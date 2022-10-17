Read full article on original website
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Columbus AreaIsla ChiuColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes top No. 4 Minnesota Duluth 3-2 in overtime thriller, national championship rematchThe LanternDuluth, MN
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State beats Iowa, extends winning streak to eightThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes, Penn State play to 1-1 draw FridayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 16 Ohio State completes sweep, defeats Bentley 3-1The LanternColumbus, OH
That’s a wrap on this year's Circleville Pumpkin Show
CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — The “Greatest Free Show on Earth,” is wrapping up Saturday night after bringing hundreds of thousands of people to the city of Circleville for the annual pumpkin show. Local business owners shared that the Circleville Pumpkin Show, which lasts for five days every year,...
dayton.com
Rax’s return to Clark County a step in rebirth of roast beef chain
Owner tells nostalgic customers: ‘We’ve kept true to the brand as much as we can.’. For Rax owner Richard Donohue, the addition of the restaurant to the New Carlisle area is a return to the company’s roots and a continuation of the roast beef sandwich chain’s revitalization.
Fox 19
‘I was afraid they were going to kill me’: Jake Wagner’s ex-wife testifies in Pike County trial
WARNING - Trial coverage could contain graphic images or language. WAVERLY, Ohio (WXIX) - “I was afraid they were going to kill me.”. Jake Wagner’s ex-wife, Elizabeth “Beth Anne” Armer testified Friday that she feared for her life when she fled her brief, tumultuous marriage to Jake Wagner.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Zanesville, OH
Well-known for its art pottery, the city of Zanesville in Ohio is a charming little town rich in natural resources like clay deposits and rivers, primary tools in manufacturing pottery. Pottery businesses filled Zanesville in the early days, thus the name “Clay City” and the “Pottery Capital of the World.”...
Fox 19
WATCH LIVE: Jake Wagner’s ex-wife testifies in Pike County trial
WARNING - Trial coverage could contain graphic images or language. WAVERLY, Ohio (WXIX) - Jake Wagner’s ex-wife, Elizabeth “Beth Anne” Armer is testifying Friday in George Wagner IV’s trial. She met and married Jake Wagner in Alaska after the Wagner family moved there in the spring...
2 taken to West Virginia hospital by helicopter after Ohio ATV crash
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—Two people were taken to Cabell Huntington Hospital by helicopter after an ATV crash in Scioto County, Ohio on Friday. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, the two people were traveling southwest on a 1998 Honda TRX 300 on US 52 near milepost 13 in Nile Township when the ATV overturned. The […]
crawfordcountynow.com
Stone answers Disciplinary Complaint both admitting and denying accusations
BUCYRUS—Attorney Adam Stone has answered allegations made against him through the Ohio Disciplinary Council. Stone answered the complaint on Thursday after Crawford County Now broke the sad circumstances around the complaint on Wednesday. According to the complaint filed in February by Dan and Mindy Straker, parents of Brandon Baxter,...
Which Reynoldsburg schools are remote learning?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A bus driver shortage in one central Ohio school district is impacting whether students are learning in person or virtually. Reynoldsburg City School families were informed Wednesday that a remote learning rotation for elementary students will be in effect until further notice. In addition, several high schools and middle schools are […]
columbusnavigator.com
The Best Pizza In Columbus
Pizza has had a long journey. In fact, the word pizza first appeared in local lexicons in 997 in Gaeta and other regions of central and southern Italy. So how did a dish that evolved in Naples, Italy from the Foccacia of Ancient Rome become the most beloved food in the world?
Look: FOX Made Embarrassing Ohio State Error Today
The Saturday noon contest is FOX's marquee game during college football season, but that doesn't mean the network can't make mistakes during the broadcast. At halftime of today's game between Ohio State and Iowa, the FOX halftime show graphic accidentally said the No. 2 Buckeyes were 6-9 on the season instead of 6-0.
‘The Fire That Took Her:’ Documentary released on fiery murder of Judy Malinowski
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A new documentary tells the tragic story of Judy Malinowski, a central Ohio mother who died after her ex-boyfriend set her on fire, but not before she recorded testimony to be used against him at his murder trial. “The Fire That Took Her,” produced by MTV Documentary Films and directed by […]
Pilots were scheduled to pick up passengers for Florida flight before Marietta crash
Eric Seevers, a local, well-known musician from Parkersburg, West Virginia, and Timothy Gifford from Orient, Ohio, a beloved retired Columbus firefighter, instructor, and mentor both lost their lives in the tragic plane crash on Tuesday.
Hilltop residents say pets are being killed in neighborhood
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Some Hilltop neighbors say they’re having a major problem: cats winding up dead and nobody knows why. 10TV has uncovered two cases in areas near Sullivant Avenue. Lorraine Tejeda has had her pet cat since May. “He was an excellent cat, I never had any...
What a $1.5 million home looks like in central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Inflation is leading to a fluctuating real estate market, especially in Columbus, which is ranked among the top 10 U.S. cities where homes sell the fastest. Home prices were up this past summer compared to last year, an increase of nearly $30,000 from August 2021, as homes sat on the market for […]
New video sheds light on plane crash in Marietta, Ohio
MARIETTA, Ohio (WCMH) — Surveillance video from a nearby business shows the moment a plane crashed into the parking lot of a Marietta, Ohio car dealership Tuesday morning, killing two people. It’s a video one aviation expert said could play a key role in determining exactly what led to the fatal crash. The video shows […]
Your Radio Place
Terri Jean Powell, 56 of Zanesville
Terri Powell, 56 of Zanesville, passed away on October 18, 2022, at Genesis Hospital. She was born on July 4, 1966, in Zanesville, Ohio, daughter of Terri Moore and Renee (Bare) Kidwell. Terri took pride in her Native American culture. She was a member of the Alcoholic Anonymous, completing 6 years of sobriety. In her spare time, she enjoyed going to the movies and spending time with her children.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Long Snapper Bradley Robinson Leaves Game With Right Knee Injury
Ohio State long snapper Bradley Robinson is on crutches following an injury suffered in the third quarter against Iowa. The seven-year college football veteran stayed down on the field after Ohio State's first punt of the second half and needed assistance to get to the sideline. After heading to the medical tent, Robinson had his right knee taped up and received hugs from several staffers in what seemed to indicate a serious injury.
Pike County murder trial: Custody arguments began before Hanna Rhoden gave birth
Agents with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations will present more evidence gathered against a man accused of killing eight people in Pike County in 2016.
Ohio man charged after pursuit in Scioto County
PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) – An Ohio man is facing multiple charges after a vehicle pursuit in Scioto County. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, troopers and the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office were working school zones in the Wheelersburg area on Tuesday, Oct. 18, as part of National School Bus Safety Week when they attempted […]
Trick or Treat Times for the Columbus Metro Area
Fall is here and it’s that time of year when the kids are trying to get all the candy they can! Just don’t forget to take the extra precautions for safety this year we want to make sure everyone has a safe and fun time trick or treating! Get all of the trick-or-treating dates and […]
