50-something-year-old dad impresses the masses with an adorable dad-daughter dance battle

This article originally appeared on 03.25.20 As the U.S. slogs through the second week of widespread social distancing, many of us are feeling the impact of cabin fever and near-constant family togetherness. For many families, the past 10 days have felt like a combo of "Yay, more quality family time!" and "OMG, more social distance in this house, please." We're also all looking for bright lights of joy in the midst of all the pandemic uneasiness and uncertainty and the Starkey family in Denver, Colorado has provided some of that joy this week.
Parents Magazine

Black Mom on Moving Her Family From the U.S. To Mexico: 'I Do Not Experience the Racism Here That I Did in Georgia'

Lakeshia Williams was living in Atlanta when she decided to make a big move with her family to Playa del Carmen, Mexico in June of last year. Cost was a major factor in her decision. Even without taking recent inflation into account, raising a family in America is expensive. As a single mom with five children aged 3 to 20, that financial burden felt even greater. When Williams learned that with the currency conversion she could get a three-bedroom townhouse in a gated community for a third of the price that a smaller apartment in Atlanta would cost, moving became a real option.
Scary Mommy

A Toddler's Response To Learning Her Mom Is Adopted Will Make You Weepy

People decide to have kids for lots of different reasons. But many parents don’t realize how the love of their kids can help them understand and heal from their own childhood traumas until they experience it for themselves. That’s what happened for TikTok mom and influencer Emily Fauver when she recently had a conversation with her three-year-old daughter Ella about why Emily was adopted.
TODAY.com

See a newly adopted girl’s precious reaction when she spots her mom at a school concert

Footage of a newly adopted girl mouthing “my mommy” has the internet in tears. In a now-viral TikTok video, Amaris, 2, is seen sitting on a stage with her preschool classmates. The children are performing in a Thanksgiving celebration, but Amaris can’t focus on anything except for a very special audience member: Her mother, Genevieve Traversy.
intheknow.com

Toddler adorably ‘reads’ book in totally made-up language

This TikTok dad recorded his adorable toddler daughter “reading” a book in complete gibberish!. Rom Dacosta (@rom_dacosta) is a TikToker and proud parent to a toddler named Aria. Rom loves sharing videos of the precocious toddler, including a hilarious recent video of Aria “reading” aloud from a book. In the sweet video, Aria reads with impressive confidence for a one-year-old. But there’s a twist! The toddler is “reading” in total gibberish.
Upworthy

Toddler’s reaction to finding out her mom was adopted is a love letter to families everywhere

Adoption can be a tricky topic, especially if you're the one having to break the news to someone else. It's a process that can bring families together but sometimes there's not a sweet story to tell about the adoptee's birth parents. The most people can do is work with the situation they were given and strive to make the best out of it. When one mom, Emily on TikTok, explained to her daughter that "Mimi" was her adoptive mom, the toddler's reaction was so pure it will melt your heart.
intheknow.com

Toddler has hilarious reaction when her mom speaks through her bedroom Ring camera

This toddler had the best reaction after her mom scolded her through the Ring camera monitor in her room, and the footage has viewers cracking up all over TikTok. I traumatized my daughter with her ring camera 👀☠️ #toddlersoftiktok #toddlermom #toddlertok #naptime #kidsoftiktok #ringcamera #ringcameracapture #ringcameracaptures #funnyvideos #funnykidsoftiktok #funnykids.
Bella Smith

"She's not pulling her weight in the upkeep of the house." The husband expressed online his displeasure with his wife.

It's possible for the stress level in your home to skyrocket if either you or your partner aren't satisfied about how the domestic responsibilities are being divided up. According to the findings of a number of studies, one of the most significant sources of tension in many romantic partnerships is the unequal division of household chores. For instance, the results of one study indicated that one of the leading causes of stress for wives was the fact that their husbands did not want to put in their fair amount of effort around the house. However, what if it were the other way around?

