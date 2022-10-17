ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Circleville, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
10TV

That’s a wrap on this year's Circleville Pumpkin Show

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — The “Greatest Free Show on Earth,” is wrapping up Saturday night after bringing hundreds of thousands of people to the city of Circleville for the annual pumpkin show. Local business owners shared that the Circleville Pumpkin Show, which lasts for five days every year,...
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Zanesville, OH

Well-known for its art pottery, the city of Zanesville in Ohio is a charming little town rich in natural resources like clay deposits and rivers, primary tools in manufacturing pottery. Pottery businesses filled Zanesville in the early days, thus the name “Clay City” and the “Pottery Capital of the World.”...
ZANESVILLE, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Stone answers Disciplinary Complaint both admitting and denying accusations

BUCYRUS—Attorney Adam Stone has answered allegations made against him through the Ohio Disciplinary Council. Stone answered the complaint on Thursday after Crawford County Now broke the sad circumstances around the complaint on Wednesday. According to the complaint filed in February by Dan and Mindy Straker, parents of Brandon Baxter,...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Which Reynoldsburg schools are remote learning?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A bus driver shortage in one central Ohio school district is impacting whether students are learning in person or virtually. Reynoldsburg City School families were informed Wednesday that a remote learning rotation for elementary students will be in effect until further notice. In addition, several high schools and middle schools are […]
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusnavigator.com

The Best Pizza In Columbus

Pizza has had a long journey. In fact, the word pizza first appeared in local lexicons in 997 in Gaeta and other regions of central and southern Italy. So how did a dish that evolved in Naples, Italy from the Foccacia of Ancient Rome become the most beloved food in the world?
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: FOX Made Embarrassing Ohio State Error Today

The Saturday noon contest is FOX's marquee game during college football season, but that doesn't mean the network can't make mistakes during the broadcast. At halftime of today's game between Ohio State and Iowa, the FOX halftime show graphic accidentally said the No. 2 Buckeyes were 6-9 on the season instead of 6-0.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

What a $1.5 million home looks like in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Inflation is leading to a fluctuating real estate market, especially in Columbus, which is ranked among the top 10 U.S. cities where homes sell the fastest.  Home prices were up this past summer compared to last year, an increase of nearly $30,000 from August 2021, as homes sat on the market for […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WKBN

New video sheds light on plane crash in Marietta, Ohio

MARIETTA, Ohio (WCMH) — Surveillance video from a nearby business shows the moment a plane crashed into the parking lot of a Marietta, Ohio car dealership Tuesday morning, killing two people. It’s a video one aviation expert said could play a key role in determining exactly what led to the fatal crash. The video shows […]
MARIETTA, OH
Your Radio Place

Terri Jean Powell, 56 of Zanesville

Terri Powell, 56 of Zanesville, passed away on October 18, 2022, at Genesis Hospital. She was born on July 4, 1966, in Zanesville, Ohio, daughter of Terri Moore and Renee (Bare) Kidwell. Terri took pride in her Native American culture. She was a member of the Alcoholic Anonymous, completing 6 years of sobriety. In her spare time, she enjoyed going to the movies and spending time with her children.
ZANESVILLE, OH
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State Long Snapper Bradley Robinson Leaves Game With Right Knee Injury

Ohio State long snapper Bradley Robinson is on crutches following an injury suffered in the third quarter against Iowa. The seven-year college football veteran stayed down on the field after Ohio State's first punt of the second half and needed assistance to get to the sideline. After heading to the medical tent, Robinson had his right knee taped up and received hugs from several staffers in what seemed to indicate a serious injury.
COLUMBUS, OH
WOWK 13 News

Ohio man charged after pursuit in Scioto County

PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) – An Ohio man is facing multiple charges after a vehicle pursuit in Scioto County. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, troopers and the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office were working school zones in the Wheelersburg area on Tuesday, Oct. 18, as part of National School Bus Safety Week when they attempted […]
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
Power 107.5/106.3

Trick or Treat Times for the Columbus Metro Area

Fall is here and it’s that time of year when the kids are trying to get all the candy they can!  Just don’t forget to take the extra precautions for safety this year we want to make sure everyone has a safe and fun time trick or treating! Get all of the trick-or-treating dates and […]
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy