Beth Tweddle won Great Britain’s first world gymnastics championships gold medal when she claimed the uneven bars title in Aarhus, Denmark, on this day in 2006.Tweddle, then 21, had fallen from the bars in the all-round section of the championships in the previous day’s events, but produced her best form when it mattered in the individual competition.A score of 16.2 points saw her finish ahead of America’s reigning champion Anastasia Liukin with Italy’s Vanessa Ferrari taking bronze.“All my hard work has finally paid off,” said Tweddle, who 12 months previously had managed bronze behind Liukin.“A lot of people told me...

12 HOURS AGO