week, it seems that the pressure tries to balance between buyers and sellers based on the weekly Heikin Ashi Candlestick. The weekly MACD is still negative but forms a positive histogram. The weekly RSI fluctuates below 50 but is close to the overbought zone. The price is still under the 50 SMMA line.
A crypto challenge for lawyers: How to cite blockchains and NFTs?
In a first for the legal world, a citation guide will explain how to cite smart contracts, NFTs and other elements of the blockchain.
NASDAQ
FOREX-Dollar rides Treasury yields higher, yen flirts with key 150 level
SINGAPORE, Oct 20 (Reuters) - The dollar loomed over major peers on Thursday as Treasury yields peaked at multi-year highs, while the yen slid to a fresh 32-year low and kept markets on high alert for any signs of an intervention. The surging greenback also pushed the Chinese offshore yuan...
US News and World Report
German Online Bank N26 to Launch Crypto Trading in Austria
FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German online bank N26 said on Thursday it would begin allowing some customers in Austria to trade cryptocurrencies, in its first foray into the asset class. N26 said it would expand the service to clients elsewhere in the coming months and eventually facilitate the trade of almost...
forkast.news
Markets: Bitcoin rises as Ether leads gains in crypto top 10
Bitcoin and Ether were trading higher along with top 10 tokens by market capitalization excluding stablecoins in Monday morning trading in Asia, as the world’s largest cryptocurrency remained above US$19,000. XRP was the only token on that list to fall. Fast facts. Bitcoin gained 1% in the past 24...
Comments / 0