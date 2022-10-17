Read full article on original website
Related
Opinion: Churches are becoming more accepting of Gays, Lesbians and Trans folks.
Welcoming Church(public use photo) Leaders of some churches are now recognizing that the LGBT community has every right to worship and expect God’s love and grace right along beside everyone else. Wikipedia lists approximately 44 denominations that accept LGBT members with no qualms, among them are Catholics, Baptists, Methodists, Episcopalians, Mennonites, Lutheran and Anglican. You might be surprised that the world of the Bible is not a straight, two-gendered world. Before you start screaming at me and maybe give yourself an aneurysm, have you actually read the Bible?
FAITH: When ministry becomes idolatry
God has criteria for Christian ministry and how we serve Him and worship Him mattersDoes how we do church matter? Should God be pleased at just any efforts at ministry? Are there any criteria for how Christian ministry is to be done? This is not to say that the engagement of the heart in worship is unimportant. In fact, Jesus Himself says as much, but it is to say that emotion and heart engagement are the not the only considerations. Much of what passes for Christian worship is simply, "If it feels good, do it." I'd like to suggest...
The Jewish Press
Rabbi Sacks (zt’l): Pereishit: The Art of Listening
What exactly was the first sin? What was the Tree of Knowledge of Good and Evil? Is this kind of knowledge a bad thing, such that it had to be forbidden and was only acquired through sin? Isn’t knowing the difference between good and evil essential to being human? Isn’t it one of the highest forms of knowledge? Surely God would want humans to have it? Why then did He forbid the fruit that produced it?
poemhunter.com
Liberation Means New Occupation Poem by Chan Mongol
All high class leaders play dirty. Subjects never get the priority. A free country is a restricted prison.
getnews.info
“The Immigrant” – New Book Resets Immigration Debate
Frederic Petrovsky’s heralded “The Immigrant” to be published Oct 25 by Koehler Books. October 18, 2022 – Frederic Petrovsky’s long-awaited new novel, THE IMMIGRANT, will be published October 25th by Koehler Books. Published simultaneously in hardback, paperback, and eBook formats, THE IMMIGRANT will be available at all online retail outs, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble. An epic journey through a tumultuous period of history, The Immigrant will delight readers with its vivid portrayal of a world lost to time.
poemhunter.com
Christian educator files lawsuit after being fired for not reading LGBT books
A Christian childcare teacher in California filed a lawsuit last week against her former employer alleging she had been fired and ill-treated because she refused to read books featuring LGBT themes to young children.
Comments / 0