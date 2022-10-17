ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Salon

Please, media, stop pitting abortion against inflation — Republicans suck on both issues

Cable news in the weeks before an election is the ninth circle of hell. For proof, look no further than the way MSNBC subjected Georgia's Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams to an interview by 79-year-old white guy plagiarist and organized crime apologist Mike Barnicle. Abrams, whose only crime is being a "Star Trek" nerd who wants Georgia to suck less, was subjected to this crotchety fraud demanding she stop talking about abortion rights so much, arguing that what voters supposedly care about is "the cost of gas, food, bread, milk, things like that." Because, as all old men who have never changed a diaper know, having and raising babies is totally free, unlike a gallon of gasoline.
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Federal judge finds Trump lied in court

A court filing suggests new legal jeopardy for former President Donald Trump in his quest to challenge the results of the 2020 election. When Trump and his attorneys filed a challenge in Georgia in December 2020, the former president "knew that the specific numbers of voter fraud were wrong but continued to tout those numbers, both in court and to the public," a federal judge wrote on Wednesday.
FULTON COUNTY, GA

