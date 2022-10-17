Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Small Business Owner Sentenced For Seven-Year Tax Evasion SchemeTaxBuzzBoston, MA
Gorton’s makes $250,000 Gift To Gloucester's Sawyer Free 2025 pushGloWEST Communications, LLCGloucester, MA
Boston lab creates new version of COVIDAdrian HolmanBoston, MA
New Beers & Spooky Scares at This Local Marshfield Brewery!Dianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
‘The T is failing’: Warren, Markey hold Senate hearing in Boston on MBTAThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Related
Here's What Kyrie Irving Said After The Nets Lost To The Pelicans
Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets lost to the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday evening.
Houston Rockets Officially Waive Former 3rd Overall Pick
On Monday, the Houston Rockets waived former third overall pick Derrick Favors.
Grant Williams, Boston Celtics unable to agree to terms for a contract extension
In a move that does not come without risk for either side, the Boston Celtics and reserve forward Grant Williams have allowed the deadline for a contract extension to pass. The former Tennessee player will enter restricted free agency at the end of the 2022-23 NBA season. While there are...
Pacers, Goga Bitadze don’t agree to rookie scale extension
INDIANAPOLIS — The Pacers and Goga Bitadze did not come to a contract agreement before the Monday deadline for 2019 first-round draft picks, a source confirmed to IndyStar. The third-year center will now be a restricted free agent after the 2022-23 season. First-round draft picks receive set salaries for...
4x NBA All-Star Officially Waived
On Monday, the Detroit Pistons officially waived four-time NBA All-Star Kemba Walker.
SB Nation
NBA rookie extension deadline made some young players bank and left some sad
The start of the 2022-23 NBA season is finally here. That also means the rookie extension deadline has passed, and not every player from the 2019 class was able to get a deal done. The top five picks in the 2019 NBA Draft all signed extensions. For Zion Williamson, Ja...
Why Sixers Chose Montrezl Harrell Over Paul Reed vs. Celtics
Doc Rivers rolled with Montrezl Harrell over Paul Reed against the Celtics.
Knicks Injury Report Against The Grizzlies
The New York Knicks have announced their injury report for Wednesday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies.
NBC Sports
Brad Stevens clears the air on Robert Williams' injury timeline
Will Robert Williams be back in action before Christmas?. The answer to that question remains unclear, especially in light of a recent report about the Boston Celtics big man. The Athletic's Shams Charania shared that Williams received a PRP injection Monday to promote healing in his surgically repaired knee and said Williams likely won't return until the "second half" of the regular season.
Doc Rivers on Why Sixers Will Roll With Open Roster Spot
Will the Sixers replace Isaiah Joe with an immediate addition? Doc Rivers weighs in.
NBA
Pelicans News Around the Web 10/20/22
Check out our daily collection of Pelicans news and notes from local and national reporters around the Internet on October 20, 2022. New Orleans made few changes from a 2021-22 roster that made a giant leap in the second half of last season. Photos: Nets vs. Pelicans Game Action 10/19/2022.
Vanderbilt extends men's coach Jerry Stackhouse's contract
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Vanderbilt has signed Jerry Stackhouse to an extension as he enters his fourth season as the Commodores’ head coach. Athletic director Candice Lee announced the extension Tuesday, crediting how the program has gone in the right direction in Stackhouse’s first three seasons. The Southeastern Conference’s only private university did not announce any specifics of the extension. “Committing to and investing in him as the leader is an important part of building the championship caliber program that we all want and expect here at Vanderbilt,” Lee said in a statement. “I value the contributions Jerry and his program have made to our community and campus, and I am excited about our future.” The two-time NBA All-Star and 18-year NBA veteran took over a program in 2019 that had just gone went winless in the SEC. Stackhouse had been an assistant coach with the NBA’s Memphis Grizzlies and spent two years coaching the Toronto Raptors’ G League team, winning the 2016 championship.
Comments / 0