Wellsville, NY

wellsvillesun.com

James A. Stevens, 59, Fairport NY

Jim was born in Wellsville, NY on March 20, 1963. He passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at the age of 59. He battled prostate cancer for the past 3 years with the same effort and determination he put into everything he accomplished in his shortened but full life.
WELLSVILLE, NY
wellsvillesun.com

Wellsville rallies around “Velvet”, donating over $2000 for eye surgery

Allegany County Trap Neuter Return rescue team found Velvet in dire condition. Carrie Jefferds is on the streets of Wellsville and Allegany county rescuing cats and kittens almost non-stop. The latest recovery was a very desperate case, a little kitten still alive but with serious injuries, specifically a necrotic eye.
WELLSVILLE, NY
wellsvillesun.com

Allegany County District Attorney Reports

Prosecuting Attorney, Ian M. Jones, Assistant District Attorney. Charges: Assault 2nd (D felony) Proceedings: Kyle Yaglowski was arraigned on an indictment for an alleged fight within the Allegany County Jail and pled not guilty to the charge. Following arraignment, Yaglowski was returned to the Allegany County Jail where he is being held on this charge as well as separate charges out of the Village of Wellsville. No further proceedings were scheduled at this time, as Yaglowski is currently not represented by an attorney.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, NY
wesb.com

Car Strikes Olean Squirrel Statue

A car struck one of Olean’s squirrel statues on Friday. According to police reports, a vehicle driven by 67-year-old David J. Fidurko went off the road on North Union Street near Sullivan Street, striking the squirrel statue among other items. No injuries were reported. The squirrel has since been...
OLEAN, NY
wesb.com

Barn Destroyed in Fire

A barn on South Kendall Avenue was destroyed in a fire Sunday. Companies from Derrick City, Rew, and Otto were called out shortly after 4 PM Sunday to a location near the intersection with Looker Mountain Trail and Garlock Hollow. Tankers were also requested from Lewis Run, Eldred, Limestone, and...
BRADFORD, PA
wellsvillesun.com

Town of Wellsville meets briefly over Quicklee’s/Tim Horton’s traffic study

Alsworth: “This shouldn’t tie it up very long.”. The Wellsville Town Board gaveled into session for a special meeting Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. The session was adjourned four minutes later. Up for discussion was the State Environmental Quality Review and the traffic study for the proposed Quicklee’s and Tim Horton development on Bolivar Road, just past the new Walgreen’s drive-thru pharmacy. Town Supervisor Shad Alsworth began the meeting with a statement:
WELLSVILLE, NY
WETM 18 News

Ithaca man arrested for terroristic threats in Steuben County

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — A man has been arrested after he made threats against workers in the Steuben County Office Building, according to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Matthew Renslow, 45, of Ithaca, was arrested on October 14, 2022. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Renslow made specific threats against the Workers in the Steuben County […]
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
wellsvillesun.com

Regional Police Activity

Vehicle chase in Scio NY, DWI, and child endangerment arrests. State Police took a Friendship man into custody early Friday after a high-speed vehicle pursuit in the Town of Scio. State Police said 33-year-old Beau D. Eck was allegedly driving westbound on County Road 9 and refused to comply with red lights and siren. Several other troopers responded to the area before Eck crashed. Police communications on Broadcastify said the vehicle was traveling at “over 100 mph.” Troopers charged Eck with felony first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation (alcohol), fleeing police, driving while intoxicated and reckless driving. Eck reportedly had multiple complaints of pain and Wellsville Ambulance and Scio fire were dispatched to the scene. Arraigned in court, Eck was remanded to the Allegany County Jail. Bail was fixed at $15,000 cash or $40,000 bond. Further court action is pending.
SCIO, NY
WETM 18 News

State police searching for felon in Steuben County

AVOCA, N.Y. (WETM) — New York State Police in Bath are searching for a Steuben County man wanted on a felony warrant, and are asking the public for help. According to state police, Adam Hosmer, 34, of Steuben County, is wanted on charges of burglary in the second and third degree on a Violent Felony […]
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
NewsChannel 36

Man Indicted after Allegedly Injuring an Elmira Police Officer

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - A man in Elmira has been indicted after allegedly injuring an Elmira Police officer. According to court documents, Nathaniel Jenkins allegedly punched an Elmira Police Officer in the head. This came as the officer was placing another person under arrest. The officer suffered an injury which...
ELMIRA, NY
wellsvillesun.com

Arsonist headed to jail due to, “great police work from the Cuba PD”

In January, a man attempted to burn down the Palmer Opera House. A Cuba man is headed to state prison for attempting to burn down the Palmer Opera House on West Main Street in Cuba. Ayden B. Hendricks, who was 21 when he was arrested in January 2022, was originally charged with felony attempted arson, felony criminal mischief and misdemeanor reckless endangerment of property.
CUBA, NY

