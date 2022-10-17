ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette Woman Goes Viral as ‘Digital Girl Code’ Continues to Expose Infidelity and Cheaters Online

Social media has completely changed the way that relationships begin, but they also continue to change the way they end, too. A Lafayette woman by the name of Brooke Layfield thought she met a great guy. She even introduced her new beau to friends around town. Eventually, the guy she thought was great would turn out to be "deceitful" once Brooke found out he was married and also texting another girl.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Classic Rock 105.1

No, a Bear Did Not Get Locked in a Car in Lafayette—But Here’s The Truth Behind Those Facebook Photos

Every day there is a new Facebook scam or some hoax that makes its rounds on social media. One of the latest examples is the bear that got locked in a vehicle and completely destroyed the inside. It's a Facebook post that has shown up in a "Buy, Sell, Trade" type group in both Lafayette and Breaux Bridge—but the scam goes far beyond Acadiana.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Classic Rock 105.1

Violent Night in Acadiana: Separate Shootings in New Iberia and Opelousas Leave 1 Dead, 1 Injured

There were two separate shootings that happened within minutes of each other in two parishes that border Lafayette Parish to its north and to the south. First, we begin in St. Landry Parish as Opelousas Police received a shooting call around 8:24 p.m. on Tuesday. Officers say the shots fired call came from the area of Hayward and Mouton Street. The victim, an adult male, was found at a home several blocks away after he ran away on foot and to the home of someone he knew.
NEW IBERIA, LA
Classic Rock 105.1

Lafayette Parish Principal To Receive National Recognition For School Leadership

Catherine Bricelj, principal at Myrtle Place Elementary in Lafayette, will be honored by the country's top education board. The Louisiana Department of Education made the announcement on Tuesday that Bricelj will be one of nine principals in the country to receive the Terrel H. Bell Award for Outstanding School Leadership from the U.S. Department of Education.
LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA
Classic Rock 105.1

One Dead Following Crash Involving Motorcycle in Lafayette

UPDATE: The victim has been identified as 24-year-old Cody David of Lafayette. Preliminary investigation revealed vehicle #1 was traveling westbound on Camellia Blvd, turning left onto Eastland Dr. Vehicle #1 made a left turn in front of vehicle #2, which was traveling eastbound on Camellia Blvd. Both vehicles made impact. The driver of vehicle #2 died as a result of his injuries from the crash.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Classic Rock 105.1

Breaux Bridge Police Asking for Public’s Help in Identifying These Two Men

The Breaux Bridge Police department posted two surveillance photos on Monday (Oct. 17) asking the public for their assistance in identifying two male individuals. One photo showed a man with what looked like a backward hat and a dark shirt. He is also apparently wearing a mask, although the grainy screengrab from the surveillance cameras makes it tough to see at first glance.
BREAUX BRIDGE, LA
