herdzone.com
Herd Volleyball Travels to Boone for Pair of Matches at App State
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall University volleyball team (7-13, 1-7 Sun Belt) travels to Boone, North Carolina, for a pair of matches this weekend against App State (11-8, 4-4 Sun Belt). Friday October 21st. 6 p.m. – Marshall at App State LIVE STATS | ESPN+. Saturday October 22nd.
herdzone.com
Herd Women’s Soccer Visits Coastal Carolina in Pivotal East Division Matchup
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall University women's soccer team visits Coastal Carolina Thursday for an important road match with the Chanticleers. Kickoff is at 7:00 p.m. from CCU Soccer Stadium in Conway, South Carolina. HOW TO FOLLOW. Watch: ESPN+. Live Stats: StatBroadcast. Twitter: @HerdWSoccer. PRE-MATCH NOTES. Marshall enters Thursday's...
herdzone.com
No. 6 Herd Men’s Soccer Plays to Draw at Georgia State
ATLANTA – — The No. 6 Marshall University men's soccer team (7-2-3, 2-1-3 Sun Belt) played to a 1-1 draw in Atlanta on Wednesday night against the Georgia State Panthers (9-2-3, 2-1-2 Sun Belt). "Hard fought match for sure," Herd men's soccer head coach Chris Grassie said after...
herdzone.com
Marshall Announces Return of Men’s Track and Field Program
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Marshall University Director of Athletics Christian Spears announced Wednesday the return of the men's track and field program as a Division I championship sport, effective for 2022-23. The MU Board of Governors officially approved the sport addition Wednesday morning. "I'm so genuinely excited to announce our...
herdzone.com
No. 6 Herd Men’s Soccer Travels to Atlanta to Face GSU
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – — The No. 6 Marshall University men's soccer team (7-2-2, 2-1-2 Sun Belt) goes on the road to take on the Georgia State Panthers (9-2-2, 2-1-1 Sun Belt) on Wednesday in Atlanta, Georgia. HOW TO FOLLOW. Watch: ESPN+. Live Stats: Statbroadcast. HAVE YOU HEARD?. Marshall...
herdzone.com
Jones Wins Dayton Flyer Invitational, Men’s Golf Places Fourth
DAYTON, Ohio – Marshall University men's golf senior Tyler Jones captured the individual title at the Dayton Flyer Invitational as the team took fourth on Tuesday. "What a great way to end the fall," Herd men's golf head coach Matt Grobe said after the event. "I am so proud of these guys! They battled the elements and one of the best fields we have played since I have been here. This team has a ton of grit, and they are so fun to coach. Tyler Jones finished an incredible fall with another win. He played great this week. Kyle Mitchell played some really good golf and had one of his best finishes of the year. Joseph Kalaskey played consistent and gave us three good scores this week. Ryan Bilby and Christian Boyd bounced back after tough second rounds and shot some great scores for the team. It was so good to see Andrew Wyss competing this week and playing very consistent golf. This is a great tournament to get us ready for the off season and I can't wait for the spring. This is a special team!"
herdzone.com
Herd Tennis Travels to ITA Atlantic Regional in Blacksburg
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall University tennis team travels to Blacksburg, Virginia, to compete at the ITA Atlantic Regional beginning Thursday. Players Competing: Gabrielle Clairotte, Rieke Gillar, Johanna Strom, Emma Vanderheyden. The event begins with two rounds of qualifying singles on Thursday. To qualify for the main draw, student...
