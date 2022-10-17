Read full article on original website
Week 8 victory gives Knights something o "Shout" about
It was the perfect night to “shout” at St. Francis Borgia. The football Knights defeated Fredericktown, 51-13, to launch a special postgame celebration.
Strohmeyer leads Borgia varsity runners at Hancock Invitational
Gearing up for the final regular season meet, the St. Francis Borgia cross country team competed Saturday at the Hancock Invitational held at Jefferson Barracks Park. Borgia’s boys placed 20th among 23 schools in the team standings with 474 points.
Softball — Washington vs. Rockwood Summit, Class 4 District 2 Championship
Washington defeated Rockwood Summit, 2-0, Friday, Oct. 14, in the championship game of the Class 4 District 2 Tournament at Windsor in Imperial.
Borgia volleyball claims three wins at Ozark Tournament
St. Francis Borgia wedged a trio of volleyball victories between two losses at last weekend’s Ozark Grand Slam Invitational Friday and Saturday. “It was good competition and a good tournament,” Borgia Head Coach CJ Steiger said.
Blue Jays wrap league play with fourth straight victory
The new Wentzville school may be called North Point, but it was Washington’s football Blue Jays pointing north in the standings after the first meeting between the two programs Friday. Washington (5-3, 4-2) extended its winning streak to four games in a row, holding things well in hand by...
Bearcats stop Pacific, remain in FRC race
Only one possession separated the No. 2 team in the Four Rivers Conference from the No. 7 team Friday. Pacific (0-8, 0-5) came within one touchdown of giving the conference title to Union outright in Week 8 before falling on the road to Hermann (7-1, 4-1), 26-19.
Busch Creek Greenway walking path opens in Washington
Months ahead of schedule, city leaders and representatives from KJ Unnerstall Construction cut a ribbon Monday afternoon to unveil the new Busch Creek Greenway, a now 3-mile path that connects the Rotary Riverfront Trail to Washington High School and Jefferson Street. “I think it’s a great amenity that will run...
Washington banker named to state health and education board
Washington banker Robert Dobsch, of Bank of Franklin County, was appointed by Gov. Mike Parson to the Missouri Health and Educational Facilities Authority, according to a Friday press release from the governor’s office. “I am truly humbled by the Governor’s appointment,” Dobsch said. “To serve on a board that...
Developers seek tax credits for residential projects in Washington, Union and St. Clair
Three proposed Franklin County apartment projects are being considered for low-income housing tax credits and loans from the Missouri Housing Development Commission (MHDC). Residents interested in providing feedback about whether the projects should receive the tax credits and loans can tune into a webinar public hearing on Nov. 3.
New Haven School Board to spend $110K to resurface aging track
The New Haven School District plans to refinish its synthetic-surface track next summer. Superintendent Dr. Joshua Hoener said Oct. 12 at the district’s regular board meeting that the eight-year-old, all-weather track is starting to show some wear lines and the time has come to refinish the surface.
Driver in I-44 fatal crash settles wrongful death lawsuit
Less than a year after Victoria “Vickie” Wilson was killed in a crash on Interstate 44, a Franklin County judge has approved a settlement between her family and the insurance company of the driver who caused the crash. In January, Wilson was riding northbound on I-44 in a...
City to spend nearly $1.2M on new HVAC system for Washington library
The Washington Public Library’s HVAC system will be getting a nearly $1.2 million overhaul. At its Oct. 17 meeting, the Washington City Council unanimously approved a system redesign and installation by Veregy LLC, an engineering firm based in Phoenix.
Washington Council postpones homeless shelter vote
Washington leaders on Monday postponed a vote on a controversial homeless shelter to allow for more discussion among council members, Washington City Administrator Darren Lamb said. The focus of the council’s internal debate right now, Lamb said, is what special conditions the city council wants to place on the homeless...
Unnerstall's rezoning request eeks by council as Mayor Hagedorn breaks tie
Arguing that Washington needed more housing in order to grow and prosper, Washington Mayor Doug Hagedorn cast the deciding vote on developer Kurt Unnerstall’s request to rezone more than 12 acres south of Phoenix Park into various residential zones, including zoning that would allow for the construction of apartments, townhomes, two-family homes and single-family homes.
Union OKs pavilion funding request
The Union Board of Aldermen has approved a resolution authorizing the city to seek a grant to help restore the large pavilion at City Park. The resolution commits the city to pay 50 percent of the project costs, along with grant money it is seeking from the National Park Service through the state parks’ Land and Water Conservation Fund with the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.
Comprehensive plan approved for Union
The city of Union finally has a new comprehensive plan. The board of aldermen unanimously approved the once-a-decade plan at its Oct. 10 meeting. It will replace a plan adopted in May 2011.
MFA Oil acquires Marthasville's Blue Flame Gas Co.
A Marthasville company is under new ownership, according to officials with MFA Oil. MFA Oil, a farmer-owned energy supply company, has purchased Blue Flame Gas, an independent propane retailer that has been in operation for more than 40 years and is based in Marthasville. The deal, which closed Oct. 18, included trucks, tanks and customer accounts.
Hofmeister gets probation after baby tastes heroin
The Franklin County mother whose baby was found lethargic after nearly swallowing a heroin pill will spend the next five years on probation, according to a ruling by Circuit Court Judge Craig Hellmann. Amanda Hofmeister, 29, was arrested in February 2021 and charged with one count of child endangerment, according...
Washington officials say retail vacancy is low, while Union officials say city has room to grow
Around the United States, and locally, retail sales have been strong through the pandemic, especially online. New numbers, however, suggest that in-person buying has been stronger than expected. Sal Maniaci, Washington’s community and economic development director, said Washington’s retail vacancy is 2.2 percent — “very low.”
