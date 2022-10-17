Anchorage child psychiatric hospital scrutinized in federal inspectors’ investigation

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Israel Keyes, a Cunningly Serial KillerSam H ArnoldAnchorage, AK
New Show, ‘Alaska Daily’, Shines Spotlight on Missing Native Alaskans. Is it Enough?Alaska Media News NetworkAlaska State
Best Steakhouses in Anchorage: A Deliciously Informative GuideThe Daily ScoopAnchorage, AK
Maintaining Calm Amid Chaos: Families Pack ‘Go Bags’ to be Ready for Natural DisastersGrant PerryAnchorage, AK
Related
alaskasnewssource.com
Shock, sadness expressed by parents, teachers at Anchorage schools facing closures
Red-Flag 23-1 provides international pilots with experience flying in high mountain regions. Red-Flag 23-1 provides international pilots with experience flying in high mountain regions. Updated: 2 hours ago. The District says closing schools is more about increasing efficiencies than it is saving money. It says combining schools could also have...
alaskapublic.org
Alaska elections official says agency doesn’t plan to investigate House candidate’s eligibility
The Alaska Division of Elections has no plans to investigate the residency of Anchorage Democratic state House candidate Jennie Armstrong, a division official said Monday. Last week, political writer Jeff Landfield identified social media posts by Armstrong that appeared to indicate that she moved to Alaska in June 2019. Landfield later published copies of fishing licenses that also dated her residency to June 2019. The state’s voter registration database indicates she registered to vote here in August 2019.
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage man suspected of defrauding millions from Alaskans in affinity scam
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An Anchorage man is suspected of defrauding dozens of Alaskans out of millions of dollars in a Ponzi-like scheme, according to Alaska’s Division of Banking and Securities. On Oct. 14, the division issued its second interim temporary cease and desist order against Tycoon Trading LLC...
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska Federation of Natives kicks off convention week with the AFN Tribal Conference
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A conference room in the Egan Center in downtown Anchorage was jam-packed on Wednesday, with even more people sitting alongside the walls. The Alaska Federation of Natives kicked off its convention week Wednesday with the AFN Tribal Conference. “A precursor to the AFN Convention with a...
alaskapublic.org
Alaska Native tribes can now apply for state-tribal compact school pilot program
Alaska Native tribes have until Dec. 30 to apply for one of five spots in a pilot program meant to encourage more tribal control of local schools. It’s part of a new law, Senate Bill 34, which Gov. Mike Dunleavy signed in July. The bill kicks off a multi-year process of creating state-tribal compact schools. Compact agreements would allow tribes to develop their own K-12 curriculum, independent of an existing school district.
alaskasnewssource.com
2 mountains formerly known as Suicide Peaks gets new Dena’ina name
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - The renaming of Anchorage’s North and South Suicide Peaks has officially been approved by the U.S. Board on Geographic Names in a unanimous vote that occurred on Oct. 13. The new name, Yuyanq’ Ch’ex, is derived from the Dena’ina language meaning “heaven’s breath” or “breath from above.”
kinyradio.com
Anchorage Grand Jury Indicts Evangelista on 2016 Murder
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - An Anchorage grand jury recently indicted 39-year-old Jose Evangelista on two counts of second-degree murder in a six-year-old case. Evangelista is charged with the shooting death of Jose Gonzalez on July 16, 2016. Gonzalez was reported missing by his coworkers. The missing persons case was investigated...
ktoo.org
A brother seeks answers over Alaska deaths in custody
Ever since his brother, 31-year-old James Rider, became the 12th person to die while in Alaska Department of Corrections custody, Mike Cox has been trying to get the department to answer his questions. “I want to know what their procedures are and how they intend on fixing them, so this...
Passing: Bert Cottle, former mayor of Valdez and Wasilla
Bert L. Cottle, former mayor of Valdez and also former mayor of Wasilla, has died, Must Read Alaska has learned. He passed early Wednesday morning. Gov. Mike Dunleavy issued a statement: “My family and I are sad to hear of the passing of our dear friend Bert Cottle. My administration is thankful for all the work Bert did for Alaska. Bert was truly one of the good guys. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends during this difficult time.”
radiokenai.com
Troopers K-9 Unit Responds To Nikiski Call-Out
The Alaska State Trooper K-9 Team responded to the Hunger Hut in Nikiski Tuesday, October 18th, regarding a disturbance and threatening behavior at the bar. According to the AST report, the Hunger Hut bartender reported an intoxicated male entered the bar and due to his level of intoxication was refused service. The male identified as Jason Adam Young (age 50) began causing a disturbance in the bar and threatening people inside the bar. Young was asked to leave, and he refused. Young departed once he was told the police were called.
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage school closure recommendations goes beyond saving money, CFO says
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Chief Financial Officer for the Anchorage School District Jim Anderson said that potentially closing six elementary schools — which includes Abbott Loop, Wonder Park, Nunaka Valley, Klatt and Birchwood Elementary — won’t put a big dent in the projected $68 million budget deficit next year.
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage man indicted for 2016 cold-case homicide
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An Anchorage man has been indicted on two charges connected with the shooting death of Jose Gonzalez on July 16, 2016. Assistant Attorney General Erin McCarthy reported Monday that 39-year-old Jose Evangelista was indicted on two counts of second-degree murder for the death of Gonzalez in a case that had gone cold up until Alaska State Troopers found human remains in Turnagain Pass in 2021, and were able to identify the remains as Gonzalez through DNA testing by the FBI Laboratory.
alaskapublic.org
Anchorage Assembly leaders condemn racist testimony about Alaska Natives
The Anchorage Assembly leadership is formally condemning racist public testimony made during last week’s Assembly meeting. Last Tuesday, a man named David Lazer testified on an ordinance that would have designated the former Golden Lion hotel as a temporary emergency shelter. Lazer said he’d traveled from Hatcher Pass — well beyond the municipality’s boundaries — and claimed the city’s homelessness problem is being driven by Alaska Native people.
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska Zoo in critical need of frozen fish donations
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Zoo put out a call for help Tuesday on social media, asking residents who might have some extra fish in their freezers to consider donating it. Curator Sam Lavin said that while the zoo turns to the community occasionally for donations, it’s been a...
alaskasnewssource.com
Business owners, residents discuss issues of transiency in downtown Palmer
Elders and Youth Conference is underway at Dena’ina Center. Legislation to increase charges for drug dealers introduced. If passed, the legislation would increase the charge for dealers of illicit drugs that directly lead to overdose. The bill is meant to go after fentanyl dealers in Alaska. The efforts include protecting safety, punishing offenders and deterring those who do harm to others.
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska Airlines pilots vote to approve 3-year labor deal
Two mountains formerly known as Suicide Peaks gets new Dena'ina name. The new name, Yuyanq’ Ch’ex, is derived from the Dena’ina language meaning “heaven’s breath” or “breath from above”. Updated: 5 hours ago. 6 Anchorage schools could face closure next school year.
alaskasnewssource.com
Red-Flag 23-1 provides international pilots with experience flying in high mountain regions
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Red-Flag Alaska 23-1 is back on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson this year. The first round of Red-Flag began on Oct. 6, featuring NATO partners, the United Kingdom’s Royal Air Force, and the Royal New Zealand Air Force. “We can all come here, practice together, and really...
alaskapublic.org
Anchorage School District administrators recommend closing 6 elementary schools
Anchorage School District leaders are recommending that six elementary schools close next year in an effort to reduce a $68 million budget gap. Those schools are Abbott Loop, Birchwood, Klatt, Nunaka Valley, Northwood and Wonder Park Elementary. At a work session on Tuesday, consultant Shannon Bingham said the list is...
alaskalandmine.com
Investigation finds House candidate Jennie Armstrong ineligible to hold legislative office
Jennie Armstrong, a Democrat running for the open West Anchorage House seat, is not eligible to hold legislative office in Alaska, according to an investigation by the Alaska Landmine. The investigation found she lacked the constitutionally-required minimum three years of residency in the state when she registered to be a candidate. Article II, Section 2 of the Alaska Constitution states:
alaskasnewssource.com
Ben Stevens dies at 63
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Ben Stevens, a former chief of staff to the governor and son of a prominent Alaskan politician, died Thursday, according to ConocoPhillips Alaska, where he worked. He was 63 years old. Alaska State Troopers wrote in an online dispatch that they received a report that a...
Comments / 7