Medtronic Gets FDA Approval for Conduction System Pacing on Cardiac Lead

Read full article on original website
Related
medicaldesigndevelopment.com
Philips' MRCAT Head and Neck Radiotherapy Application Gets FDA OK
Royal Philips announced two new advances in MR-only workflows to advance head and neck cancer radiotherapy imaging and simulation. The company’s artificial intelligence (AI) enabled MRCAT Head and Neck radiotherapy application, which allows the use of MR as the sole or primary imaging modality for radiotherapy planning in the treatment of soft tissue tumors in the head and neck, along with the brain, pelvis and prostate, has received FDA 510(k) clearance and is commercially available in the U.S.
medicaldesigndevelopment.com
DePuy Synthes Receives FDA Clearance for TELIGEN System
Today, Johnson & Johnson MedTech announced that DePuy Synthes, the orthopedics company of Johnson & Johnson, has secured 510(k) clearance from the FDA for its TELIGEN System, an integrated technology platform that enables minimally invasive surgical transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion (MIS-TLIF) procedures through digital tools for visualization and access. The...
Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine will cost $110-$130 per dose
Pfizer will charge $110 to $130 for a dose of its COVID-19 vaccine once the U.S. government stops buying the shots, but the drugmaker says it expects many people will continue receiving it for free. Pfizer executives said the commercial pricing for adult doses could start early next year, depending on when the government phases out its program of buying and distributing the shots. The drugmaker said it expects that people with private health insurance or coverage through public programs like Medicare or Medicaid will pay nothing. The Affordable Care Act requires insurers to cover many recommended vaccines without charging any out-of-pocket expenses. A spokesman said the company also has an income-based assistance program that helps eligible U.S. residents with no insurance get the shots.
medicaldesigndevelopment.com
The Consequences of Quality Fails
Consumers rely on manufacturers to produce items that are safe, uniform, and do work correctly. While quality assurance takes time and is viewed by some as a bottleneck, without QA, facilities will find themselves with a lot bigger problems. Quality assurance is about so much more than just monitoring a...
medicaldesigndevelopment.com
RefleXion Highlights New Cancer Treatment Research
RefleXion Medical, a therapeutic oncology company pioneering biology-guided radiotherapy (BgRT) as a new modality for treating all stages of cancer, today announced eight clinical abstracts evaluating the potential use and utility of its novel technology were accepted for presentation during the American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) 2022 Annual Meeting, Oct. 23-26, in San Antonio. Additionally, ASTRO will serve as the setting for introducing SCINTIX as the new product name for RefleXion’s flagship BgRT technology and treatment, provided only through the company’s X1 platform.
scitechdaily.com
Investigators Identify Environmental Factors That Increase Risk of Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Using multiple research platforms, including a machine learning approach, researchers have identified environmental factors that promote gastrointestinal inflammation. Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), a condition that is becoming increasingly common in industrialized countries, is characterized by chronic gastrointestinal inflammation. While investigators have identified roughly 200 genetic tags associated with the disease, there is a limited understanding of the specific environmental factors that influence the risk and severity of IBD.
Comments / 0