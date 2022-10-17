Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
A Very Brief History of South Louisiana Community CollegeTyler Mc.Lafayette, LA
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
3 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Related
LCA Jumps Back Into District Title Race After Taking the Roar Out of Westgate
When a team comes off a heartbreaking loss like Lafayette Christian Academy had to Teurlings last week, sometimes they come out a bit sluggish. That was not the case on Friday night as the Knights jumped out on the defending champion Westgate Tigers and never lost the lead as LCA honored its seniors on Senior Night.
Unusual Sight in Baton Rouge – Mississippi River Has Receded from USS Kidd
Even though we have had a few showers in the last week or so, most of Louisiana is still in a drought. According to the website Drought.gov, over 90% of Louisiana is "Abnormally Dry", and over 20% of the state is in a "Moderate Drought" situation. And reports of the...
Kroger Planning to Buy Albertsons; What Does That Mean For Lafayette Shoppers?
In a huge announcement, Kroger says they are planning to buy Albertsons as part of a $25 billion deal. If the merger goes through, analysts say it could possibly create one of the largest supermarket chains in the country. Combined, both Kroger and Albertsons combine to reach over 85 million...
Lafayette Woman Goes Viral as ‘Digital Girl Code’ Continues to Expose Infidelity and Cheaters Online
Social media has completely changed the way that relationships begin, but they also continue to change the way they end, too. A Lafayette woman by the name of Brooke Layfield thought she met a great guy. She even introduced her new beau to friends around town. Eventually, the guy she thought was great would turn out to be "deceitful" once Brooke found out he was married and also texting another girl.
No, a Bear Did Not Get Locked in a Car in Lafayette—But Here’s The Truth Behind Those Facebook Photos
Every day there is a new Facebook scam or some hoax that makes its rounds on social media. One of the latest examples is the bear that got locked in a vehicle and completely destroyed the inside. It's a Facebook post that has shown up in a "Buy, Sell, Trade" type group in both Lafayette and Breaux Bridge—but the scam goes far beyond Acadiana.
Violent Night in Acadiana: Separate Shootings in New Iberia and Opelousas Leave 1 Dead, 1 Injured
There were two separate shootings that happened within minutes of each other in two parishes that border Lafayette Parish to its north and to the south. First, we begin in St. Landry Parish as Opelousas Police received a shooting call around 8:24 p.m. on Tuesday. Officers say the shots fired call came from the area of Hayward and Mouton Street. The victim, an adult male, was found at a home several blocks away after he ran away on foot and to the home of someone he knew.
Lafayette Parish Principal To Receive National Recognition For School Leadership
Catherine Bricelj, principal at Myrtle Place Elementary in Lafayette, will be honored by the country's top education board. The Louisiana Department of Education made the announcement on Tuesday that Bricelj will be one of nine principals in the country to receive the Terrel H. Bell Award for Outstanding School Leadership from the U.S. Department of Education.
Multiple People Injured Following Shooting Near Southern University
Details are sparse at this time, but Baton Rouge Police have been investigating an early Friday morning shooting near Southern University that left multiple people injured. WAFB is reporting that nine people were shot and injured on Harding Boulevard around 1:50 am. Authorities say the injuries are not thought to...
Abbeville Police Suspect ‘Retaliation’ Behind Shots Fired Friday Night
As shots rang out in Abbeville shortly after the Wildcats' homecoming game, the school postponed a homecoming dance and police looked for answers. And, while some of the answers still need to be answered, police have released more details about what happened Friday night. In a new statement, Abbeville Police...
Suspects Show Up to Evangeline Parish High School Homecoming Party, Allegedly Shoot at Students in Attendance
According to reports, Evangeline Parish authorities are investigating a shooting that happened at a homecoming party on Saturday night. Preliminary details say that deputies were called out to the scene after suspects showed up and began shooting at students in attendance. Reports say that a number of shell casings were...
Construction Causes Traffic Changes at Lafayette Regional Airport
If you frequent the Lafayette Regional Airport, you'll notice some changes on you arrive on airport property. The Lafayette Regional Airport announced the next phase of improvements that are planned in conjunction with the new terminal, and it slightly affects traffic. Construction is set to begin this week on improvements...
One Dead Following Crash Involving Motorcycle in Lafayette
UPDATE: The victim has been identified as 24-year-old Cody David of Lafayette. Preliminary investigation revealed vehicle #1 was traveling westbound on Camellia Blvd, turning left onto Eastland Dr. Vehicle #1 made a left turn in front of vehicle #2, which was traveling eastbound on Camellia Blvd. Both vehicles made impact. The driver of vehicle #2 died as a result of his injuries from the crash.
Former Opelousas Police Officer Convicted in Excessive Force Case Involving “Mentally Challenged Individual”
(October 20th, 2022): UPDATE: Tyron Andrepont, a former Opelousas police officer, has been convicted of three counts of Malfeasance in Office for striking and using excessive force against a "mentally challenged individual" that was restrained in a hospital bed. That is according to court documents sent to KPEL from the...
Runaway Teen: Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office Trying to Find Girl
17-year-old Valerie Ann Boudreaux has run away from home and the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office needs your help bringing her back. Sheriff Tommy Romero says Valerie was last seen leaving her home in the 4100 block of Jefferson Island Road in Iberia Parish. Authorities believe she is still in Iberia Parish.
Lafayette Police Investigating Homicide on Evangeline Thruway [UPDATE]
UPDATE: The LPD has arrested Robert Wayne Thomas of Lafayette and charged him with one count of second-degree murder. The deceased has been identified as Charles Thomas of Lafayette, LA. According to LLPD, the victim and suspect are not related. The Lafayette Police Department is investigating a homicide on the...
Opelousas Police Are Investigating a Homicide after Man Was Found in a Roadway
An Opelousas man is dead after being fatally shot in the 100 block of South Academy Street. Police officers were called out to the area at around 2:40 Saturday afternoon to respond to a call of shots being fired. Officers pulled up to find a man who had been shot...
Breaux Bridge Police Asking for Public’s Help in Identifying These Two Men
The Breaux Bridge Police department posted two surveillance photos on Monday (Oct. 17) asking the public for their assistance in identifying two male individuals. One photo showed a man with what looked like a backward hat and a dark shirt. He is also apparently wearing a mask, although the grainy screengrab from the surveillance cameras makes it tough to see at first glance.
Classic Rock 105.1
Lafayette, LA
20K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Classic Rock 105.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://classicrock1051.com
Comments / 0