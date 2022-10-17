ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadline

20 Questions On Deadline Podcast: Joel Edgerton Talks ‘The Stranger’, New Clooney Film ‘The Boys In The Boat’ & His Best Celebrity Sighting Ever

This week’s guest is Joel Edgerton. In a chat about the plethora of projects he has in the offing, including the upcoming George Clooney-directed The Boys in the Boat, Edgerton reveals the moment he decided to be an actor, how he wanted to be Indiana Jones growing up, and the time his dad woke him up and took him to see Return of the Jedi in his pajamas (and thus, a Star Wars cast member was born). He also recalls the time he saw Elizabeth Taylor having a nightcap with James Earl Jones, imagining the conversation as, “Darth Vader don’t...
HollywoodLife

Sonic Maestros UWUW Reveal Their ‘Musical DNA’ In An Exclusive Track-By-Track Dive Of New Self-Titled Album

Like the geometrical image gracing the cover of their debut LP, UWUW (pronounced you-you) are multifaceted in their self-titled album. The album, out today on We Are Busy Bodies Records, is the best late-Autumn block party, and everyone is invited. UWUW – a supergroup comprised of Jason Haberman (Dan Mangan, Yaehsun), Jay Anderson (Badge Epoque, Biblical, Lammping), and Ian Blurton (Change of Heart, C’mon) – created an experience that will appeal to fans of funk, jazz, soul, R&B, prog rock, and classic ’60s pop. Songwriters Chris A. Cummings and Drew Smith mix in their distinctive ingredients to what is a feast for the ears.
