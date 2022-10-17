ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belknap County, NH

Fox News

Trump-backed Tshibaka projected to defeat 20-year incumbent Sen. Murkowski, election forecaster says

Incumbent Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski is in danger of losing the seat she has held for two decades to a challenger from her own party backed by former President Trump. A Republican has roughly a 99% chance to win next month's Alaska senate election, with Republican challenger Kelly C. Tshibaka considered mostly likely to emerge with the victory at 53%, according to election forecaster FiveThirtyEight.
ALASKA STATE
Newsweek

The 4 GOP Senate Seats Dems Are Most Likely to Flip With 30 Days to Midterm

With only one month remaining until the November 8 midterm elections, the forthcoming Senate and House races remain contentious. Even in the context of the last 15 years, when midterm election cycles have been some of the most impactful, the 2022 cycle has long seemed primed to be among the most important in history. The outcomes in numerous states are expected to have significant ramifications for the remainder of President Joe Biden's first term in office and the potential integrity of the 2024 election.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

New Hampshire GOP Senate nominee says women’s reproductive choices ‘belong to lawmakers at the state level’

A Republican Senate nominee told supporters that women’s reproductive choices belong to lawmakers at the state level. Don Bolduc, the GOP Senate candidate for New Hampshire, made the controversial remarks at a town hall on Wednesday in Auburn, the HuffPost first reported. “That is the best way, I think, as a man, that women get the best voice: at the state level, not at the federal level,” said Mr Bolduc, a 60-year-old retired Army brigadier general. Mr Bolduc doubled down on his comments, adding: “[The choice] belongs to the state. It belongs to these gentlemen right here, who are...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
NBC News

GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker discusses why he flashed a badge during Friday's debate

Races tighten across the country barely three weeks out from election day. In Georgia, early voting begins tomorrow, and republicans hope to win back the majority. Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker spoke exclusively with NBC News’ Kristen Welker about why he flashed a badge during Friday’s debate, and whether he’s pretending to be a police officer.Oct. 16, 2022.
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Trump's digital fundraising laps the GOP field in third quarter

Former President Donald Trump gobbled up online donations from grassroots Republicans in the third quarter, with his $24.7 million digital haul coming close to outpacing the three most prominent GOP campaign committees — combined. The $24.7 million collected by Trump’s Save America committees tripled, roughly, the $8.3 million raised...
CALIFORNIA STATE

