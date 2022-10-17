ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

WacoTrib.com

Baylor's Seth Jones to enter transfer portal

Baylor sophomore receiver Seth Jones announced Wednesday that he will enter the NCAA transfer portal. Jones said he will enter the portal on Dec. 5, the day after NCAA championship selections are made. That’s the beginning of a 45-day window for players to enter the portal. The third-year sophomore...
fox44news.com

City manager discusses updates on Waco STEAM Center

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The STEAM Center at Bledsoe-Miller Community Center will allow students to expand their education in science, technology, engineering, arts and math. “S.T.E.A.M or S.T.E.A.M activities through informal out-of-school time is beneficial to growing a population who has the ability to earn 26% more than non S.T.E.M or S.T.E.A.M workers,” says city manager Deidra Emerson.
fox44news.com

Baylor researchers receive $2.5 million grant

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A $2.5 million grant from the John Templeton Foundation will assist a team of Baylor University researchers in psychology, religion and bioethics. The grant will help the team explore the problems of human flourishing by training theologians to incorporate the methods and insights of the psychological sciences into their work.
fox44news.com

Lake Waco levels down 11 feet

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A typical assumption after rain falls is the drought issue becomes better. But, the City of Waco is getting closer and closer to moving to stage three of the drought contingency plan. The lake level is just over 451 feet when it should be...
WacoTrib.com

Waco man arrested in threat to La Vega schools

A Waco man was arrested after he posted threats on social media against La Vega schools Wednesday afternoon, according to Bellmead police. Benjamin Walton, 20, of Waco, was arrested at a residence near Fourth Street in Waco on a terroristic threat charge, Bellmead police Chief Shawn Myatt said. Bellmead police...
fox44news.com

Tuesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

A Freeze Warning is in effect for portions of North and East Texas from 3 AM to 9 AM on Wednesday morning. Temperatures at or below freezing are expected for these areas, with morning lows in the 30s to low 40s elsewhere. Make sure to protect outdoor pipes as they may become damaged, and to turn off automatic sprinklers.
fox44news.com

Central Texas Halloween & Fall Festivities

(FOX 44) — This fall season, Central Texas is keeping busy with family-friendly and cultural activities for all of your October needs. Here is a list of Halloween and fall festivities near you!. Waco Parks and Recreation. Wednesday, the Waco Parks and Rec is hosting Trunk or Treat!. This...
fox44news.com

W. Adams Avenue construction leads to closure

TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The eastbound right lane on W. Adams Avenue, from the area near 7075 W. Adams Avenue to Old Waco Road, is closed for the construction of a turn lane and sidewalk. The City of Temple says this closure is expected to be in place...
saladovillagevoice.com

1,000+ acre property holds One Day Land Sale Oct 15

Southland Marketing and Development, Inc. marketed and conducted a one-day Land Sale for a 1,000+ acre development off of FM 2843 just west of Mustang Creek Ranch on property formerly owned by Double B Wildlife Ranch. Southland brought potential buyers from as far away as California to purchase 2.5 acre...
fox44news.com

Groundreaking ceremonies to be held for new health clinics

WACO / TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – Health organizations in both Waco and Temple will be breaking ground on new clinics this Thursday. Waco Family Medicine is breaking ground on a new clinical site which will welcome all people regardless of income or insurance status. This comes less than a year after publicly announcing plans to construct new headquarters.
WacoTrib.com

Stage 3 water restrictions likely ahead as Lake Waco level falls

Lake Waco is at its second-lowest level since it was expanded in 2003, sitting at just 58.1% full Saturday. With little relief in the forecast, water authorities continue to wrestle with widespread effects of a yearlong drought and look toward the possibility they will have to tighten water-use restrictions soon.
WacoTrib.com

Shrinking Lake Waco: Aerial views on Oct. 14, 2022

Stage 3 water restrictions likely ahead as Lake Waco level falls. From above, land is visible dividing Lake Waco from the rivers and streams that fill it. Small pools appear cut off from the shrunken reservoir that supplies Waco's drinking water.
fox44news.com

Ten-year-old made honorary Waco PD officer

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A ten-year-old diagnosed with terminal brain and spine cancer is now an honorary Waco Police officer. “Inside out, inside out. You must serve my Jesus. From the inside out.”. Devarjaye has made it his mission to be sworn in by as many police agencies...
