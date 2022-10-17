ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SB Nation

NBA rookie extension deadline made some young players bank and left some sad

The start of the 2022-23 NBA season is finally here. That also means the rookie extension deadline has passed, and not every player from the 2019 class was able to get a deal done. The top five picks in the 2019 NBA Draft all signed extensions. For Zion Williamson, Ja...
NBC Sports

Brad Stevens clears the air on Robert Williams' injury timeline

Will Robert Williams be back in action before Christmas?. The answer to that question remains unclear, especially in light of a recent report about the Boston Celtics big man. The Athletic's Shams Charania shared that Williams received a PRP injection Monday to promote healing in his surgically repaired knee and said Williams likely won't return until the "second half" of the regular season.
NBA

Pelicans News Around the Web 10/20/22

Check out our daily collection of Pelicans news and notes from local and national reporters around the Internet on October 20, 2022. New Orleans made few changes from a 2021-22 roster that made a giant leap in the second half of last season. Photos: Nets vs. Pelicans Game Action 10/19/2022.
The Associated Press

Vanderbilt extends men's coach Jerry Stackhouse's contract

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Vanderbilt has signed Jerry Stackhouse to an extension as he enters his fourth season as the Commodores’ head coach. Athletic director Candice Lee announced the extension Tuesday, crediting how the program has gone in the right direction in Stackhouse’s first three seasons. The Southeastern Conference’s only private university did not announce any specifics of the extension. “Committing to and investing in him as the leader is an important part of building the championship caliber program that we all want and expect here at Vanderbilt,” Lee said in a statement. “I value the contributions Jerry and his program have made to our community and campus, and I am excited about our future.” The two-time NBA All-Star and 18-year NBA veteran took over a program in 2019 that had just gone went winless in the SEC. Stackhouse had been an assistant coach with the NBA’s Memphis Grizzlies and spent two years coaching the Toronto Raptors’ G League team, winning the 2016 championship.
