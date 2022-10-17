Read full article on original website
laconiadailysun.com
Suzanne Allison: Rid the government of Free Staters, politicians who don't speak up
Thanks to the Laconia Daily Sun for the article “As Gunstock audit finally arrives, committee's lack of Right to Know compliance raises questions about public access, transparency.” (Oct. 17)
laconiadailysun.com
Terry Stewart: The people who are driving housing costs up are our Democratic officials
The Laconia Daily Sun has been recently featuring “The Faces of Affordable Housing.” It would be very helpful if The Daily Sun could also show the faces of why housing is not affordable. Those faces would be Maggie Hassan, Chris Pappas, Annie Kuster and all the Democrats who hold state and local offices. Their policies have consistently proven to drive up costs and are driving us deeper into recession. The Daily Sun correctly points out that affordable housing, along with everything else, is everyone’s concern and everyone can do something about it on Nov. 8 by voting Republican.
NHPR
Your ballot might list the same candidate under two parties. That's allowed under N.H. law.
This story was originally produced by the Keene Sentinel. NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative. In some towns, voters will see candidates listed under the headings of more than one political party on the Nov. 8 ballot. This is allowed under New Hampshire law...
laconiadailysun.com
Tulsi Gabbard endorses Bolduc at campaign stop in Laconia
LACONIA — Former Hawaii congresswoman and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard appeared at Bernini Pizzeria and Wine Bar on Monday afternoon to endorse Republican candidate Don Bolduc for U.S. Senate. The Italian restaurant was packed with onlookers, supporters and campaign staff. At the patio exit stood Bolduc, wearing...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire hospitals concerned about rising COVID-19 cases
EXETER, N.H. — Rising COVID-19 hospitalizations on top of staffing challenges and high occupancy rates are being called a troubling combination for New Hampshire hospitals. New Hampshire hospital officials said they're concerned that rising COVID-19 cases, coupled with the return of winter viruses, will exacerbate staffing issues. "We're already...
I-93 Message Board in NH Displays Anti-Biden Message
Politics met road construction when an explicit message about President Joe Biden was displayed on an electronic highway message board Sunday morning. The message "F Biden" appeared on the board along Interstate 93 southbound in Manchester, approaching a work zone on the shoulder near Candia Road, according to New Hampshire Department of Transportation spokesman Richard Arcand. It was first noticed between 6 a.m. and 6:30 a.m.
laconiadailysun.com
Potential buyer emerges for former Laconia State School property
State and Laconia city officials have been trying to sell the property since the Department of Corrections closed a prison on the site in 2009. (Alan MacRae | New Hampshire Bulletin)
Let Your Everyday Stresses Melt Away at This Yurt in Hopkinton, New Hampshire
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Who says you need running water and electricity to have a relaxing weekend away? Well, some people WOULD say that. But if you are someone who is down with a no frills, camping adjacent experience, you should probably check out this Yurt in Hopkinton, New Hampshire. It is located on a traditional farm with cows, horses, and sheep grazing in the fields around it.
NECN
Man Charged in Killing of Concord, NH Couple
A man has been charged in the killing of a couple in Concord, New Hampshire, this April, authorities said Wednesday. Logan Lever Clegg, 26, was charged with two counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of Stephen and Djeswende Reid, the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office announced. Clegg, who was...
WCVB
Mayor: Dozens of immigrant families unexpectedly arrive at Methuen hotel
METHUEN, Mass. — Fifty-five migrant families, including 75 children, are being housed at a Days Inn after unexpectedly arriving in the city of Methuen, Massachusetts, according to the mayor. "They are primarily from Haiti, Columbia and Venezuela and arrived at Boston Medical Center Friday and the decision was made...
travellens.co
17 Best Things to Do in Portsmouth, NH
If you're looking for things to do in Portsmouth in Rockingham County, New Hampshire, you'll be spoiled for choice. This vibrant seaport town is home to many attractions, from historical landmarks to popular tourist destinations. In 1623, Captain John Mason founded Portsmouth, which played a significant role in the American...
WMUR.com
After death on I-293, mental health officials issue reminder that help is available
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire mental health officials are reminding people there are ways to get help in a crisis, after a fatal incident Tuesday night on I-293 in Manchester. A person was killed in the incident at about 7 p.m. Tuesday. New Hampshire State Police said the death...
laconiadailysun.com
Winni board addresses questions around sale of Union-Sanborn school
TILTON — Winnisquam Regional School Board Chair Sean Goodwin read into the record responses to questions about the sale of the Union-Sanborn School during the board’s Oct. 17 meeting. The questions had been posed by members of the public a month ago. Several people, including state representatives, questioned...
WMUR.com
Legacy by Gersh school at Crotched Mountain announces it's closing
GREENFIELD, N.H. — For the second time in two years, a specialized school in Greenfield is announcing that it's closing its doors. Gersh Autism announced Monday that it would be shutting down Legacy by Gersh at Crotched Mountain on Nov. 18. The organization took over and eventually bought the Crotched Mountain Rehabilitation Center in 2020 after the foundation that ran it said it had to close because of COVID-19 staffing issues.
‘Criminal Minds’ Fan Favorite Matthew Gray Gubler Spotted in New Hampshire
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. You wouldn't think an A-lister like Matthew Gray Gubler would be spotted around Northern New England since he doesn't really have any ties to the area, but the Criminal Minds star spent some time this weekend on the Seacoast area of New Hampshire.
laconiadailysun.com
As Gunstock audit finally arrives, committee's lack of Right to Know compliance raises questions about public access, transparency
GILFORD — As the Gunstock Mountain Resort audit findings, after some delay, become public — according to the posted agenda of the Gunstock Area Committee’s Wednesday meeting — questions remain about the now-disbanded Audit Committee and its relationship with public access. The Audit Subcommittee of the...
whdh.com
Methuen mayor: ‘Multiple families’ placed by state at hotel without notice
METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - “Multiple families” arrived at the Days Inn in Methuen Friday, sent by the state, without any advance notice, according to the city’s mayor, Neil Perry. “We have requested a meeting with (the Department of Housing and Community Development) to understand how this happened...
laconiadailysun.com
Plans for State School development include 1,300 housing units
LACONIA — Almost 1,300 housing units, along with about 200,000 square feet of commercial office and retail space, would be part of a project envisioned on the site of the former Laconia State School. Those details about a mixed use development of the state-owned property were shared during a...
Ryegate Power Station’s timber suppliers report problems with payment
Gaps in payment began after Stored Solar LLC purchased the company, according to businesses that supply wood to the power station. Read the story on VTDigger here: Ryegate Power Station’s timber suppliers report problems with payment.
nhmagazine.com
Great Food Destination / North of Concord: El Mirador Restaurante
Located on the grounds of the historic Bethlehem Country Club golf course on Route 302, El Mirador is a new spot that’s serving both Latin American and American cuisine. El Mirador, which translates to “the view,” is the brainchild of the Pu brothers, Chefs Juan and Andrés.
