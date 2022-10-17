Per Year Stats (Most Recent First) 20207 GP, 78 ATT, 230 YDS, 1 TD, 8 REC, 52 YDS, 1 TD. RB, Starter, 5th year senior who transferred from ILNW prior to the 2021 season. Bulky frame with strong legs, and a thick upper body along with broadened shoulders. Solid athlete who puts his best work on film while running in between the tackles on I/Z, counters, and trap plays. Marginal ability running outside the tackles due to a lack of COD, foot speed, and burst/acceleration. Good patience and vision allow his offensive line to set up blocks to which he then uses good lateral quickness to make quick decisive cuts in and out of closing holes. Stays square to the LOS from the point he gets the handoff through to hitting the hole strong. Keeps a good pad level as he runs hard and powerful lowering his shoulder. Good balance keeps him from losing his feet while playing with good strength and bouncing off of tacklers. Displays good competitive toughness by fighting for extra yards and constantly falling forward. Good lateral quickness leads him to make people miss between the tackles at the 1st level. Struggles to make LBs miss at the second level due to stiff hips and a lack of twitch. Average long speed as he struggles to hit the home run and can get caught from behind. In the passing game, he is a good physical blocker who will sacrifice his body against oncoming rushers. Displays good instincts and can identify the blitz. Below-average as a receiver out of the backfield due to marginal route running ability and average hands. Lack of speed takes him too long to get out of the backfield and become a threat as a receiver.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO