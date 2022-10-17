ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Sacramento

Semi, delivery truck involved in crash on I-80 in Sierra

PLACER COUNTY – A crash involving a semi and a delivery truck had traffic at a crawl along Interstate 80 in the Sierra on Wednesday morning. The crash happened just before 7 a.m. near the Blue Canyon Road offramp. Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but Cal Fire crews responded to the scene and found that a semi and a delivery truck were involved.It's unclear if there were any injuries. 
PLACER COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

5-year-old girl left with major injuries in rural Nevada County crash

NEVADA COUNTY – A five-year-old girl has been left in critical condition with major injuries after a crash in rural Nevada County on Tuesday morning. California Highway Patrol says, just after 9 a.m., a pickup truck drifted off the side of Tyler Foote Road near Oak Tree Road. Exactly why the driver, 32-year-old Tyler Baggett from Nevada City, allowed his truck to drift is unclear. The truck crashed down a hillside embankment and then clipped a tree, causing the vehicle to overturn. First responders found that the driver was able to get out of the wreck – but the young girl was trapped inside. Firefighters extricated the girl as soon as they could and noted that CPR was necessary. She was then flown to the UC Davis Children's Hospital in Sacramento. At around 2 p.m., the child succumbed to her injuries, the CHP says. While the crash remains under investigation, CHP says neither drugs nor alcohol were factors. 
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man lying on road dies after he was hit by vehicle

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A man who was lying in the road died after he was hit by a vehicle near Las Plumas High School Tuesday morning, according to the CHP. At about 5:30 a.m., officers responded to Las Plumas Avenue, west of Wyandotte Road, for a report of a person laying in the center median, the CHP said.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA

