American Military Equipment Caught en Route to Russia
A high-precision grinding machine system manufactured in Connecticut that is banned from being exported to Russia due to its potential application in nuclear proliferation and defense programs has been intercepted in Latvia before it was to be shipped to Russia. A superseding indictment charging a number of individuals and European companies was unsealed Tuesday in the District of Connecticut, naming Eriks Mamonovs, 33, Vadims Ananics, 46, and Janis Uzbalis, 46, who were arrested Tuesday in Riga, Latvia, while Ukrainian Stanislav Romanyuk, 37, was arrested in Tallinn, Estonia, on June 13. The indictment alleges they conspired to violate U.S. export laws and regulations to smuggle a jig grinder to Russia. The machinery “can be used for nefarious purposes, including in defense applications to build weapons of war,” said Matthew Millhollin, special agent in charge of homeland security investigations in New England. All are currently detained and the United States is seeking their extradition. “The power and precision of American technology must not be put to use by the Kremlin’s war machine,” said Andrew Adams, director of task force KleptoCapture. The indictment is just one of two after an entire network was busted providing military technology to Russia, some of which has ended up in the battlefields of Ukraine.
Elon Musk Says If Putin Dies Or Gets Ousted, His Successor Will 'Unlikely' Be 'Amenable To Peace' With Ukraine
Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk says expecting Vladimir Putin’s successor to be a “nice guy” will be a “misapprehension.”. What Happened: Musk, while replying to a Tweet on Friday, on what would happen if Putin died or was removed from power before the end of the war, said the Russian president's replacement would not be “amenable to peace” either.
PICTURED: Marine and his wife accused of stealing Afghan orphan, three, by luring her to the US with her cousins when the Taliban took over then 'snatching her from refugee camp'
The US Marine accused of kidnapping an Afghan orphan from her relatives by luring them to the US last year is the Mennonite son of a pro-golfer who is married with two sons, DailyMail.com can reveal. Joshua Mast, 39, and his wife Stephanie, 38, have been sued by the child's...
Flight data reveals Trump's jet has been taking pattern flights
Donald Trump's Boeing 757 has a new paint job and has been seen on the tarmac in West Palm Beach, Florida. CNN's Kate Bennett explains.
Russia Planning Mass Withdrawal to Avoid 'Devastating Rout' in Ukraine: ISW
Russia likely plans a mass withdrawal from vulnerable positions in the southern Kherson region to avoid a "devastating rout" in Ukraine, a U.S. think tank has assessed, amid Kyiv's advance in its counteroffensive. As Moscow anticipates imminent Ukrainian advances in Kherson, it is likely setting conditions to remove "military and...
The threat of Putin, Russia using nuclear weapons is very real
The irony of the Ukraine war is that the United States — by investing heavily in Ukraine’s success and Russia’s defeat — may be increasing the risks that President Putin will be so threatened with failure, he’ll unleash nuclear weapons. If Putin were to decide to use nukes, despite President’s Biden’s warning of “catastrophic consequences,” military experts worry there won’t be any indications in advance.
Seven charged with harassment of Chinese national living in US
Federal authorities in New York announced they have charged seven people, including five who live in the People’s Republic of China, with the harassment of a Chinese national and his family living in the U.S. Charges include acting as agents of a foreign government, violations of the Travel Act and money laundering conspiracy.
Australia flags new corporate penalties for privacy breaches
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia on Saturday proposed tougher penalties for companies that fail to protect customers’ personal data after two major cybersecurity breaches left millions vulnerable to criminals. The penalties for serious breaches of the Privacy Act would increase from 2.2 million Australian dollars ($1.4 million) now...
Venezuelans expelled from US decide next steps in Mexico
MEXICO CITY — (AP) — In a shelter on Mexico City’s east side, Venezuelan mechanic José Cuicas is waiting anxiously for an American friend to answer his request to sponsor him for one of the 24,000 visas the Biden administration says it will give to Venezuelans.
The Jones Act needlessly hobbles the US economy
The Jones Act is a century-old federal law that regulates maritime commerce in the United States, requiring goods shipped between U.S. ports to be transported on ships that are built, owned and flagged in America. It’s one reason Hawaii has one of the highest costs of living in the country. Straight Arrow News contributor Peter Zeihan argues the U.S. economy would do a whole lot better if the law was repealed, decreasing its carbon footprint while strengthening its secondary cities.
US Navy chief says China could invade Taiwan by 2023
U.S. Armed Forces need to be prepared for a Chinese invasion of Taiwan by the end of the year. The warning comes from the head of the U.S. Navy, Admiral Mike Gilday. U.S. forces were operating under the notion China was gearing up for a 2027 invasion, a timetable proposed by the former head of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command. But at China’s recently wrapped 20th National Congress, President Xi Jinping made several statements about “resolving the Taiwan question” and reaffirmed his commitment to use force if necessary to realize China’s complete reunification.
Iran drones underscore Putin’s desperation in Ukraine war
The kamikaze drones being used by the Russian army in a string of recent attacks on Kyiv come from Iran. Moscow has had to turn to one of its last remaining allies for tech weaponry to maintain its assault on civilians in the Ukraine capital. Straight Arrow News contributor Peter Zeihan says the outreach for Iranian drones shows just how far Russia has fallen in industrial capacity, and underscores Vladimir Putin’s growing desperation in the Ukraine war.
Exploding drones are hitting Ukraine’s capital
Explosive suicide drones have been raining down on Ukraine’s capital in recent days, setting buildings on fire and forcing people to run for cover. It’s Russia’s latest tool targeting civilians in Kyiv. Known as the Shahed-136, these self-destructing suicide drones are different from traditional military drones. They’re...
Report: US military strength declining, China’s increasing
The U.S. Navy is “weak”, the Air Force is “very weak”, and the Army is only “marginally” strong. In fact, the only U.S. armed service that could be considered “strong” is the Marine Corps. Those ratings came from the Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank that studies U.S. military might and threats to the homeland.
American citizen arrested, tortured in Saudi Arabia over critical tweets
The family of an American citizen confirmed to The Associated Press the details from a Washington Post report that the citizen has been arrested, tortured and sentenced to 16 years in prison in Saudi Arabia over tweets he sent while in the United States. According to the son of Saad Ibrahim Almadi, a 72-year-old retired project manager living in Florida, he was arrested last November while visiting family in the Kingdom. Almadi’s son said Almadi was sentenced last month.
Desperate Ukrainians crossing into Latvia while Russians are blocked
Signs along the Latvia-Russia border. Goran Dimitriev pulled along a suitcase as he walked the last 50 yards down a road from a Russian border hut and into Latvia. Six days earlier, he had dropped his entire life and run from Kherson, Ukraine. “I was trying to just live my...
