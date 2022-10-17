Read full article on original website
Related
Trump-backed Tshibaka projected to defeat 20-year incumbent Sen. Murkowski, election forecaster says
Incumbent Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski is in danger of losing the seat she has held for two decades to a challenger from her own party backed by former President Trump. A Republican has roughly a 99% chance to win next month's Alaska senate election, with Republican challenger Kelly C. Tshibaka considered mostly likely to emerge with the victory at 53%, according to election forecaster FiveThirtyEight.
Rep. Liz Cheney says she won't vote for Harriet Hageman, the Trump-endorsed Republican who defeated her in the Wyoming GOP primary
Cheney said that she would work to ensure that candidates like Arizona GOP gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake are unsuccessful at the ballot box.
The 4 GOP Senate Seats Dems Are Most Likely to Flip With 30 Days to Midterm
With only one month remaining until the November 8 midterm elections, the forthcoming Senate and House races remain contentious. Even in the context of the last 15 years, when midterm election cycles have been some of the most impactful, the 2022 cycle has long seemed primed to be among the most important in history. The outcomes in numerous states are expected to have significant ramifications for the remainder of President Joe Biden's first term in office and the potential integrity of the 2024 election.
Jen Psaki says Democrats meddling in GOP primaries about 'trying to win': 'Three-dimensional politics'
Jen Psaki told the hosts of MSNBC's "Morning Joe" on Tuesday that Democratic meddling in GOP primaries was about winning and "three-dimensional politics."
New Hampshire GOP Senate nominee says women’s reproductive choices ‘belong to lawmakers at the state level’
A Republican Senate nominee told supporters that women’s reproductive choices belong to lawmakers at the state level. Don Bolduc, the GOP Senate candidate for New Hampshire, made the controversial remarks at a town hall on Wednesday in Auburn, the HuffPost first reported. “That is the best way, I think, as a man, that women get the best voice: at the state level, not at the federal level,” said Mr Bolduc, a 60-year-old retired Army brigadier general. Mr Bolduc doubled down on his comments, adding: “[The choice] belongs to the state. It belongs to these gentlemen right here, who are...
GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker discusses why he flashed a badge during Friday's debate
Races tighten across the country barely three weeks out from election day. In Georgia, early voting begins tomorrow, and republicans hope to win back the majority. Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker spoke exclusively with NBC News’ Kristen Welker about why he flashed a badge during Friday’s debate, and whether he’s pretending to be a police officer.Oct. 16, 2022.
Another shift for NH GOP Senate candidate on 2020 election
Don Bolduc isn't making a full about-face, but the Republican nominee for Senate in New Hampshire can't seem to stop shifting his position about whether the 2020 presidential election was legitimate. The retired Army general claimed during his primary campaign that the White House race was stolen from former President...
Utah Independent Senate candidate Evan McMullin says GOP Sen. Mike Lee 'sits on his hands until it's time to vote No'
Evan McMullin reaffirmed that he wouldn't caucus with either party if elected to the Senate as an Independent. While on NBC's "Meet the Press," McMullin said he wanted to play a key role in crafting legislation. McMullin contrasted his independence with Mike Lee, his Republican general election opponent. Independent Senate...
Dem candidates swamp GOP in House fundraising
House Democrats outraised their opponents in 50 of the 65 most competitive districts, according to a POLITICO analysis.
Washington Examiner
Trump's digital fundraising laps the GOP field in third quarter
Former President Donald Trump gobbled up online donations from grassroots Republicans in the third quarter, with his $24.7 million digital haul coming close to outpacing the three most prominent GOP campaign committees — combined. The $24.7 million collected by Trump’s Save America committees tripled, roughly, the $8.3 million raised...
Comments / 0