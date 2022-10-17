Read full article on original website
Do you have what it takes to play professional football? October 29th is your chance to find outEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
UNLV Football: A game in South Bend suddenly looks a whole lot more winnableEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Luxury Footwear Brand FREEBIRD Opens Store in Las VegasDouglas PilarskiLas Vegas, NV
A guide to exploring this unique red desert Valley of Fire near Las VegasFit*Life*TravelLas Vegas, NV
UNLV's season continues to fall off the rails after a 2nd straight blowout lossEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Classic Hollywood actress passed as white and did not reveal her African-American ancestry until she was 81
Carol Channing in 1960Credit: Unknown; studio; Public Domain Image. Carol Channing (1921 - 2019) is known for her Broadway and film musicals. She was an iconic theater star who is most famous for playing the role of the character Dolly Levi in the Hello Dolly musical. Channing also acted in movies and was popular in the 1950s and 1960s.
'Wendell & Wild' a ghoulish treat from the mind of a master (or two)
With "Wendell & Wild," visionary director Henry Selick ("The Nightmare Before Christmas," "Coraline") returns with his first movie in 13 years, a roller-coaster ride inside his dark sensibilities and the place where they collide with those of fellow horrorphile Jordan Peele.
‘Let’s keep in touch’: Texas woman hand-crafted Ouija boards for mourners at own funeral
BRECKENRIDGE, Texas — To paraphrase the late Jodie Perryman: It’s not goodbye. It’s talk to you later. Perryman, who died of cancer Oct. 12 at 81, hand-crafted parting gifts that mourners at her Tuesday funeral in Breckenridge, Texas, won’t soon forget. According to “Today,” each person...
Briar Street's Blue Man Group marks milestone
The Blue Man Group is best known for their unique sound and their unique look, and, this week, the show celebrates 25 years at the Briar Street Theatre. 5 million people have seen the Chicago show since its debut back in 1997.
A TikToker accidentally bought a 'hideous' $4,000 Salvador Dalí print because she was 'bored' and had 'FOMO' at an auction she never expected to win
Allen says she had FOMO, so she bid on a "hideous" authentic Dalí. To her surprise, she won.
20 Questions On Deadline Podcast: Joel Edgerton Talks ‘The Stranger’, New Clooney Film ‘The Boys In The Boat’ & His Best Celebrity Sighting Ever
This week’s guest is Joel Edgerton. In a chat about the plethora of projects he has in the offing, including the upcoming George Clooney-directed The Boys in the Boat, Edgerton reveals the moment he decided to be an actor, how he wanted to be Indiana Jones growing up, and the time his dad woke him up and took him to see Return of the Jedi in his pajamas (and thus, a Star Wars cast member was born). He also recalls the time he saw Elizabeth Taylor having a nightcap with James Earl Jones, imagining the conversation as, “Darth Vader don’t...
Five Under $5K: The Best Cheap Cars We Found For Sale (Reno Edition)
CraigslistReno, Nevada is a smaller market, but has plenty of gems to go around.
Sonic Maestros UWUW Reveal Their ‘Musical DNA’ In An Exclusive Track-By-Track Dive Of New Self-Titled Album
Like the geometrical image gracing the cover of their debut LP, UWUW (pronounced you-you) are multifaceted in their self-titled album. The album, out today on We Are Busy Bodies Records, is the best late-Autumn block party, and everyone is invited. UWUW – a supergroup comprised of Jason Haberman (Dan Mangan, Yaehsun), Jay Anderson (Badge Epoque, Biblical, Lammping), and Ian Blurton (Change of Heart, C’mon) – created an experience that will appeal to fans of funk, jazz, soul, R&B, prog rock, and classic ’60s pop. Songwriters Chris A. Cummings and Drew Smith mix in their distinctive ingredients to what is a feast for the ears.
