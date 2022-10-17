Deep waterPhoto by Clément M. Though Pompeii worms were initially discovered in the 1980s by French researchers, it was not until 21 years later that it was identified as the most heat-tolerant animal on earth. The Pompeii worm otherwise referred to as the "bristle worm" is an extremophile that can be found near "chimneys" deep in the Pacific Ocean from where superheated water is discharged from within the Earth’s crust.

