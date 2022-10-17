ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

uicflames.com

Flames Top Sycamores, Post Seventh Shutout

UIC dominated the run of play, setting season highs in shots and shots on goal, and came away with a 1-0 win over Indiana State at Flames Field Thursday night. Sophia Jaime's 55th-minute marker was the only tally the Flames needed, as they held the Sycamores to four shots, with none going on goal.
CHICAGO, IL
uicflames.com

Crucial Home Stretch Begins With Indiana State

The final weekend of the regular season will start Thursday, when UIC hosts Indiana State in the first of two matches that will determine the Flames' postseason fate. The Flames are in fourth place in the Valley, in position to host a tournament match by just one point. With Belmont, Murray State, and Drake nipping at their heels, the Flames can guarantee a top-four seed with wins Thursday and Sunday. UIC can finish as high as third, but will need to take care of business against the Sycamores for that to remain a possibility.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
uicflames.com

Flames Drop Non-Conference Finale to Notre Dame

A high-scoring match saw UIC score early and late, but in between Notre Dame had the better of the chances in posting a 4-2 victory over the Flames Tuesday night. Paul Brauckmann scored his first career goal in the eighth minute, and Josh Torres scored his team-leading fifth with 10 minutes to play.
CHICAGO, IL
uicflames.com

ITA Regionals to Feature Four From UIC

The ITA Midwest Regionals will feature four Flames in the singles tournament, competing for the right to advance to nationals later this fall. Pelle Strandberg, Miroslav Cvjetan, Gustavo Schwebel, and Jai Vallurupalli are all entered in the singles qualifying bracket. The round of 64 will begin Thursday morning at Urbana-Champaign....
CHICAGO, IL

