The Wildcats Cheer Squad’s got spirit, yes they do! And, they’ve been spreading it around the community this fall!. Warwick Valley Humane Society Fundraiser Donations. Varsity and JV squads have been collecting needed items for the Warwick Valley Humane Society over the past several weeks. They collected dog and cat food, paper products, pet treats, medical gloves, sanitizing materials, garbage bags, dish detergent, and bedding. They were also able to donate another $225 in cash donations that came in from cheer supporters! The requested products that the cheer team collected are critical to the successful operation of our wonderful local Humane Society operation. During their visit to drop off the donated items, the cheerleaders were humbled to see the impactful, positive work the Humane Society volunteers do each and every.

WARWICK, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO