Robert Griffin III Sends Clear Message To NFL Concerning Roughing The Passer
Calls for the NFL to reform its roughing the passer rules continue to get louder. Even former quarterbacks are now taking the side of defenders. After a pair of questionable roughing the passer flags during the Monday Night Football game between the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers, Robert ...
Former College Football Starting Quarterback Decides To Transfer
Colorado quarterback Brendon Lewis announced his decision to enter the transfer portal. On Tuesday, Lewis revealed his choice in a Twitter post captioned "Thank you." "I'm grateful to the University of Colorado, my teammates, coaches, and Buff Nation for all my support over the past years," Lewis said. "Over the various changes I've encountered throughout my three years at CU, I've decided I need to explore my other options and see who can best prepare me for my future."
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Video of massive fight between two HBCU football programs goes viral | 21 players suspended
Twenty-One players from both Southern and Prairie View A&M were finally suspended after a huge fight broke out back on October 8th. The SWAC waited a week plus to hand down their suspensions, and fined the schools as well for the melee. It got out of hand quickly, you can...
Look: NFL World Reacts To The Broncos Quarterback News
With Russell Wilson banged up at the moment, the Denver Broncos are preparing themselves for a potential situation where Brett Rypien has to start against the New York Jets. According to Mike Klis of 9News, Rypien took most of the walkthrough reps for the Broncos on Wednesday. This doesn't mean Wilson will miss Week 7 though.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Alabama WR Jermaine Burton is being accused of hitting several Tennessee Vols fans when they stormed the field (VIDEO)
Jermaine Burton was in his feelings after losing to Tennessee, but the star wide receiver may have to answer some more questions after video emerged of him hitting a female fan. That is not the only incident though. Another video shows Burton making a gesture like he is trying to...
Broncos QB Russell Wilson now has another injury
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has now played through two and a half games with a partially torn lat. He got an injection in his right shoulder to help ease pain after Week 5, and the Broncos iced the quarterback’s shoulder on the sideline in between drives in Week 6.
NFL
2023 NFL Draft order: Undefeated Eagles holding top-10 pick
This is a look at the first-round order for the 2023 NFL Draft heading into Week 7 of the 2022 NFL season, along with the top three needs for each team. The order is determined by record, using strength of schedule as the first tiebreaker (click here to see a full list of the draft-order tiebreakers). Keep in mind -- teams that would make the playoffs if the season ended today are marked as PL (short for playoffs) in the order below. The draft order for playoff teams is determined by the results of postseason play.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Former NFL player Antonio Dennard was shot and killed outside a bar
Antonio Dennard a former NFL player was shot and killed outside a bar in Pennsylvania over the weekend. Dennard played cornerback for the New York Giants, Green Bay Packers and Jacksonville Jaguars during his career. Dennard was shot and killed outside Legends Bar and Restaurant in Muhlenberg Township in Reading,...
Seahawks have 2 of the NFL's top 10 leaders in yards per carry
In a surprise development, the Seattle Seahawks have one of the NFL’s top offenses this season. While veteran quarterback Geno Smith’s surprise improvement deserves much of the credit, Seattle has also been efficient running the ball. Even though their best running back is now out for the rest...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Diamonds Scouting Report: Isaiah Bowser, RB, Central Florida
Per Year Stats (Most Recent First) 20207 GP, 78 ATT, 230 YDS, 1 TD, 8 REC, 52 YDS, 1 TD. RB, Starter, 5th year senior who transferred from ILNW prior to the 2021 season. Bulky frame with strong legs, and a thick upper body along with broadened shoulders. Solid athlete who puts his best work on film while running in between the tackles on I/Z, counters, and trap plays. Marginal ability running outside the tackles due to a lack of COD, foot speed, and burst/acceleration. Good patience and vision allow his offensive line to set up blocks to which he then uses good lateral quickness to make quick decisive cuts in and out of closing holes. Stays square to the LOS from the point he gets the handoff through to hitting the hole strong. Keeps a good pad level as he runs hard and powerful lowering his shoulder. Good balance keeps him from losing his feet while playing with good strength and bouncing off of tacklers. Displays good competitive toughness by fighting for extra yards and constantly falling forward. Good lateral quickness leads him to make people miss between the tackles at the 1st level. Struggles to make LBs miss at the second level due to stiff hips and a lack of twitch. Average long speed as he struggles to hit the home run and can get caught from behind. In the passing game, he is a good physical blocker who will sacrifice his body against oncoming rushers. Displays good instincts and can identify the blitz. Below-average as a receiver out of the backfield due to marginal route running ability and average hands. Lack of speed takes him too long to get out of the backfield and become a threat as a receiver.
Jerry Jones gives update on Dak Prescott’s availability vs. Detroit Lions
What did Jerry Jones say about Dak Prescott?How has Prescott played so far in 2022?. This coming Sunday, the Detroit Lions will take on the Dallas Cowboys, and the big question is surrounding Cowboys quarterback, Dak Prescott. Prescott, who is recovering from a broken finger, has already missed multiple games,...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Mississippi State Freshman offensive lineman Sam Westmoreland is dead at 18
Sam Westmoreland was a Freshman offensive lineman that was closing in on his 19th birthday. Unfortunately, the 6’4, 260 pound player from Tupelo, Mississippi is dead. The school released this statement hours ago. The school said in a release that the university was “deeply saddened” by the news....
Tracking the Eagles 2023 NFL draft order after Week 6 win over Cowboys
We’re only six weeks through the 2022 season, but it is never too early for 2023 NFL draft conversations centered around Philadelphia once again having multiple picks in round one. Thanks to some draft night wizardry from Howie Roseman, the Eagles traded the No. 16 overall pick, No. 19...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Diamonds Scouting Report: George Holani, RB, Boise State
Honors/CaptainshipMountain West Freshman of the Year (2019) Per Year Stats (Most Recent First) 20226 games, 549 rush yards, 5.1 ypc, 3 rush TDs, 118 rec yards, 8.4 ypr, 3 rec TDs. 20219 games, 569 rush yards, 4.8 ypc, 1 rush TD, 169 rec yards, 12.1 ypr. 20203 games, 108 rush...
NBC Sports
Diontae Johnson on verbal exchange with Mitch Trubisky: Stuff happens during football
On Tuesday, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin declined to say whether or not a reported heated locker room exchange between receiver Dionate Johnson and quarterback Mitch Trubisky was true. But on Wednesday, Johnson essentially confirmed the whole thing. It happened during Pittsburgh’s Week Four loss to the Jets. Johnson reportedly...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Carson Wentz Injury Update: Hand Surgeon Weighs In on his injury
Dr. Amar Patel, a hand surgeon, weighs in on the hand injury of Carson Wentz. How long will he be out?. The 2022 Injury Draftguide is the ultimate preparation guide for fantasy football drafts, dynasty, DFS, and betting fans! This is the most comprehensive Draftguide available on the market and includes everything you need to have a successful draft with massive upside but minimizing risky players helping you win your championship.
Yardbarker
Amani Oruwariye: 'It Hurt Me To My Core' Not Playing
Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye is entering the final year of his rookie contract. Coming off of a career-best season, the expectations were higher entering 2022, as Oruwariye recorded six interceptions in 2021. During training camp, the coaching staff had levied expectations that the 26-year-old defensive back would work toward...
Yardbarker
Harry Carson Encouraged by What He's Seen from Wink Martindale-led Giants Defense
Former New York Giants linebacker Harry Carson, a Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker, nine-time Pro Bowler, Super Bowl champion, and team captain, knows a thing or two about a good defense when he sees one. Carson was part of a Giants defensive unit nicknamed the "Big Blue Wrecking Crew"...
