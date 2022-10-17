ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Chicago

Bitcoin Fails to Rally With Stocks as $940 Million of the Crypto Is Pulled From Exchange Favored by Institutions

On Tuesday some 48,000 bitcoins moved off Coinbase Pro, a favored exchange among institutional investors, according to data provider CryptoQuant. The outflow was the biggest among crypto exchanges since crypto's big crash in June of this year and the second-largest of all time. Exchange outflows suggest investors are withdrawing their crypto from exchanges and shifting from selling mode to accumulating mode.
crypto-economy.com

Bitcoin Price Falls as Nearly $1 Billion is Pulled from Exchanges

The price of bitcoin is not able to catch up with the stock market since $940 million of it was removed from the exchanges that institutions prefer, according to CNBC. CryptoQuant, a crypto data provider, reported on Tuesday that some 48,000 bitcoins were removed from Coinbase Pro, a popular exchange among institutional investors.
u.today

48,000 BTC Withdrawn by Institutions from Coinbase, CryptoQuant CEO Expects Price Surge

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

Bitcoin Closer to Bullish Takeover Than You Think, Data Suggests

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

Analyst Forecasts Massive Drop in Bitcoin Price

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
wealthinsidermag.com

Finder’s Experts Predict Bitcoin Will End the Year at $21K, Panel Expects BTC to Hit $79K by 2025

Following the recent xrp and ether prediction forecasts by crypto and fintech experts chosen by the product comparison web portal, finder.com, Finder’s latest handful of specialists have produced a predictions report for bitcoin. The group of 55 Finder’s experts think bitcoin will increase in value by more than 10% by the year’s end, and by 2025, the participants expect bitcoin to be around $79K.
FLORIDA STATE
astaga.com

How Bitcoin On-Chain Signals Present A Solid Case For A Market Bottom

Bitcoin price stays caught under its former all-time excessive set 5 years in the past. The surprising decline has been one of many worst crypto winters on file, and the market is bracing for continued meltdown. Nevertheless, a sequence of on-chain indicators in BTC might present clues to how shut...
dailyhodl.com

Trading Bot Known for Outperforming Bitcoin and Crypto Markets Details New Altcoin Selections, With Ethereum Allocation Surpassing Bitcoin

A trading robot with a reputation for outperforming the digital asset markets is sharing its newest portfolio allocations amid the ongoing crypto winter. Every week, the Real Vision Bot conducts surveys to compile algorithmic portfolio assessments that generate a “hive mind” consensus. The bot’s latest data reveals that...
Reuters

Cryptoverse: Flurry of funds bet on bruised bitcoin's allure

Oct 18 (Reuters) - A growing number of funds are betting on the long-term appeal of bitcoin and ether, a gritty gambit in the depths of a crypto winter. Unfazed by a collapse in prices over the past 11 months, investment firms have unleashed a flurry of exchange-traded funds, anticipating that elite cryptocurrencies and their underlying technology will eventually prevail.
thecoinrise.com

Bitcoin price analysis for 20 October 2022

Bitcoin price analysis for 20 October 2022, Bitcoin, the first largest cryptocurrency based on market cap, is in a downtrend since November 2021. On the fourth day of this week, it seems that the pressure tries to balance between buyers and sellers based on the weekly Heikin Ashi Candlestick. The weekly MACD is still negative but forms a positive histogram. The weekly RSI fluctuates below 50 but is close to the overbought zone. The price is still under the 50 SMMA line.
NASDAQ

FOREX-Dollar rides Treasury yields higher, yen flirts with key 150 level

SINGAPORE, Oct 20 (Reuters) - The dollar loomed over major peers on Thursday as Treasury yields peaked at multi-year highs, while the yen slid to a fresh 32-year low and kept markets on high alert for any signs of an intervention. The surging greenback also pushed the Chinese offshore yuan...
US News and World Report

German Online Bank N26 to Launch Crypto Trading in Austria

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German online bank N26 said on Thursday it would begin allowing some customers in Austria to trade cryptocurrencies, in its first foray into the asset class. N26 said it would expand the service to clients elsewhere in the coming months and eventually facilitate the trade of almost...
forkast.news

Markets: Bitcoin rises as Ether leads gains in crypto top 10

Bitcoin and Ether were trading higher along with top 10 tokens by market capitalization excluding stablecoins in Monday morning trading in Asia, as the world’s largest cryptocurrency remained above US$19,000. XRP was the only token on that list to fall. Fast facts. Bitcoin gained 1% in the past 24...

Comments / 0

Community Policy