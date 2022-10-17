ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daily Mail

Judge forces US military to reveal that 500 vets are secretly taking jobs of up to $260,000 with foreign governments: 15 generals and admirals are being employed by Saudi Arabia - but DoD won't say how much they are being paid

More than 500 retired US military personnel have taken lucrative jobs working for foreign governments – with generals and admirals landing roles in Saudi Arabia. At least 15 high ranking officials from the military have worked as paid consultants for the Defense Ministry of Saudi Arabia since 2016 - after a judge forced the military to hand over documents detailing the jobs.
Amarachi Ezeudu

Elon Musk Warns That Nuclear Missiles From Russia Could Completely Destroy the US and Europe in Less Than 30 Minutes

Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Maebel Tinoko (U.S. Navy), Public domain &The Royal Society, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Common. "If Russia is faced with the choice of losing Crimea or using battlefield nukes, they will choose the latter. We’ve already sanctioned/cutoff Russia in every possible way, so what more do they have left to lose? If we nuke Russia back, they will nuke us and then we have WW3."
The Hill

Ukraine poised for crucial blow to Putin in battle for Kherson

Ukraine appears poised to deliver another crucial blow to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war effort with a counteroffensive to take back Kherson, which was the first major Ukrainian city seized by Russia after its invasion in February.  Ukraine has blacked out all media on its operations around the southern city this week, as it did…
NPR

Taiwan faces a global feud. Its defense may be its powerful semiconductor industry

Semiconductor chips are in just about everything from cars and laptops to satellites and even nuclear weapons. The little things literally power the world we live in. And they're almost all made in one place, Taiwan. In a special collaboration between NPR's Throughline and Planet Money, hosts Ramtin Arablouei and Kenny Malone tell us the story of how Taiwan became the world's semiconductor superhub, and also about the man who helped lead the way.
VERMONT STATE
NPR

Is Brexit at the roots of British Prime Minister Liz Truss' quick exit?

Well, British Prime Minister Liz Truss resigned after a 45-day tenure. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) LIZ TRUSS: I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party. I have therefore spoken to His Majesty the King to notify him that I am resigning as leader of the Conservative Party.
TheDailyBeast

Putin Tries to Hide Shortages With Sniper Boot Camp Propaganda Clip

Russian President Vladimir Putin appeared in state media firing a sniper rifle during a visit to a training camp for reservists in an apparent attempt to paper over systemic supply shortages that have left his recruits heading into battle hopelessly unsupported. The Russian leader attended the boot camp in Ryazan, southeast of Moscow, in a bid to show the supply crisis was being addressed by the Kremlin. The video also included footage of a military officer showing weapons, boots, and clothing Putin and his defense minister Sergei Shoigu. Recruits drafted by Putin’s disastrous military mobilization have flooded social media with clips complaining about the state of the equipment—if given any at all—with which they have been sent into battle in Ukraine.📹WATCH: Russian President Vladimir Putin practices sniper rifle shooting at the training ground in Ryazan region. pic.twitter.com/iVAdG0Up8t— 🇷🇺Jacob🇷🇺Charite🇷🇺 (@jaccocharite) October 20, 2022 Read it at Sky News
NPR

Ukraine says Russia has recently taken out a third of its power stations

Ukraine's president calls Russian drone strikes on critical infrastructure "terrorism." As winter cold starts to set in, officials are calling on Ukrainians to conserve electricity. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Russian forces have destroyed a third of Ukraine's power stations in the last two weeks. A MARTINEZ,...
The Hill

Saudi Arabia unfazed by US backlash on oil as Russia reaps benefits

Saudi Arabia shows no sign of backing down in the face of U.S. pushback to its decision to cut oil production, part of Riyadh’s strategy to flex its foreign policy influence more forcefully.  Saudi officials insist that the highly criticized decision to cut oil production to keep prices high is purely economical, pushing back on…
NPR

Iran turns to Russia for support and strategic alliance, Middle East expert says

NPR's Leila Fadel talks to Joshua Landis, director of the Center for Middle East Studies at the University of Oklahoma, about the history of Iran and Russia cooperating in conflicts. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. Now, what steps might the U.S. take against Iran? And would those actions push Tehran closer to...
NPR

Ukrainian officials warn people to prep for electricity, water and heating outages

Let's hear from former Ukrainian infrastructure minister Volodymyr Omelyan. He just returned to Kyiv from the Kherson region, near the front lines of the fighting. Like many other Ukrainians, he enlisted in military service at the start of the war. So let's start with the latest on the front line....
NPR

News brief: Iran denies helping Russia in Ukraine, U.K. politics, asbestos issues

Iran faces sanctions over drones being used against Ukraine. There's turmoil and distrust over Britain's two-month-old government. Despite safe alternatives, chemical companies still use asbestos. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. A nationwide electricity shortage starts today in Ukraine. People are being asked to conserve electricity after Russian attacks using missiles and Iranian-made...
NPR

Iran denies that it is supplying weaponry to Russia for use in Ukraine

A nationwide electricity shortage starts today in Ukraine. People are being asked to conserve electricity after Russian attacks using missiles and Iranian-made drones on power stations. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. Now, Iran denies sending Russia kamikaze drones, and Teheran demands that the West provide proof. But the U.S. says Iran is...
NPR

Researchers uncover the first Neanderthals that are related to each other

Researchers have uncovered the first Neanderthals that are related to each other. The finding shows that these ancient people lived in clans similar to those of modern humans. One thing that makes modern humans special is our ability to build communities. Now, researchers have new findings on how Neanderthals - our distant cousins - built clans of their own. NPR's Geoff Brumfiel has more.
NPR

Hundreds of retired U.S. military personnel have taken foreign jobs, report says

Hundreds of U.S. military veterans, including retired generals and admirals, have received permission from the U.S. to work for foreign governments, including countries with questionable human rights records. That's according to an investigation by The Washington Post. They include retired general and former National Security Agency director Keith Alexander, whose company was approved to work with Saudi Arabia just weeks after the Saudis murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi. We're joined now by one of the Post's reporters, Craig Whitlock, who worked on the investigation. Craig, your reporting shows that around 95% of these requests were approved. Who are these former military members who are working overseas, and what's motivating them?
WASHINGTON STATE

