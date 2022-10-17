Read full article on original website
Related
FIFA 23 furthers commitment to women’s teams by investing almost £10million in the sport
EA Sports, developer of FIFA 23, has invested $11million (£9.7million) in the UEFA Women’s Champions League (UWCL) to invest in the future of the sport. FIFA 23 features more female players than ever before, including all the players and clubs from the English Premier League and France’s Ligue 1.
NBCUniversal's Peacock to Stream 2022 FIFA World Cup in Spanish
NBCUniversal’s Peacock streaming service will carry all 64 World Cup matches in the United States with Spanish-language commentary, including the first 12 for free from Nov. 20-23. The 52 games from Nov. 24 through the final on Dec. 18 will be on the Peacock Premium tier, which charges a...
ng-sportingnews.com
Switzerland World Cup squad 2022: All projected 26 players on Swiss national football team roster
Switzerland have been procuring a reputation as giant slayers in recent times, so Brazil and co. beware: Murat Yakin's squad are back and in axe-swinging mood. The Swiss are often touted as underdogs going into major tournaments, owing to a perceived lack of star names — but make no mistake, this is a serious tournament team.
Lionel Messi names 5 contenders & 2 favourites for 2022 World Cup glory
Lionel Messi has named five countries he expects to be competing for the World Cup and two he considers favourites.
travelnoire.com
Tourism In Qatar Is Expected To Boom After The FIFA World Cup 2022
The tourism industry in Qatar is on the brink of a renaissance thanks to the FIFA World Cup 2022, which will be held in the country. Over 1.5 million soccer fans are expected to travel to Qatar. It is expected that fans will most likely stick around to explore the country and all it has to offer.
Essence
TikToker Khaby Lame Becomes FIFA Ambassador Ahead Of Soccer World Cup In Qatar
The announcement comes as the 2022 World Cup is shrouded in controversy. TikTok’s most followed content creator has a brand new gig. Khaby Lame was named Official FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Brand Ambassador by QNB, one of the largest banks in the Middle East and Africa. Lame will be launching his new role via his first-ever TV commercial for the company, which is currently the 2022 World Cup’s main sponsor.
yankodesign.com
Hublot adds time and function to football with Big Bang e FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 smartwatch
2022 is going to end on a high for all football fanatics. The FIFA World Cup in Qatar is the ultimate year-ending spectacle I for one am desperately looking forward to. Come November; whether you are a referee on the field, coach in the dugout, or a supporter in the office cubicle; Hublot has a new connected watch to keep you in the heart of the action all the time.
European Super League Could Launch Within Three Years
In keeping with the Halloween season, the European Super League is rising from the dead once again. The project’s newly hired CEO Bernd Reichart said the league will launch within three years. Reichart — who previously worked at German media company RTL Deutschland — now helms A22 Sports Management, the corporate entity continuing to pursue the Super League.
FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar 'Not Safe' for LGBTQ+ People, Says Stonewall
Stonewall has claimed LGBTQ+ people will be in a dangerous position if they travel to the World Cup in Qatar to support their respective nations
FOX Sports
FOX Sports Announces Live Coverage of Final Draw for FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™
FOX SPORTS ANNOUNCES LIVE COVERAGE OF FINAL DRAW FOR FIFA WOMEN’S WORLD CUP AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND 2023™. LOS ANGELES – FOX Sports, America’s English-language home for the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™, today announces coverage plans for its presentation of the Final Draw. The Final Draw for FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™ will reveal match fixtures for the record 32 teams competing in next summer’s long-awaited tournament. Live coverage on FS1, featuring pre-and-post event shows, begins Friday, Oct. 21, at 11:00 PM PT / Saturday, Oct. 22, at 2:00 AM ET.
fourfourtwo.com
Qatar manager for World Cup 2022: Everything you need to know about Felix Sanchez
Felix Sanchez is the Qatar manager for World Cup 2022, the Spaniard entrusted with overseeing the biggest moment in the history of Qatar’s national team – a first World Cup appearance, on home soil. Sanchez doesn’t boast any club experience, but he's deeply familiar with the host nation,...
On this day in 2006: Beth Tweddle celebrates World Championship uneven bars gold
Beth Tweddle won Great Britain’s first world gymnastics championships gold medal when she claimed the uneven bars title in Aarhus, Denmark, on this day in 2006.Tweddle, then 21, had fallen from the bars in the all-round section of the championships in the previous day’s events, but produced her best form when it mattered in the individual competition.A score of 16.2 points saw her finish ahead of America’s reigning champion Anastasia Liukin with Italy’s Vanessa Ferrari taking bronze.“All my hard work has finally paid off,” said Tweddle, who 12 months previously had managed bronze behind Liukin.“A lot of people told me...
New European Super League CEO: Competition ‘Very Much Alive’
The European Super League formation is far from dead, the CEO said this week.
Rugby League World Cup on course to break attendance record, say organisers
Rugby League World Cup organisers remain confident this year’s event will be the best-attended in history and have defended the pricing strategy that has come under scrutiny during the opening week of the competition. Almost 100,000 supporters have attended the first seven games of the tournament. While there have...
Yardbarker
Sam Kerr & Millie Bright Represent Chelsea Women In The Ballon d'Or
The annual Ballon d'Or ceremony took place on Monday night for the best of both men and women in world football, and Chelsea were represented by two of their star players in Millie Bright and Sam Kerr. Bright finished 15th out of a shortlist of 20 nominees and was one...
ATP Tour Final is pushed back TWO HOURS to avoid losing 'millions' of fans to the opening match of the World Cup in Qatar... but ATP insist they will NOT offer refunds for those who can no longer go despite taking two months to reschedule
The ATP have pushed back the final singles match of 2022 by two hours to avoid clashing with the opening match of the World Cup in Qatar. Determined to reach 'the largest possible global audience' for the season-ending Tour final, the ATP have taken the decision to reschedule to a later slot, thus avoiding running concurrently with Qatar's opening Group A match with Ecuador.
Soccer-European game is not sustainable, says Super League backer
MUNICH, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Bernd Reichart, CEO of the company backing a proposed Super League, said on Wednesday that European football is losing its leading role in world sport and that clubs are not maximising their potential under the current system.
Soccer-Maradona's 1986 World Cup final shirt returns to Argentina
Oct 19 (Reuters) - Thirty-six years after Diego Maradona helped Argentina beat Germany to lift the World Cup in Mexico City, the shirt he wore in the game has returned to his homeland.
BBC
Rugby League World Cup: Australia v Scotland preview
Rugby League World Cup 2021 - Australia v Scotland. Venue: Coventry Building Society Arena Date: Friday, 21 October Kick-off: 19:30 BST. Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and online; Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra; live text and highlights on BBC Sport website & app. Forward...
BBC
Rugby League World Cup: ‘It's not just another game or another competition' for Wales
Wales' men begin their Rugby League World Cup campaign on Wednesday evening (19:30 BST) when they face the Cook Islands in Leigh. Head coach John Kear says the competition, which was delayed for a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, is a "massive opportunity" for the game, with Wales seeking a first win in the World Cup since 2000.
Comments / 0