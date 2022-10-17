Read full article on original website
A Disturbing Home Surveillance Video Shows a California Family being Robbed While they were Enjoying a Family Dinner OutShameel ShamsYorba Linda, CA
Ghost Sightings Reported by Staff at This Old Hollywood Hangout – Including the Story of a Terrifying 1930s GangsterLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
4 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
More LA voters say homelessness has gotten worse in the past couple of yearsVictorLos Angeles, CA
Governor Gavin Newsom's Wife to Testify at Sexual Assault L.A. TrialAmancay TapiaLos Angeles, CA
Conditions for obtaining the Los Angeles housing lottery
This program provides rental assistance to eligible individuals and families who meet the terms of the program, all by paying a portion of their rent directly to private landlords.
100,000 people applied for LA's Section 8 housing lottery on the first day: You can still apply
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles' Section 8 housing waitlist lottery officially opened to the public just two days ago. Since then, the Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles (HACLA) tells FOX 11 more than 100,000 applications were received on the first day alone. That's a 24% increase from when the waitlist last opened five years ago.
Section 8 vouchers leave some in fear of homelessness
LONG BEACH, Calif. — In the quiet halls of a former Holiday Inn, Brenda Johnson, a diabetic, found a temporary place to feel like home. Last year, a neighboring fire destroyed her home and some of her belongings. “This has been a lifesaver for me,” Johnson said. Johnson...
LA's Section 8 housing lottery waitlist opens: How to apply
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles has officially opened its Section 8 Housing Waiting List Lottery. It's the first time in 5 years that applications are again being accepted for the program, which provides rental assistance to eligible individuals and families by paying a portion of their rent directly to private landlords.
3.3-Acre Cannabis Redevelopment Site Listed in El Monte for $15MM
A 3.3-acre site fully entitled with plans for a cannabis cultivation facility has recently been placed on the market in El Monte. According to the listing by NAI Capital Commercial, the property is being offered at $15 million, or about $374 per square foot. The redevelopment site is located at...
Measure ULA aims to fund affordable housing through real estate tax
LOS ANGELES — When Los Angeles resident Ve’ona Rogers moved into her apartment more than seven years ago, she wasn’t expecting to amass so much paperwork. “This is just from this year,” she said, flipping through binders full of documents from the management company. Rogers used...
Looking for a job? Here's who is hiring in SoCal amid coronavirus economic slowdown
While the coronavirus has led to shuttered businesses and massive layoffs, here are some of the companies that need more workers.
Garcia requests statewide task force on cannabis
DOWNEY — Assemblywoman Cristina Garcia (D-Bell Gardens) on Tuesday released the following statement regarding the request to the Department of Justice for the creation of a cannabis task force. The request is below:. “I have requested that the California Department of Justice create a Statewide Task Force on Cannabis...
These California cities ranked as the safest for trick-or-treating, according to study
As Halloween approaches, families across the Southland are gearing up to take their children trick-or-treating by purchasing costumes and stocking up on candy. Safety is also a priority for parents leading up to Halloween. Some residents won’t have to travel far to ensure their kids stay safe while enjoying the spooky holiday. Seven California cities […]
What Happens To LA Council Members’ Pay And Benefits When They Leave Office?
You asked us about how our City Council members’ pay and benefits work if they resign or are recalled. We got the answers.
Cool LA Initiative for Older Adults, Income-Restricted, and Medically-Vulnerable LADWP Customers
The City of Los Angeles and the Los Angeles Department of Water & Power launched “Cool LA” which provides older adults, income-restricted, and medically-vulnerable LADWP customers, rebates of $225 to purchase room air conditioners to help keep them safe during extreme heat storms. LADWP also announced a new level-pay billing program that will allow all customers to spread their utility bills out evenly, over a twelve-month period. Visit this link for more information.
This Is the Best Steakhouse in California This Year
When it comes to the best in California, this steakhouse in Los Angeles came out on top. (Los Angeles, CA) - If you're a meat eater, then you're probably familiar with the feeling of walking into a steakhouse and seeing the perfect hunk of meat on a plate. It's like a siren call—you can't help but be drawn in by its beauty and deliciousness.
Second-hand store sells Hollywood hand-me-downs
BURBANK, Calif. — Tiara Nappi claims to have a corner on a unique market in retail clothing. “We are the only store of our kind anywhere in the world,” said Nappi. She owns a second-hand clothing store in Burbank called It’s a Wrap! She has made an arrangement with wardrobe departments at all the major studios.
Two California Cities Rank Among The 'Rattiest' Cities In America
Orkin put together a list of the top 50 rattiest cities in the U.S.
What You Need To Know Today: Section 8 Waitlist Lottery, City Council Deadlocked, Student Loan Relief Application
Stories like these are only possible with your help!. You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community. Good morning, L.A. It’s Monday, October...
Kevin de Leon Received Hot Money Donations From Known Mobster
An underworld crime figure associated with L.A.'s Armenian mob donated to the campaign to elect de Leon, who was stripped of committee assignments on Monday The post Kevin de Leon Received Hot Money Donations From Known Mobster appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
Inglewood sued for breach of contract for Century Blvd. Mobilization Improvement Project
The city of Inglewood is being sued by a vendor for breach of contract, violating state requirements for “good faith and fair dealing” in construction contracts, providing defective plans, withholding retention money, and failing to fully compensate for work performed for the Century Blvd. Mobilization Improvement Project 3.
LA County exploring ways to keep homeless from sleeping on Metro trains, buses
LA County exploring ways to keep homeless from sleeping on Metro. The approved motion calls for the possible establishment of a specialized homeless task force including representatives of Metro, contracted Metro police, Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority personnel, the county and other social service providers. LOS ANGELES - The Los...
Woman shot at Inglewood bank in Crenshaw shopping center
A woman was shot this morning at an Inglewood bank. Residents report hearing shots around 11:00 am in the direction of Citibank at the intersection of Crenshaw and Imperial. It’s alleged the shooting was a result of a dispute over a parking space. Witnesses report a couple in a...
