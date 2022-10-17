Read full article on original website
Washington Missourian
Softball — Washington vs. Rockwood Summit, Class 4 District 2 Championship
Washington defeated Rockwood Summit, 2-0, Friday, Oct. 14, in the championship game of the Class 4 District 2 Tournament at Windsor in Imperial. To order photo reprints, click the "Buy This Photo" button below the photo you are viewing. Reprints are processed through our photo lab partner MyCapture. Photo orders can now be processed any time, day or night, through our safe secure and easy to use system. We now offer a wide range of photo reprint products including Coffee Mugs, Shirts, Canvas Prints and MORE! Order your reprints today! Photos and other materials on this website are property of the Missourian and are protected by copyright law. Reproduction is unlawful. You may not duplicate this material.
Washington Missourian
Strohmeyer leads Borgia varsity runners at Hancock Invitational
Gearing up for the final regular season meet, the St. Francis Borgia cross country team competed Saturday at the Hancock Invitational held at Jefferson Barracks Park. Borgia’s boys placed 20th among 23 schools in the team standings with 474 points.
Washington Missourian
Knights swim past conference rival in dual meet
Hosting it’s Archdiocesan Athletic Association arch-rival, the combined Lutheran St. Charles and O’Fallon Christian squad, the St. Francis Borgia Regional boys swimming Knights powered to a 107-55 win Friday afternoon at the Four Rivers Area Family YMCA. “The Borgia guys got it done again,” Borgia Head Coach Diane...
Washington Missourian
Lady Jays to host Cape Notre Dame Wednesday
The Washington softball Lady Jays will have a round of home cooking in this year’s playoffs. The team will play its final home game at Lakeview Park Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. in the Class 4 state quarterfinals against Cape Girardeau Notre Dame.
Washington Missourian
Donnelly wins conference race, Lady Jays place third in GAC Central
Washington senior Julia Donnelly outraced not only the GAC Central Thursday, but the entire Gateway Athletic Conference. Donnelly was the first-place finisher overall in the girls race for all three of the conference’s divisions during the conference championship meet at McNair Park.
Washington Missourian
Soccer Knights rally past Pacific, 4-1
After an even tally at the end of 40 minutes, St. Francis Borgia found another gear. The Knights (8-7) won on the road at Pacific (8-8), 4-1, Thursday on the Indians’ senior night.
Washington Missourian
Union Boo Bash to get chili
Attendees at Union’s Oct. 28 Boo Bash will get chili after all. Chartwells, the Union R-XI School District’s food service contractor, has agreed to make and donate the chili for Boo Bash, which is scheduled for 6 p.m. at 500 W. Park Ave., Parks Director Chad Pohlmann said at the Oct. 6 Park Advisory Board meeting.
Washington Missourian
Red Cross to host multiple blood drives in region
The American Red Cross has scheduled several blood drives in the coming weeks in and around Franklin County. The Knights of Columbus in Gerald will be hosting a blood drive from 1 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19, at the KC Hall, 3698 Old Highway 50. A limited number of appointments for that blood drive are still available, according to the Red Cross.
Washington Missourian
Pumpkin Palooza coming to downtown Washington on Oct. 29
The Washington Area Chamber of Commerce will host Pumpkin Palooza, a Halloween event for all ages, Saturday, Oct. 29 at 10 a.m. on Main Street between Elm and Pine streets. Festivities will include the display and weighing of a giant pumpkin from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., a costume contest that will be judged at 1:30 p.m., story time from the Washington Public Library staff at 10 a.m., a balloon artist from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., a baking contest at 11 a.m. and bingo at 2:15 p.m. Other activities include pony rides and the Monkey Bus, according to a press release.
Washington Missourian
MFA Oil acquires Marthasville's Blue Flame Gas Co.
A Marthasville company is under new ownership, according to officials with MFA Oil. MFA Oil, a farmer-owned energy supply company, has purchased Blue Flame Gas, an independent propane retailer that has been in operation for more than 40 years and is based in Marthasville. The deal, which closed Oct. 18, included trucks, tanks and customer accounts.
Washington Missourian
Comprehensive plan approved for Union
The city of Union finally has a new comprehensive plan. The board of aldermen unanimously approved the once-a-decade plan at its Oct. 10 meeting. It will replace a plan adopted in May 2011.
Washington Missourian
County Commission decides to vacate road near Meramec River
Franklin County is getting out of a pickle involving a portion of a road near the Meramec River. County commissioners voted Tuesday to vacate a 500-foot-long stretch of Pickles Ford Road, where it dead ends about 100 feet from the river. County Highway Administrator Jim Grutsch said the road goes in front of three properties, the owners of which will now be responsible for maintaining it.
