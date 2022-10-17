Read full article on original website
🎥 Watch live as Southeast of Saline takes on Ellsworth tonight!
The Southeast of Saline Trojans host the Ellsworth Bearcats tonight. If you can't make it to the game, we have some options for you!. You can listen to it on KINA (910 AM and 107.5 FM). Devin Hanney has the call. You also can watch a live stream of the game on Salina Post thanks to Commercial Tire Centers, Inc.!
Cowboys hit the road in search of upset win in Wamego
The Wamego Red Raiders and Abilene Cowboys entered the 2022 season under drastically different pretenses. For Wamego, this was another shot at a deep playoff run after a phenomenal 9-2 season in 2021. For Abilene, it represented a chance for a struggling team, still in search of their first win...
T-Bird cross country ranked 5th, 17th in latest NJCAA Top-25 polls
NEW ORLEANS, La. - With one week remaining before the 2022 NJCAA Region VI Cross Country Championships, the Cloud County Community College women's and men's cross country teams once again find themselves ranked inside the latest rendition of the United States Track and Field Cross Country Coaches Association NJCAA Division I Top-25 Polls released on Wednesday.
Trojans battle Bearcats for league and district title
In Mitch Gebhardt’s first year at the helm of Southeast of Saline, the 3-0 Trojans hosted the Ellsworth Bearcats and were soundly beaten 35-6 in Gypsum. SES wouldn’t win another game in 2010, closing out the year at a disappointing 3-6. In the twelve seasons that followed, including...
Vortex Global wins Governor's Award of Excellence; Young also honored
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly announced today that Salina-based Vortex Global has won the 2022 Governor’s Award of Excellence and Textron Aviation in Wichita earned the Governor’s Exporter of the Year Award. Businesses and individuals from across the state were honored Thursday night for outstanding contributions to...
Knopp receives K-State Salina's annual Marchbanks Award
Thanks to her outstanding work as a professor and tireless dedication to students, Kaleen Knopp is the recipient of the 2022 Marchbanks Memorial Award for Teaching Excellence at Kansas State University Salina Aerospace and Technology Campus. Knopp, an English instructor and director of the K-State Salina Writing Center, was presented...
Acoustic Eidolon in residence; public concert Thursday
Acoustic Eidolon is bringing its original sound to Salina area schools later this week. The group - Hannah Alkire and Joe Scott - will be in residence in Salina area schools Thursday and Friday, thanks to the Arts Infusion Program of Salina Arts & Humanities. The residency also includes a...
City stage located at Santa Fe and Ash receives official name
It has been anecdotally referred to as "The Ad Astra Stage," "The Stage at Santa Fe and Ash" and "The New Stage." Whatever you might call it, it now has an official name. Brad Anderson, executive director of Salina Arts & Humanities, on Monday told Salina City Commissioners that the Arts & Humanities Commission was recommending that the new stage at the N. Santa Fe Avenue/Ash Street intersection be named "City Lights Stage."
Thief uses stolen ID to 'buy' $80,000 pickup from Salina dealership
A Salina dealership is out an $80,000 pickup after someone arranged online to purchase and ship the vehicle using a stolen ID. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that on Sept. 29, someone pretending to be Howard Dunbar contacted Long McArthur, 3450 S. Ninth Street, about purchasing a 2021 Ford F150 pickup valued at $80,000. The person sent to Long McArthur the required documents and was approved for the purchase, which was finalized on Oct. 6.
Patriotic mobile exhibit to ‘remember, honor, teach’
Ambassadors and volunteers with Wreaths Across America will be “celebrating America’s heroes” in Salina Oct, 25. The free Wreaths Across America Mobile Education Exhibit is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on that Tuesday at the Salina Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1432 parking lot, 1108 W. Crawford.
KWU announces Coyote Village student housing project
Kansas Wesleyan University has announced the concept unveiling for its next significant project, one that will change the landscape of KWU. The university planned to have a ceremony recognizing the new project late Thursday afternoon at Highland Avenue and Claflin Avenue as a part of its Homecoming and Family Weekend activities.
Get your rakes ready! City of Salina announces leaf collection dates
Now that the leaves are beginning to fall, the City of Salina has announced the scheduled for its annual curbside leaf collection. General Services staff will be conducting curbside leaf collection from Nov. 7 to Dec. 30, weather permitting. "As the weeks progress, staff will provide updates to help keep...
Former Salina police detective new Dickinson County undersheriff
ABILENE - A former Salina Police detective has been named the new Dickinson County undersheriff. Jeffrey Vaughan began his duties as Dickinson County undersheriff on Monday, according to a news release from Dickinson County Sheriff Jerry Davis. Prior to joining the Dickinson County Sheriff's Office, Vaughan served as a detective...
Sylvan Grove woman hospitalized after SUV rolls
LINCOLN COUNTY—A Sylvan Grove woman was injured in an accident just before 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in Lincoln County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2008 Hummer driven by Glenda M. Haack, 67, Sylvan Grove, was northbound on Kansas Highway 232 six miles north of Interstate 70. The SUV drifted...
Kansas man hospitalized after car strikes motorcycle
DICKINSON COUNTY —A Kansas man was injured in an accident just before 4 a.m. Thursday in Dickinson County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2000 Buick Park Avenue driven by Joshua W. Matthews, 37, Herington, was northbound on U.S. Highway 77 three miles south of Herington. The Buick crossed...
Student in custody after bringing gun to Kansas middle school
RENO COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities and USD 308 officials are investigating after a student brought a gun to school on Friday. Hutchinson Middle School-7 Principal and Hutchinson Police Department seized a gun from a student entering school Friday, according to a statement from USD 308 Superintendent Dr. Dawn Johnson. "Through...
Saline County Booking Activity, Oct. 20
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Copus, Darrian Lee; 24; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Probation Violation. NAME: Durr, Skylar...
Donors needed; Salina Community Blood Drive set for Oct. 26-28
Give thanks and give back before the November holiday! Patients are counting on the generosity of volunteer blood donors to shake up their holiday traditions and give blood. Unfortunately, the need for blood doesn’t take a holiday. Donors of all blood types are needed, especially around Thanksgiving. Additionally, Hurricane Ian brought dangerous weather conditions and floodwaters which canceled dozens of blood drives with approximately 1,000 blood and platelet donations going uncollected.
4 adults, 13-year-old hospitalized after pickups collide
MITCHELL COUNTY—Five people were injured in an accident just before 1 p.m. Wednesday in Mitchell County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2020 Ford F150 driven by Max Chase, 86, Beloit, was southbound on Kansas Highway 14 approaching the U.S. Highway 24 intersection. The driver failed to yield right...
Salina woman hospitalized after rear-end crash
One person was injured in an accident just after 11 a.m. Thursday in Saline County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2017 Buick Enclave driven by Marcia Lee Demuth, 58, Salina, was westbound in the 500 block of E. Iron Avenue in Salina. The SUV rear-ended a 2006 Buick Lucerne...
