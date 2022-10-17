Read full article on original website
coloradonewsline.com
Phil Weiser, John Kellner debate role of Colorado attorney general in addressing public safety
Attorney General Phil Weiser and his Republican opponent John Kellner disagreed during a debate Tuesday night on which entity is responsible for controlling and addressing crime in the state and the wider role of the attorney general’s office, as voters begin to make decisions over who should be Colorado’s top law enforcement officer.
