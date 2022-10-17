Read full article on original website
Nancy Pelosi Spills The Beans On How Democrats Can Keep Control Over House
The House Speaker says there's one key factor that can help her party buck history.
Female Democrat voters tell NY Times they're shifting to GOP over economic concerns: 'It's all about cost'
The New York Times highlighted Democratic women and independent voters leaning more to the right this election because of the economy and inflation.
Biden shames Republicans Rick Scott and Ron Johnson for wanting to put social security 'on the chopping block' and hopes 'we figure out how to come together - because a lot of people's lives depend on it'
President Joe Biden used a Rose Garden speech on touting his work reducing healthcare costs to launch a political attack on Republicans, accusing them of plotting the abolition of Social Security if they take back Congress. The warning is designed to win over older voters, a key demographic in November's...
Tulsi Gabbard, who has held several offices and ran for president as a Democrat, said she is leaving the party
Tulsi Gabbard, a former congresswoman from Hawaii and 2020 presidential candidate, says she's no longer a member of the Democratic Party. In a video statement posted to Twitter, Gabbard explained her decision to leave, despite holding several offices as a Democrat since 2002, including vice chair of the Democratic National Committee from 2013 to 2016.
Mitch McConnell calls Republican Govs. DeSantis and Abbott's ploy to fly migrants to Democratic enclaves like Martha's Vineyard 'a good idea'
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is fully on board with depositing disoriented migrants on Democratic rivals' doorsteps ahead of the midterms.
Mitch McConnell is 'proudly' supporting a bill that aims to prevent another Trump-style coup, saying January 6 'underscored the need for an update'
McConnell's support for the Senate bill to reform the Electoral Count Act comes just days after all but 9 Republicans voted against the House version.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Wildly Claims Democrats Have ‘Already Started the Killings’
Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene incited violence against her political opponents over the weekend by claiming that “Democrats want Republicans dead and they have already started the killings.”. Speaking in Michigan on Saturday night at former President Donald Trump’s latest “Save America” rally, Greene repeated a conspiracy Trump...
Rep. Nancy Mace, who voted against impeaching Trump, says there's 'a lot of pressure' on Republicans to impeach Biden: 'I think that is something that some folks are considering'
Rep. Nancy Mace says there's "a lot of pressure" on Republicans to impeach President Biden. On NBC's Meet The Press, Mace said impeachment is being considered by some in the GOP. She told host Chuck Todd that if the party chooses to hold a vote, she believes it will be...
'There's no substitute for experience!' Nancy Pelosi, 82, REJECTS calls from younger Democrats for a change in generational leadership with top members over 70
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is dismissing calls from her own caucus about bringing 'change' to the party's geriatric leadership team. The speaker, 82, who is seeking reelection, told MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell, 75, that President Joe Biden has done a 'spectacular job' and the main thing was to win. She got...
Marjorie Taylor Greene believes Republicans will give her 'power' if they retake the House - so party can 'please its base' - and claims Trump has considered her as a potential running mate
Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia advised House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to give her 'a lot of power' to please their base if the GOP wins the majority in the looming November midterm elections. In a profile of the conservative firebrand published by New York Times Magazine on...
Washington Examiner
Tulsi Gabbard compares Biden to Hitler while campaigning for Senate GOP candidate
Former Hawaii congresswoman and recent departee of the Democratic Party Tulsi Gabbard compared President Joe Biden to Adolf Hitler while campaigning for a Republican Senate candidate on Sunday. Gabbard had been speaking at an event for New Hampshire GOP Senate candidate Don Bolduc when she said she was “pretty sure”...
POLITICO
As Adam Schiff mulls a Democratic leadership bid in the next Congress, the House intelligence panel chair held a meeting with backers today.
He could face multiple other Democrats in any battle for the caucus' top spot. Laying the groundwork: Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) gathered with some of his fellow Democrats in the Capitol on Friday to discuss planning for a possible leadership bid this fall, according to an attendee who spoke on condition of anonymity. The meeting is the latest sign that Schiff is eying a leadership run in the next Congress.
AOL Corp
Pence support for election deniers raises question of where GOP stands on 2020 lies
As he lines up a possible bid for the White House in 2024, former Vice President Mike Pence is campaigning with the strangest of political bedfellows, throwing his name and his money behind candidates who supported the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection that put the Indiana Republican’s life in danger.
Ohio Democratic Senate nominee Tim Ryan told Republican JD Vance to 'move back to San Francisco' if he wanted to 'run against Nancy Pelosi': 'You're running against me'
Vance has sought to paint Ryan as a liberal candidate, while the Democratic lawmaker has tried to highlight his independence from the national party.
‘I’m my own man’: Colorado Republican Senate nominee fires back at Trump
CNN — Joe O’Dea, the Republican nominee for US Senate from Colorado, fired back at Donald Trump on Monday after the former President slammed him as a “RINO” and suggested Trump’s supporters wouldn’t vote for a “stupid” person like O’Dea. In...
NY Times laments new poll showing Dems and independents care mostly about economy: ‘Remarkably apathetic’
A New York Times report called American voters "remarkably apathetic" after the paper's latest poll showed that danger to democracy is not the biggest concern going into the midterm elections. In its latest midterm election report, titled, "Voters See Democracy in Peril, but Saving It Isn’t a Priority," the outlet...
'It's just horrendous': Terrified Pelosi and top Dems huddled in Capitol office on January 6 and frantically called Trump's cabinet, Virginia Governor and DC cops begging for help, new video shows
Shocking new videos from last year's US Capitol riot show House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer frantically calling elected officials and military leaders to get help while lawmakers were hiding in a secure location. The video compilation shows Pelosi calling Virginia Governor Ralph Northam begging for...
Washington Examiner
Nov. 8 is past the Democrats’ sell-by date
As midterm congressional elections arrive, there’s new force to the old saw about facts, the law, and banging the table. Like a desperate attorney thumping furniture because the facts and the law undermine his argument, President Joe Biden’s Democrats are forced to make a lot of empty noise because empirical evidence and voter sentiment cut against them.
McMullin: ‘I will not caucus with Democrats or Republicans’
Utah Senate hopeful Evan McMullin (I) said on Sunday that he would refuse to caucus with either party if elected to the upper chamber. “I will not caucus with Democrats or Republicans. I’m going to maintain my independence, because I think our country needs that, certainly our state needs that,” McMullin said on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”
