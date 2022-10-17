ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Comments / 0

Related
pullmanradio.com

Pullman Woman Gavriel Hernandez Wanted On Nationwide $100K Warrant-35 Year Old Charged In Garfield Armed Robbery

A nationwide arrest warrant has been issued for the Pullman woman accused of taking part in an armed robbery. 35 year old Gavriel Hernandez was arrested with 37 year old Roy Valdez also of Pullman in early September. The Whitman County Sheriff’s Office arrested the couple for allegedly robbing a Garfield man at gunpoint inside his home. The pair have been charged with felony 1st degree robbery and theft.
PULLMAN, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Woman shot and killed in Orofino near Teakean Butte

OROFINO, ID. — A woman was killed from a gunshot wound in Orofino on Saturday. The Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office says they and the Clearwater County Ambulance responded to the reports of a shooting near South Dicks Creek and Teakean Butte just past 4 p.m. When deputies arrived, they found 38-year-old Lanae A. Tackley’s body. At the scene, deputies arrested...
OROFINO, ID
Big Country News

Victim Identified from Fatal Single Vehicle Crash on State Highway 64 in Lewis County

The victim in last week's fatal single vehicle crash on State Highway 64 in Lewis County has been identified. According to a press release from the Idaho State Police, the vehicle, a 2002 Saturn, was traveling eastbound on SH 64 when it left the roadway on the right shoulder and traveled approximately 350 feet down an embankment. The driver was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced deceased at the scene.
LEWIS COUNTY, ID
KHQ Right Now

Lewiston starting emergency waterline repair today

Starting this morning, 1,200 Block of 21st street will be reduced to one lane in each direction as crews perform an emergency waistline water repair. Work is expected to be complete by the end of the day, Oct. 18.
LEWISTON, ID
pugetsound.edu

University of Idaho’s ban on birth control – here we go…

The University of Idaho recently announced in response to the state’s abortion law that it will no longer be providing birth control to its students. The announcement, made by the University’s general council, not only banned staff from offering birth control to students but also included restrictions on speech. According to the email sent to university employees, they are no longer allowed to speak in support of abortion at work and if they do so they could face a felony conviction. This announcement was made in light of Idaho’s near total abortion ban effective Aug. 25. Exceptions are made only in cases of rape and incest or when the mother’s life is at risk, as shown by a report made to local authorities.
TACOMA, WA
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

WSU and Alaska Airlines Celebrate Partnership

PULLMAN - Alaska Airlines executives and WSU leaders gathered Wednesday on the Pullman campus for a series of events, including a prize-filled paper airplane toss, to celebrate the relationship between the two organizations. In honor of the university’s Alaska Airlines Day, representatives from one of the nation’s largest air travel...
PULLMAN, WA
KLEWTV

Colfax Auctioneer Selected As 2022 FFA American Star Finalist

Colfax auctioneer and junior at Oklahoma State University, Cotton Booker, has been selected as one of four finalists for the National FFA Organization’s top achievement awards, the American Star in Agribusiness, according to a press release. The American Star Awards represent the best of the best among thousands of...
COLFAX, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy