WARNING: These Republican Election Deniers Are on Colorado’s Election Ballot
The Colorado Republican Party has at least 15 candidates on Colorado’s current election ballot who baselessly promote election conspiracies. Depending on how you define “election conspiracist,” there could be many more. Here’s a list along with the evidence that landed them here. Candidate for U.S. Rep....
Colorado voter guide: Get smart on the 2022 election candidates and ballot measures
Colorado's midterm ballot is a lengthy one, with a top race for U.S. Senate all the way down to local ballot measures.Why it matters: The 2022 election will determine whether Democrats can retain complete control of state government in Colorado and which federal contests will influence party rule in the Senate and the House.The ballot measures will create new laws, taxes and constitutional changes. How to vote in ColoradoCounty clerks are mailing ballots to active registered voters this week. In-person early voting starts Oct. 24 and runs to Nov. 8 (except Oct. 29-30 and Nov. 6). See the state's election calendar...
Five takeaways from Polis and Ganahl's latest gubernatorial debate
Colorado's Democratic Gov. Jared Polis and University of Colorado Regent Heidi Ganahl, his Republican challenger, squared off Sunday in Colorado Springs for their third general election debate, held the day before county clerks started mailing ballots to most state voters. The fast-paced, hourlong debate, sponsored by the Colorado Springs Gazette,...
Colorado ballots are on their way
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - This week, the Colorado County Clerks will begin dispersing ballots through the mail to active eligible voters for the November 8 General Election. “Colorado voters should start checking their mailboxes for their 2022 General Election Ballot,” said Secretary Griswold. “I encourage every eligible Coloradan who...
Most common mistakes voters make on their mail ballots
DENVER — As ballots start arriving in mailboxes for the Nov. 8 election, officials at Denver Elections Division shared with 9NEWS the most common mistakes they see when voters return their ballots. The good news is that elections officials also explained what they do (or what the voter’s options...
Here are the 11 statewide measures on the Colorado ballot
Colorado voters will soon decide on statewide measures that address things like affordable housing, school meals, psychedelic drugs and alcohol. And of course, there will be several measures on taxes.
Democrats running in Colorado’s major statewide races hold big leads over GOP challengers, new poll shows
The Colorado Democrats running for reelection this year to major statewide offices — including U.S. Senate, governor, attorney general and secretary of state — hold big leads over their Republican challengers less than a month before Election Day, according to a new poll released Wednesday. The poll was...
Colorado continues to lean toward Democrats, new poll shows
A new poll by a left-leaning group indicates Colorado Democrats have comfortable leads in several statewide races heading into Election Day, as the party looks to buck historical midterm voting trends. The poll, conducted as a joint project by Democratic groups ProgressNow Colorado and Global Strategy Group, shows sizable advantages...
KRDO 2022 Voter Guide: Lauren Boebert
Congresswoman Lauren Boebert (R) is currently serving her first term as the Representative for Colorado’s Third Congressional District. From Rifle, she’s held office since 2020. Before she ran for office, Boebert was the owner of a since-closed restaurant called Shooter’s Grill. According to her website bio, she dropped...
KRDO 2022 Voter Guide: Doug Lamborn
Congressman Doug Lamborn, a Republican, is currently serving as the Representative for Colorado’s Fifth Congressional District. Originally from Kansas and now based in Colorado Springs, he was elected in 2006. Before his current position, Lamborn served in the Colorado General Assembly from 1995 to 2006 in both the State...
Colorado’s two most competitive congressional races see glut of money as midterm nears
The Democratic contenders in Colorado’s two most competitive congressional races have raised far more money than their Republican rivals but will that extra firepower pay off at the ballot box amid a stumbling economy, runaway inflation and unabated crime?. It’s a question the congressional campaigns in the 7th and...
SENGENBERGER | Jena Griswold and Joan Lopez — cold as ice
“Everyone talks about building a relationship with your customer. I think you build one with your employees first,” Angela Ahrendts, Apple’s senior vice president, once said. Unfortunately, Secretary of State Jena Griswold and Arapahoe County Clerk and Recorder Joan Lopez, both Democrats, maintain significant staff turnover — a distinct result of their own leadership failures. In last week’s CBS4 secretary of state candidates’ debate, Griswold was pressed on official postcards...
EDITORIAL: Ganahl wins in debate with Polis
Few debates end with a clear and concise winner. Sunday provided an exception in Colorado Springs, where Republican gubernatorial candidate Heidi Ganahl won a decisive victory against Gov. Jared Polis in a debate sponsored by The Gazette, The Denver Gazette, Colorado Politics, KOAA News 5 and the El Pomar Foundation’s Forum for Civic Advancement.
KRDO 2022 Voter Guide: Joe O’Dea
Joe O’Dea, a Republican, is running to represent Colorado in the United States Senate. From Denver, he’s a CEO of a Colorado construction company. According to his official campaign website, O’Dea dropped out of Colorado State University to run his construction company. The business has been around for the last 30 years.
Three arrested in Colorado 'poaching ring' case, animal parts seized as evidence
According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, David Schlitt, 64, Robert Schlitt, 36, and Richard Schlitt, 33, were arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of crimes related to a poaching ring in Park County. David's charges were related to the suspected poaching of an elk, while Robert's and Richard's charges were related...
Three Southern Colorado men arrested on poaching charges
Colorado Parks and Wildlife announced this week that they had arrested two men in Colorado Springs and a man in Fremont County while conducting a poaching investigation.
50,000 southeast Colorado residents will finally get clean drinking water thanks to federal infrastructure funding
About 50,000 southeast Colorado residents could by 2029 have safe, clean drinking water, after the federal government agreed to spend $60 million to help complete a languishing pipeline project in the Arkansas Valley region, where groundwater is contaminated with naturally occurring radionuclides. The U.S. Department of the Interior on Monday...
Governor Polis kicks off $700 million in I-70 improvement projects on Floyd Hill
Motorists frustrated with I-70's famed bottleneck-causing Floyd Hill corridor are about to get relief by way of a $700-million Colorado Department of Transportation improvement project. Gov. Jared Polis, accompanied by U.S. Senators Michael Bennet, John Hickenlooper, U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse and other state and local officials, met at the Floyd Hill Open Space Trails parking lot Wednesday to kick it off with a press conference. The state received a $100-million...
Another Wyoming County GOP Snubs Primary Winner In Favor Of Write-In
SUNDANCE – One of the Wyoming Legislature’s longest-serving members is challenging efforts within the Crook County Republic Party to support other candidates ahead of the party’s own primary winners. Sen. Ogden Driskill, R-Devils Tower, is in line to be the next Wyoming Senate president, but first will...
Crime continues to rise in only a few Colorado cities
Of Colorado's 10 largest cities, only three have seen violent crime worsen in 2022: Aurora, Greeley and Pueblo.
