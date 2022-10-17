ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daily Mail

Biden shames Republicans Rick Scott and Ron Johnson for wanting to put social security 'on the chopping block' and hopes 'we figure out how to come together - because a lot of people's lives depend on it'

President Joe Biden used a Rose Garden speech on touting his work reducing healthcare costs to launch a political attack on Republicans, accusing them of plotting the abolition of Social Security if they take back Congress. The warning is designed to win over older voters, a key demographic in November's...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS News

Tulsi Gabbard, who has held several offices and ran for president as a Democrat, said she is leaving the party

Tulsi Gabbard, a former congresswoman from Hawaii and 2020 presidential candidate, says she's no longer a member of the Democratic Party. In a video statement posted to Twitter, Gabbard explained her decision to leave, despite holding several offices as a Democrat since 2002, including vice chair of the Democratic National Committee from 2013 to 2016.
HAWAII STATE
Business Insider

Rep. Nancy Mace, who voted against impeaching Trump, says there's 'a lot of pressure' on Republicans to impeach Biden: 'I think that is something that some folks are considering'

Rep. Nancy Mace says there's "a lot of pressure" on Republicans to impeach President Biden. On NBC's Meet The Press, Mace said impeachment is being considered by some in the GOP. She told host Chuck Todd that if the party chooses to hold a vote, she believes it will be...
GEORGIA STATE
Daily Mail

'There's no substitute for experience!' Nancy Pelosi, 82, REJECTS calls from younger Democrats for a change in generational leadership with top members over 70

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is dismissing calls from her own caucus about bringing 'change' to the party's geriatric leadership team. The speaker, 82, who is seeking reelection, told MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell, 75, that President Joe Biden has done a 'spectacular job' and the main thing was to win. She got...
MICHIGAN STATE
Daily Mail

Marjorie Taylor Greene believes Republicans will give her 'power' if they retake the House - so party can 'please its base' - and claims Trump has considered her as a potential running mate

Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia advised House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to give her 'a lot of power' to please their base if the GOP wins the majority in the looming November midterm elections. In a profile of the conservative firebrand published by New York Times Magazine on...
GEORGIA STATE
POLITICO

As Adam Schiff mulls a Democratic leadership bid in the next Congress, the House intelligence panel chair held a meeting with backers today.

He could face multiple other Democrats in any battle for the caucus' top spot. Laying the groundwork: Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) gathered with some of his fellow Democrats in the Capitol on Friday to discuss planning for a possible leadership bid this fall, according to an attendee who spoke on condition of anonymity. The meeting is the latest sign that Schiff is eying a leadership run in the next Congress.
Daily Mail

'It's just horrendous': Terrified Pelosi and top Dems huddled in Capitol office on January 6 and frantically called Trump's cabinet, Virginia Governor and DC cops begging for help, new video shows

Shocking new videos from last year's US Capitol riot show House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer frantically calling elected officials and military leaders to get help while lawmakers were hiding in a secure location. The video compilation shows Pelosi calling Virginia Governor Ralph Northam begging for...
VIRGINIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Nov. 8 is past the Democrats’ sell-by date

As midterm congressional elections arrive, there’s new force to the old saw about facts, the law, and banging the table. Like a desperate attorney thumping furniture because the facts and the law undermine his argument, President Joe Biden’s Democrats are forced to make a lot of empty noise because empirical evidence and voter sentiment cut against them.
OREGON STATE
The Hill

McMullin: ‘I will not caucus with Democrats or Republicans’

Utah Senate hopeful Evan McMullin (I) said on Sunday that he would refuse to caucus with either party if elected to the upper chamber. “I will not caucus with Democrats or Republicans. I’m going to maintain my independence, because I think our country needs that, certainly our state needs that,” McMullin said on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”
UTAH STATE

