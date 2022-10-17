Read full article on original website
pullmanradio.com
Pullman Woman Gavriel Hernandez Wanted On Nationwide $100K Warrant-35 Year Old Charged In Garfield Armed Robbery
A nationwide arrest warrant has been issued for the Pullman woman accused of taking part in an armed robbery. 35 year old Gavriel Hernandez was arrested with 37 year old Roy Valdez also of Pullman in early September. The Whitman County Sheriff’s Office arrested the couple for allegedly robbing a Garfield man at gunpoint inside his home. The pair have been charged with felony 1st degree robbery and theft.
KHQ Right Now
Orofino, Idaho. - The Clearwater County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) are investigating a shooting that happened on Oct. 15 killing one woman. Police responded to a shooting near South Dicks Creek and Teakean Butte. When they arrived on scene they found 38-year-old Lanae Tackely with a fatal gunshot wound. She died on scene.
Victim Identified from Fatal Single Vehicle Crash on State Highway 64 in Lewis County
The victim in last week's fatal single vehicle crash on State Highway 64 in Lewis County has been identified. According to a press release from the Idaho State Police, the vehicle, a 2002 Saturn, was traveling eastbound on SH 64 when it left the roadway on the right shoulder and traveled approximately 350 feet down an embankment. The driver was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced deceased at the scene.
Ox burned in Williams Lake Fire returns to local farm for recovery
CHENEY, Wash. — Sullivan Family Farms is welcoming back one of its favorite animals. They will be celebrating the return of Sprite the ox, who was recovering from the Williams Lake Fire that burned near Cheney in July. “We were in awe of the support of our community as we rallied around Sprite and did everything we could to help...
KHQ Right Now
Lewiston starting emergency waterline repair today
Starting this morning, 1,200 Block of 21st street will be reduced to one lane in each direction as crews perform an emergency waistline water repair. Work is expected to be complete by the end of the day, Oct. 18.
One Person Air Lifted with Serious Injuries Following UTV Crash in Lewis County Friday Afternoon
LEWIS COUNTY - On the evening of Friday, October 14, 2022, the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office and Nezperce Ambulance were dispatched to the intersection of Russell Ridge Road and Albers Road in Lewis County for a rollover accident involving a UTV. According to a release from the Lewis County...
pugetsound.edu
University of Idaho’s ban on birth control – here we go…
The University of Idaho recently announced in response to the state’s abortion law that it will no longer be providing birth control to its students. The announcement, made by the University’s general council, not only banned staff from offering birth control to students but also included restrictions on speech. According to the email sent to university employees, they are no longer allowed to speak in support of abortion at work and if they do so they could face a felony conviction. This announcement was made in light of Idaho’s near total abortion ban effective Aug. 25. Exceptions are made only in cases of rape and incest or when the mother’s life is at risk, as shown by a report made to local authorities.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
WSU and Alaska Airlines Celebrate Partnership
PULLMAN - Alaska Airlines executives and WSU leaders gathered Wednesday on the Pullman campus for a series of events, including a prize-filled paper airplane toss, to celebrate the relationship between the two organizations. In honor of the university’s Alaska Airlines Day, representatives from one of the nation’s largest air travel...
$74,950 Foreclosed Home For Sale In One of Idaho’s Most Darling Little Cities
In short, a foreclosed property is one that is seized and listed for sale by the homeowner's lender. Any home with a mortgage has what's called a lien on it. The lien is the part of the mortgage contract that grants a lender the power to take possession of a residence after the homeowner stops paying the mortgage.
KREM
No. 17/24 Idaho football is looking to continue its recent Big Sky Conference success this Saturday against Portland State
MOSCOW, Idaho — The Idaho football team is 3-0 in Big Sky Conference play for the first time since 2004 following a stunning 30-23 victory over No. 3/2 Montana on Saturday in Missoula. The victory brought the Little Brown Stein back to Moscow for the first time since 1999....
Two Injured After Wrong-way Driver Causes Head-on Collision on Lewiston Hill
LEWISTON - According to Idaho State Police, at approximately 3:51 a.m. Friday morning, emergency crews responded to a two vehicle, head-on collision on northbound US95 near milepost 314, on the Lewiston Hill. A black, 2013 Chevrolet Impala was traveling northbound on US95. A yellow 2001 Ford Escape was traveling southbound,...
KLEWTV
Colfax Auctioneer Selected As 2022 FFA American Star Finalist
Colfax auctioneer and junior at Oklahoma State University, Cotton Booker, has been selected as one of four finalists for the National FFA Organization’s top achievement awards, the American Star in Agribusiness, according to a press release. The American Star Awards represent the best of the best among thousands of...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Lewis-Clark State Warrior Women's Basketball Sit Atop Cascade Conference Preseason Rankings
LEWISTON - The defending regular-season Cascade Conference Champion Lewis-Clark State Warrior Women's Basketball team has been picked to repeat. The conference released the 2022-23 CCC Women’s Basketball Preseason Poll Tuesday. The Warriors picked up six of 12 first-place votes and edged Eastern Oregon by three points (137) in the poll.
