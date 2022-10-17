Read full article on original website
WacoTrib.com
Baylor's Seth Jones to enter transfer portal
Baylor sophomore receiver Seth Jones announced Wednesday that he will enter the NCAA transfer portal. Jones said he will enter the portal on Dec. 5, the day after NCAA championship selections are made. That’s the beginning of a 45-day window for players to enter the portal. The third-year sophomore...
WacoTrib.com
Paul Tyson Field demolition about to resume, clear spot for equine center
That pesky Heart O’ Texas Fair ended its run Sunday, so crews can continue demolishing the old Paul Tyson Field along Lake Air Drive and creating space for a proposed $10 million equine center years from now. The center would allow the fairgrounds to host two livestock or horse...
fox44news.com
City manager discusses updates on Waco STEAM Center
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The STEAM Center at Bledsoe-Miller Community Center will allow students to expand their education in science, technology, engineering, arts and math. “S.T.E.A.M or S.T.E.A.M activities through informal out-of-school time is beneficial to growing a population who has the ability to earn 26% more than non S.T.E.M or S.T.E.A.M workers,” says city manager Deidra Emerson.
fox44news.com
Baylor researchers receive $2.5 million grant
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A $2.5 million grant from the John Templeton Foundation will assist a team of Baylor University researchers in psychology, religion and bioethics. The grant will help the team explore the problems of human flourishing by training theologians to incorporate the methods and insights of the psychological sciences into their work.
fox44news.com
Lake Waco levels down 11 feet
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A typical assumption after rain falls is the drought issue becomes better. But, the City of Waco is getting closer and closer to moving to stage three of the drought contingency plan. The lake level is just over 451 feet when it should be...
WacoTrib.com
Waco man arrested in threat to La Vega schools
A Waco man was arrested after he posted threats on social media against La Vega schools Wednesday afternoon, according to Bellmead police. Benjamin Walton, 20, of Waco, was arrested at a residence near Fourth Street in Waco on a terroristic threat charge, Bellmead police Chief Shawn Myatt said. Bellmead police...
fox44news.com
Tuesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
A Freeze Warning is in effect for portions of North and East Texas from 3 AM to 9 AM on Wednesday morning. Temperatures at or below freezing are expected for these areas, with morning lows in the 30s to low 40s elsewhere. Make sure to protect outdoor pipes as they may become damaged, and to turn off automatic sprinklers.
Governor Abbott announces “One Pill Kills” Campaign in Waco
Governor Abbott announced his new campaign "One Pill Kills" in Waco today to fight the national crisis on fentanyl.
fox44news.com
Central Texas Halloween & Fall Festivities
(FOX 44) — This fall season, Central Texas is keeping busy with family-friendly and cultural activities for all of your October needs. Here is a list of Halloween and fall festivities near you!. Waco Parks and Recreation. Wednesday, the Waco Parks and Rec is hosting Trunk or Treat!. This...
KWTX
Texas game warden investigates illegal deer poaching, vandalism at Lake Waco marina
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Lake Waco marina staff and the McLennan County Game Warden are asking for the public’s help finding the suspects who illegally shot and killed two white-tail deer last week at the entrance of the Lake Waco marina. In the early morning hours of Oct. 12,...
fox44news.com
W. Adams Avenue construction leads to closure
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The eastbound right lane on W. Adams Avenue, from the area near 7075 W. Adams Avenue to Old Waco Road, is closed for the construction of a turn lane and sidewalk. The City of Temple says this closure is expected to be in place...
saladovillagevoice.com
1,000+ acre property holds One Day Land Sale Oct 15
Southland Marketing and Development, Inc. marketed and conducted a one-day Land Sale for a 1,000+ acre development off of FM 2843 just west of Mustang Creek Ranch on property formerly owned by Double B Wildlife Ranch. Southland brought potential buyers from as far away as California to purchase 2.5 acre...
fox44news.com
Groundreaking ceremonies to be held for new health clinics
WACO / TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – Health organizations in both Waco and Temple will be breaking ground on new clinics this Thursday. Waco Family Medicine is breaking ground on a new clinical site which will welcome all people regardless of income or insurance status. This comes less than a year after publicly announcing plans to construct new headquarters.
KWTX
Lawsuits settled in 2019 crash that claimed life of Falls County deputy, critically injured Central Texas police chief
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Two lawsuits filed in the October 2019 traffic crash that claimed the life of Falls County Deputy Matt Jones and critically injured Riesel Police Chief Danny Krumnow have been settled the week before the cases were set for trial. Attorneys for the Jones and Krumnow families...
WacoTrib.com
Stage 3 water restrictions likely ahead as Lake Waco level falls
Lake Waco is at its second-lowest level since it was expanded in 2003, sitting at just 58.1% full Saturday. With little relief in the forecast, water authorities continue to wrestle with widespread effects of a yearlong drought and look toward the possibility they will have to tighten water-use restrictions soon.
WacoTrib.com
Shrinking Lake Waco: Aerial views on Oct. 14, 2022
Stage 3 water restrictions likely ahead as Lake Waco level falls. From above, land is visible dividing Lake Waco from the rivers and streams that fill it. Small pools appear cut off from the shrunken reservoir that supplies Waco's drinking water.
fox44news.com
Ten-year-old made honorary Waco PD officer
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A ten-year-old diagnosed with terminal brain and spine cancer is now an honorary Waco Police officer. “Inside out, inside out. You must serve my Jesus. From the inside out.”. Devarjaye has made it his mission to be sworn in by as many police agencies...
KWTX
Vets Fest to help raise funds for Central Texas veteran celebrations, ceremonies
HEWITT, Texas (KWTX) - Central Texans who wish to help the McLennan County Veterans Association raise funds to help pay for its annual Memorial Day ceremony, Veterans Day parade, and flag retirement ceremony can do so during the Vet Fest barbecue sale. Brisket and sausage barbecue plates, with traditional fixings,...
