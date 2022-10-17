Read full article on original website
NATURE: Running with the Beest
Premieres Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 23 at 3 p.m. on KPBS TV + Oct. 23 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2 / PBS Video App. The Great Migration in East Africa is a spectacle that can be seen from space. More than one million wildebeest, alongside zebra, gazelle and elands, journey in a quest to find fresh grass. Witness this annual phenomenon in NATURE “Running with the Beest.”
Ancient world's multicultural secrets revealed by handwriting analysis of scrolls
Advanced techniques to analyze the Dead Sea Scrolls and Eastern papyri are revealing vibrant secrets about daily life in the ancient world. Around 2,100 years ago, a Judaean scribe deftly swirled a stylus to dab the final strokes of black ink onto a piece of parchment. His work, a copy...
BEYOND THE CANVAS: Visionaries of the Arts
Friday, Oct. 21, 2022 at 8:30 p.m. on KPBS 2 / On demand now with PBS Video App. What does it take to make it to the top? On this episode of BEYOND THE CANVAS, we speak to visionaries recognized at the highest levels in their fields. Conductor Michael Tilson Thomas, filmmaker Sir David Attenborough, and others share what it takes to achieve excellence.
The Pompeii Worm is the Most Heat Tolerant Animal on Earth
Deep waterPhoto by Clément M. Though Pompeii worms were initially discovered in the 1980s by French researchers, it was not until 21 years later that it was identified as the most heat-tolerant animal on earth. The Pompeii worm otherwise referred to as the "bristle worm" is an extremophile that can be found near "chimneys" deep in the Pacific Ocean from where superheated water is discharged from within the Earth’s crust.
