Washington, MO

Washington Missourian

Softball — Washington vs. Rockwood Summit, Class 4 District 2 Championship

Washington defeated Rockwood Summit, 2-0, Friday, Oct. 14, in the championship game of the Class 4 District 2 Tournament at Windsor in Imperial. To order photo reprints, click the "Buy This Photo" button below the photo you are viewing. Reprints are processed through our photo lab partner MyCapture. Photo orders can now be processed any time, day or night, through our safe secure and easy to use system. We now offer a wide range of photo reprint products including Coffee Mugs, Shirts, Canvas Prints and MORE! Order your reprints today! Photos and other materials on this website are property of the Missourian and are protected by copyright law. Reproduction is unlawful. You may not duplicate this material.
FENTON, MO
Washington Missourian

Knights swim past conference rival in dual meet

Hosting it’s Archdiocesan Athletic Association arch-rival, the combined Lutheran St. Charles and O’Fallon Christian squad, the St. Francis Borgia Regional boys swimming Knights powered to a 107-55 win Friday afternoon at the Four Rivers Area Family YMCA. “The Borgia guys got it done again,” Borgia Head Coach Diane...
WASHINGTON, MO
Washington Missourian

Lady Jays to host Cape Notre Dame Wednesday

The Washington softball Lady Jays will have a round of home cooking in this year’s playoffs. The team will play its final home game at Lakeview Park Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. in the Class 4 state quarterfinals against Cape Girardeau Notre Dame.
WASHINGTON, MO
Washington Missourian

Donnelly wins conference race, Lady Jays place third in GAC Central

Washington senior Julia Donnelly outraced not only the GAC Central Thursday, but the entire Gateway Athletic Conference. Donnelly was the first-place finisher overall in the girls race for all three of the conference’s divisions during the conference championship meet at McNair Park.
WASHINGTON, MO
Washington Missourian

Soccer Knights rally past Pacific, 4-1

After an even tally at the end of 40 minutes, St. Francis Borgia found another gear. The Knights (8-7) won on the road at Pacific (8-8), 4-1, Thursday on the Indians’ senior night.
WASHINGTON, MO
Washington Missourian

Union Boo Bash to get chili

Attendees at Union’s Oct. 28 Boo Bash will get chili after all. Chartwells, the Union R-XI School District’s food service contractor, has agreed to make and donate the chili for Boo Bash, which is scheduled for 6 p.m. at 500 W. Park Ave., Parks Director Chad Pohlmann said at the Oct. 6 Park Advisory Board meeting.
UNION, MO
Washington Missourian

Red Cross to host multiple blood drives in region

The American Red Cross has scheduled several blood drives in the coming weeks in and around Franklin County. The Knights of Columbus in Gerald will be hosting a blood drive from 1 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19, at the KC Hall, 3698 Old Highway 50. A limited number of appointments for that blood drive are still available, according to the Red Cross.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
Washington Missourian

Pumpkin Palooza coming to downtown Washington on Oct. 29

The Washington Area Chamber of Commerce will host Pumpkin Palooza, a Halloween event for all ages, Saturday, Oct. 29 at 10 a.m. on Main Street between Elm and Pine streets. Festivities will include the display and weighing of a giant pumpkin from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., a costume contest that will be judged at 1:30 p.m., story time from the Washington Public Library staff at 10 a.m., a balloon artist from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., a baking contest at 11 a.m. and bingo at 2:15 p.m. Other activities include pony rides and the Monkey Bus, according to a press release.
WASHINGTON, MO
Washington Missourian

MFA Oil acquires Marthasville's Blue Flame Gas Co.

A Marthasville company is under new ownership, according to officials with MFA Oil. MFA Oil, a farmer-owned energy supply company, has purchased Blue Flame Gas, an independent propane retailer that has been in operation for more than 40 years and is based in Marthasville. The deal, which closed Oct. 18, included trucks, tanks and customer accounts.
MARTHASVILLE, MO
Washington Missourian

Comprehensive plan approved for Union

The city of Union finally has a new comprehensive plan. The board of aldermen unanimously approved the once-a-decade plan at its Oct. 10 meeting. It will replace a plan adopted in May 2011.
UNION, MO
Washington Missourian

County Commission decides to vacate road near Meramec River

Franklin County is getting out of a pickle involving a portion of a road near the Meramec River. County commissioners voted Tuesday to vacate a 500-foot-long stretch of Pickles Ford Road, where it dead ends about 100 feet from the river. County Highway Administrator Jim Grutsch said the road goes in front of three properties, the owners of which will now be responsible for maintaining it.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO

