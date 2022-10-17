ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Matthew C. Woodruff

Opinion: Churches are becoming more accepting of Gays, Lesbians and Trans folks.

Welcoming Church(public use photo) Leaders of some churches are now recognizing that the LGBT community has every right to worship and expect God’s love and grace right along beside everyone else. Wikipedia lists approximately 44 denominations that accept LGBT members with no qualms, among them are Catholics, Baptists, Methodists, Episcopalians, Mennonites, Lutheran and Anglican. You might be surprised that the world of the Bible is not a straight, two-gendered world. Before you start screaming at me and maybe give yourself an aneurysm, have you actually read the Bible?
PORTLAND, OR
Central Oregonian

FAITH: When ministry becomes idolatry

God has criteria for Christian ministry and how we serve Him and worship Him mattersDoes how we do church matter? Should God be pleased at just any efforts at ministry? Are there any criteria for how Christian ministry is to be done? This is not to say that the engagement of the heart in worship is unimportant. In fact, Jesus Himself says as much, but it is to say that emotion and heart engagement are the not the only considerations. Much of what passes for Christian worship is simply, "If it feels good, do it." I'd like to suggest...
OREGON STATE
The Jewish Press

Rabbi Sacks (zt’l): Pereishit: The Art of Listening

What exactly was the first sin? What was the Tree of Knowledge of Good and Evil? Is this kind of knowledge a bad thing, such that it had to be forbidden and was only acquired through sin? Isn’t knowing the difference between good and evil essential to being human? Isn’t it one of the highest forms of knowledge? Surely God would want humans to have it? Why then did He forbid the fruit that produced it?
getnews.info

“The Immigrant” – New Book Resets Immigration Debate

Frederic Petrovsky’s heralded “The Immigrant” to be published Oct 25 by Koehler Books. October 18, 2022 – Frederic Petrovsky’s long-awaited new novel, THE IMMIGRANT, will be published October 25th by Koehler Books. Published simultaneously in hardback, paperback, and eBook formats, THE IMMIGRANT will be available at all online retail outs, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble. An epic journey through a tumultuous period of history, The Immigrant will delight readers with its vivid portrayal of a world lost to time.

Comments / 0

Community Policy