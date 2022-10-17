The final weekend of the regular season will start Thursday, when UIC hosts Indiana State in the first of two matches that will determine the Flames' postseason fate. The Flames are in fourth place in the Valley, in position to host a tournament match by just one point. With Belmont, Murray State, and Drake nipping at their heels, the Flames can guarantee a top-four seed with wins Thursday and Sunday. UIC can finish as high as third, but will need to take care of business against the Sycamores for that to remain a possibility.

TERRE HAUTE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO