FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Spooky Ghost of a Man, Who Was Burnt Alive In a Furnace, in Birmingham, AlabamaNew York CultureBirmingham, AL
Innocent 15-Year-Old Hit by a Stray Bullet Gets to Leave Hospital after 108 Days at Children's of Alabama in BirminghamZack LoveBirmingham, AL
A Trussville, AL Doctor Tries to Become a Teenager's 'Sugar Daddy' and Police Arrest him in a Human Trafficking StingZack LoveTrussville, AL
How Kroger is Delivering Groceries in Birmingham, AL without a Physical Store; Its Future is full of ‘Spoke Locations'Zack LoveBirmingham, AL
4 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
gadsdenmessenger.com
Locals make AHSAA Prep Spotlight
Several area student-athletes were recognized for the Alabama High School Athletic Association Prep Spotlight for the week of October 14. Coosa Christian senior linebacker Drake Albury (pictured above) finished with 10 tackles, including four for a loss, and two sacks in the Conquerors’ 42-6 victory over Appalachian. Coosa Christian...
gadsdenmessenger.com
Conquerors clinch second playoff spot in region
Photo: Coosa Christian’s Jai Mostella runs for a first down as Appalachian’s Oliver Moody (14) pursues during the Conquerors’ 42-6 victory over Appalachian on October 14 in Gadsden. (Chris McCarthy/Messenger) Coosa Christian clinched the second seed in Class 1A, Region 7 with a 42-6 victory over Appalachian...
thecutoffnews.com
McAdory Middle School Football Finishes Perfect Undefeated Seasson As JEFCOED Middle School Champions
The Cutoff News Sports coverage brought to you by American Cheerleading Centers Home Of The Bama All Starz, Lawson State Community College, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, McDonald’s, Owned by Black Family Restaurants with the following locations Hueytown, Academy Drive, Morgan Road, Hoover Galleria, Helena, Montevallo, Valleydale, Hwy 280, Chelsea and Forestdale, and Legacy YMCA.
gadsdenmessenger.com
West End falls to Cleveland
In a game that decided the second playoff seed in Class 2A, Region 6, West End fell to Cleveland, 48-25 on October 14 at CHS. The Patriots (6-2, 4-2), who clinched a postseason berth earlier this month, travel to Locust Fork this Friday (Oct. 21), with the winner claiming the three seed and the loser finishing fourth.
gadsdenmessenger.com
Blue Devils come up short in Centre shootout
In a shootout that included four ties and seven lead changes, No. 9 Cherokee County held off No. 10 Etowah, 45-42, in Class 4A, Region 6 action on October 14 in Centre. The loss, which was the Blue Devils’ first in six games, dropped Etowah to 6-2 overall and 5-1 in the Region 6 standings. The Blue Devils, who already clinched a playoff berth, remain in contention for the region title depending on the outcome of this week’s games.
Sylacauga, October 18 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Alabama Cold Snap Update Plus Find Out What Cities Broke Records
Alabamians are experiencing the coldest temperatures of the season even with some cities in the Yellowhammer State breaking records. The high temperature on Tuesday, October 18th in Tuscaloosa was 56 degrees. According to the National Weather Service, “this breaks the old record low maximum temperature for October 18th which was 58 degrees in 1966.”
Vestavia Hills firefighter loses McCalla home to fire
MCCALLA, Ala. (WIAT) — The McCalla Area Fire District responded to the home of a fellow firefighter from Vestavia Hills early Wednesday morning. Now, Vestavia Hills Firefighter Jonathan Vickery and his family are picking up the pieces after the fire took everything from them but the clothes on their backs. “It really started to impact us […]
momcollective.com
Welcome to Shadow Lake! :: In & Around Birmingham
Sometimes my little ones need more room to roam outdoors than we have in my backyard. However, some days Mommy doesn’t feel like making the 30-40 minute drive to their requested park or playground. I’m then left with deciding where to take them to burn energy without my van burning too much gas. Thankfully we have a “new” community space in the Bessemer/McCalla area that has been a perfect solution for those days!
wbrc.com
FIRST ALERT: Potential record breaking cold at times through Wednesday morning
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Flip your thermostat to heat this evening because temperatures will be falling quickly tonight. Falling into the 50s by 7 p.m. and 30s by morning! A freeze warning has been issued for Marion, Winston, Cullman, Blount, Etowah, Cherokee, Lamar, Fayette, Walker, Calhoun, Cleburne, Jefferson, and St. Clair counties tonight. Temperatures are forecast to cool into the upper 20s and lower 30s. When you combine the wind and temperatures, it could easily feel like it is in the low to mid 20s. Areas farther south will likely see temperatures tomorrow morning in the mid 30s. Protect plants, pipes, and pets, and make sure the kids are bundled up at the bus stop!
Birmingham is starving itself to death
This is an opinion column. I’m sitting here in Birmingham, Alabama, thinking “Dang, you can’t go online these days without hearing bad news.”. And by bad news I mean if I see another story about how flippin’ great Huntsville is, I’m gonna yack all over my “Take that s#$& Back to Hoover” T-shirt.
Springville man killed in St. Clair County crash
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A two-vehicle crash that occurred Monday afternoon has left a Springville man dead. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Jos Hoehn Jr., 86, was a passenger in a Kia Soul when it was hit by a Dodge Avenger. He died due to his injuries. The crash occurred around 4:38 […]
‘Excruciating pain’: woman bitten by copperhead twice in front yard, treated at UAB’s new snakebite program
When she bent down, she came face to face with the perpetrator: a copperhead.
wbrc.com
Missing and Endangered Person Alert issued for Lincoln man
LINCOLN, Ala. (WBRC) - The Lincoln Police Department is asking for your help locating a missing man. Police say 71-year-old David Wayne Kilgore was last seen October 17 around 4:15 p.m. wearing blue jeans, a white button down shirt, and work style boots. We’re told Kilgore was last seen in...
wbrc.com
Early morning house fire in Bessemer
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An investigation is underway after a fire broke out in Bessemer early Wednesday morning. A home and a vehicle were involved in the fire. It happened on 7th Ave. N Just before 4 a.m. Family members at the scene told say no one was home at...
Woman killed in Jefferson County car crash
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A two-vehicle crash outside of Irondale killed a woman Sunday afternoon. Margaret Greenwood, 57, of Anniston, was driving a Kia Optima when it was struck by a tire that broke from a trailer being towed by a Chevrolet Silverado. After being hit by the tire, the Optima traveled off the roadway […]
Spooky Ghost of a Man, Who Was Burnt Alive In a Furnace, in Birmingham, Alabama
It's the Halloween season! What can be better than listening to scary stories? Listening to the stories that happened not too far away and realizing you may have a chance to see ghosts or witness some other paranormal activities! That is if you believe in those.
comebacktown.com
Vestavia geezer stunned by Birmingham’s leap into 21st Century
Today’s guest columnist is Malcolm Carmichael. My friend, Mike Buchanan, and I, both mature residents of suburbs south of the city, read the hype and wondered: what’s riding the Xpress really like?. Is it different from the existing bus service we’ve tried with limited success?. What will...
ABC 33/40 News
Anniston City Schools consider closing elementary schools
The Anniston City School Board is discussing the possibility of closing the city's two elementary schools. If they do this, those students would be moved into Anniston Middle School, then moving some students from that school to the high school. There has been no formal proposal made by the school...
Hartselle Enquirer
Local youth shine during Alabama National Fair livestock shows
Makenzie Hornbuckle of Morgan County exhibited the Hereford Reserve Champion Breeding Heifer during the Alabama National Fair Beef Cattle Show Oct. 9 in Montgomery. The Alabama Farmers Federation and Alfa Insurance sponsor the contest, where students’ animals are judged on structure, soundness and strength. Hornbuckle is pictured with Federation President Jimmy Parnell.
