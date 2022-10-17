ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Axios Denver

Colorado voter guide: Get smart on the 2022 election candidates and ballot measures

Colorado's midterm ballot is a lengthy one, with a top race for U.S. Senate all the way down to local ballot measures.Why it matters: The 2022 election will determine whether Democrats can retain complete control of state government in Colorado and which federal contests will influence party rule in the Senate and the House.The ballot measures will create new laws, taxes and constitutional changes. How to vote in ColoradoCounty clerks are mailing ballots to active registered voters this week. In-person early voting starts Oct. 24 and runs to Nov. 8 (except Oct. 29-30 and Nov. 6). See the state's election calendar...
COLORADO STATE
KJCT8

Colorado ballots are on their way

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - This week, the Colorado County Clerks will begin dispersing ballots through the mail to active eligible voters for the November 8 General Election. “Colorado voters should start checking their mailboxes for their 2022 General Election Ballot,” said Secretary Griswold. “I encourage every eligible Coloradan who...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
9NEWS

Most common mistakes voters make on their mail ballots

DENVER — As ballots start arriving in mailboxes for the Nov. 8 election, officials at Denver Elections Division shared with 9NEWS the most common mistakes they see when voters return their ballots. The good news is that elections officials also explained what they do (or what the voter’s options...
DENVER, CO
lamarledger.com

Colorado continues to lean toward Democrats, new poll shows

A new poll by a left-leaning group indicates Colorado Democrats have comfortable leads in several statewide races heading into Election Day, as the party looks to buck historical midterm voting trends. The poll, conducted as a joint project by Democratic groups ProgressNow Colorado and Global Strategy Group, shows sizable advantages...
COLORADO STATE
KRDO

KRDO 2022 Voter Guide: Lauren Boebert

Congresswoman Lauren Boebert (R) is currently serving her first term as the Representative for Colorado’s Third Congressional District. From Rifle, she’s held office since 2020. Before she ran for office, Boebert was the owner of a since-closed restaurant called Shooter’s Grill. According to her website bio, she dropped...
COLORADO STATE
KRDO

KRDO 2022 Voter Guide: Doug Lamborn

Congressman Doug Lamborn, a Republican, is currently serving as the Representative for Colorado’s Fifth Congressional District. Originally from Kansas and now based in Colorado Springs, he was elected in 2006. Before his current position, Lamborn served in the Colorado General Assembly from 1995 to 2006 in both the State...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

SENGENBERGER | Jena Griswold and Joan Lopez — cold as ice

“Everyone talks about building a relationship with your customer. I think you build one with your employees first,” Angela Ahrendts, Apple’s senior vice president, once said. Unfortunately, Secretary of State Jena Griswold and Arapahoe County Clerk and Recorder Joan Lopez, both Democrats, maintain significant staff turnover — a distinct result of their own leadership failures. In last week’s CBS4 secretary of state candidates’ debate, Griswold was pressed on official postcards...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

EDITORIAL: Ganahl wins in debate with Polis

Few debates end with a clear and concise winner. Sunday provided an exception in Colorado Springs, where Republican gubernatorial candidate Heidi Ganahl won a decisive victory against Gov. Jared Polis in a debate sponsored by The Gazette, The Denver Gazette, Colorado Politics, KOAA News 5 and the El Pomar Foundation’s Forum for Civic Advancement.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO

KRDO 2022 Voter Guide: Joe O’Dea

Joe O’Dea, a Republican, is running to represent Colorado in the United States Senate. From Denver, he’s a CEO of a Colorado construction company. According to his official campaign website, O’Dea dropped out of Colorado State University to run his construction company. The business has been around for the last 30 years.
DENVER, CO
coloradosun.com

50,000 southeast Colorado residents will finally get clean drinking water thanks to federal infrastructure funding

About 50,000 southeast Colorado residents could by 2029 have safe, clean drinking water, after the federal government agreed to spend $60 million to help complete a languishing pipeline project in the Arkansas Valley region, where groundwater is contaminated with naturally occurring radionuclides. The U.S. Department of the Interior on Monday...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Governor Polis kicks off $700 million in I-70 improvement projects on Floyd Hill

Motorists frustrated with I-70's famed bottleneck-causing Floyd Hill corridor are about to get relief by way of a $700-million Colorado Department of Transportation improvement project. Gov. Jared Polis, accompanied by U.S. Senators Michael Bennet, John Hickenlooper, U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse and other state and local officials, met at the Floyd Hill Open Space Trails parking lot Wednesday to kick it off with a press conference. The state received a $100-million...
COLORADO STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Another Wyoming County GOP Snubs Primary Winner In Favor Of Write-In

SUNDANCE – One of the Wyoming Legislature’s longest-serving members is challenging efforts within the Crook County Republic Party to support other candidates ahead of the party’s own primary winners. Sen. Ogden Driskill, R-Devils Tower, is in line to be the next Wyoming Senate president, but first will...
CROOK COUNTY, WY

