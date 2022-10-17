Read full article on original website
Judge forces US military to reveal that 500 vets are secretly taking jobs of up to $260,000 with foreign governments: 15 generals and admirals are being employed by Saudi Arabia - but DoD won't say how much they are being paid
More than 500 retired US military personnel have taken lucrative jobs working for foreign governments – with generals and admirals landing roles in Saudi Arabia. At least 15 high ranking officials from the military have worked as paid consultants for the Defense Ministry of Saudi Arabia since 2016 - after a judge forced the military to hand over documents detailing the jobs.
Elon Musk Warns That Nuclear Missiles From Russia Could Completely Destroy the US and Europe in Less Than 30 Minutes
Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Maebel Tinoko (U.S. Navy), Public domain &The Royal Society, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Common. "If Russia is faced with the choice of losing Crimea or using battlefield nukes, they will choose the latter. We’ve already sanctioned/cutoff Russia in every possible way, so what more do they have left to lose? If we nuke Russia back, they will nuke us and then we have WW3."
Russian General Prepares Kherson Surrender: 'Hard Decisions Must Be Made'
Statements from Russian officials in recent days signal that Putin's troops are preparing to surrender in Kherson.
Gordon Sondland said working for Trump was like staying at an all-inclusive resort: 'You're thrilled when you first arrive, but things start to go downhill fast'
Gordon Sondland was an ambassador to the EU who Trump fired in 2020. Sondland likened working for Trump to an "all-inclusive resort" stay that went bad quickly. He also said "the people who work the place can be rude and not so bright." Gordon Sondland, a one-time ambassador to the...
Gordon Sondland says MAGA 'sycophants' like Ted Cruz, Josh Hawley, and Marjorie Taylor Greene don't know how to manage Trump
Gordon Sondland said MAGA "sycophants" don't know how to manage Trump effectively. The one-time ambassador to the European Union, who was fired by former President Donald Trump in 2020, penned an account of his time working for Trump in his upcoming book, "The Envoy." Sondland wrote that he gained Trump's...
Ukraine poised for crucial blow to Putin in battle for Kherson
Ukraine appears poised to deliver another crucial blow to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war effort with a counteroffensive to take back Kherson, which was the first major Ukrainian city seized by Russia after its invasion in February. Ukraine has blacked out all media on its operations around the southern city this week, as it did…
NPR
Taiwan faces a global feud. Its defense may be its powerful semiconductor industry
Semiconductor chips are in just about everything from cars and laptops to satellites and even nuclear weapons. The little things literally power the world we live in. And they're almost all made in one place, Taiwan. In a special collaboration between NPR's Throughline and Planet Money, hosts Ramtin Arablouei and Kenny Malone tell us the story of how Taiwan became the world's semiconductor superhub, and also about the man who helped lead the way.
NPR
Putin orders martial law in occupied Ukrainian areas as Kyiv's forces gain ground
MOSCOW and KYIV — Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered martial law in four Russian-occupied regions of Ukraine on Wednesday — signaling his growing frustration over Ukrainian advances in territory Russia illegally annexed last month. Speaking to his Security Council by video feed, Putin said the martial law order...
NPR
Is Brexit at the roots of British Prime Minister Liz Truss' quick exit?
Well, British Prime Minister Liz Truss resigned after a 45-day tenure. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) LIZ TRUSS: I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party. I have therefore spoken to His Majesty the King to notify him that I am resigning as leader of the Conservative Party.
Putin Tries to Hide Shortages With Sniper Boot Camp Propaganda Clip
Russian President Vladimir Putin appeared in state media firing a sniper rifle during a visit to a training camp for reservists in an apparent attempt to paper over systemic supply shortages that have left his recruits heading into battle hopelessly unsupported. The Russian leader attended the boot camp in Ryazan, southeast of Moscow, in a bid to show the supply crisis was being addressed by the Kremlin. The video also included footage of a military officer showing weapons, boots, and clothing Putin and his defense minister Sergei Shoigu. Recruits drafted by Putin’s disastrous military mobilization have flooded social media with clips complaining about the state of the equipment—if given any at all—with which they have been sent into battle in Ukraine.📹WATCH: Russian President Vladimir Putin practices sniper rifle shooting at the training ground in Ryazan region. pic.twitter.com/iVAdG0Up8t— 🇷🇺Jacob🇷🇺Charite🇷🇺 (@jaccocharite) October 20, 2022 Read it at Sky News
NPR
Ukraine says Russia has recently taken out a third of its power stations
Ukraine's president calls Russian drone strikes on critical infrastructure "terrorism." As winter cold starts to set in, officials are calling on Ukrainians to conserve electricity. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Russian forces have destroyed a third of Ukraine's power stations in the last two weeks. A MARTINEZ,...
Saudi Arabia unfazed by US backlash on oil as Russia reaps benefits
Saudi Arabia shows no sign of backing down in the face of U.S. pushback to its decision to cut oil production, part of Riyadh’s strategy to flex its foreign policy influence more forcefully. Saudi officials insist that the highly criticized decision to cut oil production to keep prices high is purely economical, pushing back on…
NPR
Iran turns to Russia for support and strategic alliance, Middle East expert says
NPR's Leila Fadel talks to Joshua Landis, director of the Center for Middle East Studies at the University of Oklahoma, about the history of Iran and Russia cooperating in conflicts. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. Now, what steps might the U.S. take against Iran? And would those actions push Tehran closer to...
NPR
Ukrainian officials warn people to prep for electricity, water and heating outages
Let's hear from former Ukrainian infrastructure minister Volodymyr Omelyan. He just returned to Kyiv from the Kherson region, near the front lines of the fighting. Like many other Ukrainians, he enlisted in military service at the start of the war. So let's start with the latest on the front line....
NPR
News brief: Iran denies helping Russia in Ukraine, U.K. politics, asbestos issues
Iran faces sanctions over drones being used against Ukraine. There's turmoil and distrust over Britain's two-month-old government. Despite safe alternatives, chemical companies still use asbestos. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. A nationwide electricity shortage starts today in Ukraine. People are being asked to conserve electricity after Russian attacks using missiles and Iranian-made...
NPR
Factory employment is back to pre-pandemic levels, but will it continue to rebound?
And we have good news to report on one sector of the economy. It's been a strong year for U.S. manufacturing. Factories added nearly a half-million jobs in the last 12 months. And numbers this week show factory production in September was the highest in 14 years. NPR's Scott Horsley is covering this. Hi, Scott.
NPR
Iran denies that it is supplying weaponry to Russia for use in Ukraine
A nationwide electricity shortage starts today in Ukraine. People are being asked to conserve electricity after Russian attacks using missiles and Iranian-made drones on power stations. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. Now, Iran denies sending Russia kamikaze drones, and Teheran demands that the West provide proof. But the U.S. says Iran is...
NPR
Researchers uncover the first Neanderthals that are related to each other
Researchers have uncovered the first Neanderthals that are related to each other. The finding shows that these ancient people lived in clans similar to those of modern humans. One thing that makes modern humans special is our ability to build communities. Now, researchers have new findings on how Neanderthals - our distant cousins - built clans of their own. NPR's Geoff Brumfiel has more.
NPR
Hundreds of retired U.S. military personnel have taken foreign jobs, report says
Hundreds of U.S. military veterans, including retired generals and admirals, have received permission from the U.S. to work for foreign governments, including countries with questionable human rights records. That's according to an investigation by The Washington Post. They include retired general and former National Security Agency director Keith Alexander, whose company was approved to work with Saudi Arabia just weeks after the Saudis murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi. We're joined now by one of the Post's reporters, Craig Whitlock, who worked on the investigation. Craig, your reporting shows that around 95% of these requests were approved. Who are these former military members who are working overseas, and what's motivating them?
Presidential election in Slovenia tests liberal government
Voters in Slovenia are preparing to choose a new president in a weekend election that is seen as a test for the European Union nation's liberal government
