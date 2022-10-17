ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Section 8 vouchers leave some in fear of homelessness

LONG BEACH, Calif. — In the quiet halls of a former Holiday Inn, Brenda Johnson, a diabetic, found a temporary place to feel like home. Last year, a neighboring fire destroyed her home and some of her belongings. “This has been a lifesaver for me,” Johnson said. Johnson...
LA's Section 8 housing lottery waitlist opens: How to apply

LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles has officially opened its Section 8 Housing Waiting List Lottery. It's the first time in 5 years that applications are again being accepted for the program, which provides rental assistance to eligible individuals and families by paying a portion of their rent directly to private landlords.
3.3-Acre Cannabis Redevelopment Site Listed in El Monte for $15MM

A 3.3-acre site fully entitled with plans for a cannabis cultivation facility has recently been placed on the market in El Monte. According to the listing by NAI Capital Commercial, the property is being offered at $15 million, or about $374 per square foot. The redevelopment site is located at...
Measure ULA aims to fund affordable housing through real estate tax

LOS ANGELES — When Los Angeles resident Ve’ona Rogers moved into her apartment more than seven years ago, she wasn’t expecting to amass so much paperwork. “This is just from this year,” she said, flipping through binders full of documents from the management company. Rogers used...
Garcia requests statewide task force on cannabis

DOWNEY — Assemblywoman Cristina Garcia (D-Bell Gardens) on Tuesday released the following statement regarding the request to the Department of Justice for the creation of a cannabis task force. The request is below:. “I have requested that the California Department of Justice create a Statewide Task Force on Cannabis...
Cool LA Initiative for Older Adults, Income-Restricted, and Medically-Vulnerable LADWP Customers

The City of Los Angeles and the Los Angeles Department of Water & Power launched “Cool LA” which provides older adults, income-restricted, and medically-vulnerable LADWP customers, rebates of $225 to purchase room air conditioners to help keep them safe during extreme heat storms. LADWP also announced a new level-pay billing program that will allow all customers to spread their utility bills out evenly, over a twelve-month period. Visit this link for more information.
This Is the Best Steakhouse in California This Year

When it comes to the best in California, this steakhouse in Los Angeles came out on top. (Los Angeles, CA) - If you're a meat eater, then you're probably familiar with the feeling of walking into a steakhouse and seeing the perfect hunk of meat on a plate. It's like a siren call—you can't help but be drawn in by its beauty and deliciousness.
Second-hand store sells Hollywood hand-me-downs

BURBANK, Calif. — Tiara Nappi claims to have a corner on a unique market in retail clothing. “We are the only store of our kind anywhere in the world,” said Nappi. She owns a second-hand clothing store in Burbank called It’s a Wrap! She has made an arrangement with wardrobe departments at all the major studios.
Woman shot at Inglewood bank in Crenshaw shopping center

A woman was shot this morning at an Inglewood bank. Residents report hearing shots around 11:00 am in the direction of Citibank at the intersection of Crenshaw and Imperial. It’s alleged the shooting was a result of a dispute over a parking space. Witnesses report a couple in a...
