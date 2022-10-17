Read full article on original website
Ocasio-Cortez fires back at Pence: ‘Absolutely no one wants to hear what your plan is for their uterus’
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) shot back at Mike Pence on Wednesday night after the former vice president said Republican majorities in Congress will protect the right to life, telling Pence on Twitter, “Absolutely no one wants to hear what your plan is for their uterus.”. The spat between Pence...
Please, media, stop pitting abortion against inflation — Republicans suck on both issues
Cable news in the weeks before an election is the ninth circle of hell. For proof, look no further than the way MSNBC subjected Georgia's Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams to an interview by 79-year-old white guy plagiarist and organized crime apologist Mike Barnicle. Abrams, whose only crime is being a "Star Trek" nerd who wants Georgia to suck less, was subjected to this crotchety fraud demanding she stop talking about abortion rights so much, arguing that what voters supposedly care about is "the cost of gas, food, bread, milk, things like that." Because, as all old men who have never changed a diaper know, having and raising babies is totally free, unlike a gallon of gasoline.
Yellen boosting Biden’s agenda in Virginia as midterms near
WASHINGTON (AP) — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is promoting Biden administration policies as the key to advancing the nation’s “long-term economic well being” in the lead-up to the midterm elections. The former Federal Reserve chair is visiting a Virginia research and development business park with Democratic...
College Students Becoming More Partisan When it Comes to Politics
With Gov. Ron DeSantis leading in the polls over Democratic challenger former Gov. Charlie Crist, Florida Democrats are hoping the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade will motivate college students to come out on Election Day. Election data from 2020 showed that Joe Biden won nearly 60 percent of...
Melania Trump will join other first ladies like Jill Biden, Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton to promote a women's suffrage monument
Trump tweeted on Wednesday that she is "honored" to help secure a National Mall monument "of enduring inspiration for women and future female leaders."
Federal judge finds Trump lied in court
A court filing suggests new legal jeopardy for former President Donald Trump in his quest to challenge the results of the 2020 election. When Trump and his attorneys filed a challenge in Georgia in December 2020, the former president "knew that the specific numbers of voter fraud were wrong but continued to tout those numbers, both in court and to the public," a federal judge wrote on Wednesday.
Big Question As DeSantis Works To Out-Trump Trump: Would He Also Attempt A Coup?
Florida Dems have been watching for four years and have their answer: Yes, in a heartbeat.
Presidential election in Slovenia tests liberal government
Voters in Slovenia are preparing to choose a new president in a weekend election that is seen as a test for the European Union nation's liberal government
Report: TikTok bad at culling US election misinformation ads
TikTok's algorithms are very good at finding videos to keep people glued to their phone screens for hours on end
Why we must re-elect U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio | Opinion
I’ve had the privilege of living in Florida for my entire life. During my numerous trips abroad, whenever I have mentioned that I was from Florida, the other person’s jaw would hit the floor; they couldn’t believe that I lived where they vacationed. A key part of...
