ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

I always get cold at night but have worked out the best way to keep my bed warm – it’s all about the blanket placement

A WOMAN who gets ridiculously cold at night has shared her personal advice on how to stay warm in bed - and it's all about where you put your blanket. Zara Lawrence took to the Family Lowdown Tips and Ideas group on Facebook to post about her top tip, writing: "Before, I would add blankets ON TOP of my duvet ... 2, 3, 4, 5 or more in the hopes of keeping warm.
msn.com

How to wash pillows in a washing machine without ruining them

Not sure if you can wash pillows in a washing machine? You're not alone. While many pillows can be machine washed, that's not true to every pillow type, and there are certain rules to follow to make sure you don't end up ruining them (especially important if you've invested in the best pillows for your sleep setup).
New York Post

Best early Wayfair Way Day deals before the big sale: Sofas, more

There’s a reason Wayfair’s slogan on commercials is…. 🎶Wayfair has just what I need 🎶. Starting on Oct. 26, one of America’s favorite online furniture stores is hosting its major Way Day shopping event yet again, and we have the scoop on the best early deals you can shop for now.

Comments / 0

Community Policy