ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Gets Personal as Contestants Share Their Most Memorable Year Stories

By Sara Donnellan
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XXz7N_0icwbbm900

Sharing their stories. The Dancing With the Stars contestants performed to songs that were released during the most memorable year of their lives during the Monday, October 17, episode.

After each star had a chance to talk about a year that shaped them, Jessie James Decker and Alan Bersten and Vinny Guadagnino and Koko Iwasaki had the lowest scores of the night. Following Selma Blair 's announcement that she would be leaving the competition early amid health concerns due to her ongoing battle with multiple sclerosis , Tyra Banks explained that this week's elimination will be pushed to the Tuesday, October 18, episode.

After finding themselves toward the end of the leaderboard last week, Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater wanted to bring genuine emotion to their jazz routine this time around. Donovan, 44, selected Coldplay’s “Viva La Vida” from 2008, the year he was cast in 90210 after nearly giving up on acting.

Slater, 33, got emotional after hearing her partner share his experience during rehearsal. “It feels so nice for you to show up like this and be so committed and involved,” she said, tearing up.

Their hard work paid off and the duo earned their highest score thus far, a 32. “Without a doubt, Trevor, that was your best dance for me,” said judge Len Goodman . Carrie Ann Inaba revealed that she cried during the performance. “I could feel how hard you were trying,” she said.

Emotions continued to run high throughout the night with Gabby Windey dancing to JP Cooper ’s “If the World Should Ever Stop” from 2020, the year that she worked as an ICU nurse during the Coronavirus crisis .

“I saw a lot of death, a lot of isolation. Especially since, like, [patients’] families couldn’t be there with them,” Windey, 31, told her partner Val Chmerkovskiy during rehearsal. “But none of our patients died alone. You know, you get to do that as a nurse.”

She continued: “As a nurse during COVID, I did feel like the world was ending at some points. Thankfully, it didn’t, and I get to dedicate this dance to the people that persevered through that hard time with me.”

The judges were moved by the routine and gave the pair a score of 36. Inaba, 54, told the Bachelorette alum that although her execution was “stunning,” she still wanted her to let go more. “I still sometimes feel a little bit of a disconnect,” she said.

Derek Hough told the Illinois native he would love to have someone like her for a nurse and said she was just “beaming with light.” When cohost Alfonso Ribeiro asked Chmerkovskiy, 36, about his partner’s greatest strength , he replied, “Derek kind of said it, her ability to make people laugh. … In hard times, laughter really is the place to go.”

Scroll through to see all the scores from Most Memorable Year Night:

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Under Fire: Fans Slam 'DWTS' Judge Carrie Anne Inaba For Harsh Critique Of Selma Blair

Dancing With the Stars fans are not happy with Carrie Anne Inaba. After actress Selma Blair, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, performed a high energy jive with partner Sasha Farber during the Monday, September 26, broadcast, viewers thought the longtime judge's critique of the performance was a bit too harsh given the actress' circumstances. The dancing duo earned a 7/10 from each of the four judges, adding up to a total of 28/40 points for the routine that even included a cartwheel from Blair. Inaba noted that the Legally Blonde star made the performance "look a lot easier than...
shefinds

Kelly Clarkson Opens Up About Why She Told Simon Cowell To ‘Stay Away From Me’ During ‘American Idol’

Before Kelly Clarkson was the multi-talented hitmaker, 3-time Grammy winner, and talk show host that we know and love now, she was a hopeful contestant on the very first season of American Idol. As Clarkson, 40, was just honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the “Since U Been Gone” singer reunited with the original AI judges— Simon Cowell, 62, Paula Abdul, 60, and Randy Jackson, 66. During the event, Cowell delivered a speech in her honor, and reflected back on the moment he met the “Breakaway” crooner at her audition, and heard her powerhouse vocals. What he didn’t expect— he revealed— was her clever tactic to win the competition.
shefinds

Carrie Underwood Leaves Fans Speechless In A Sparkly Plunging Bodysuit On The Cover Of Her New Single

Carrie Underwood just confirmed that her highly-anticipated second single from her latest album “Denim & Rhinestones” will be the track “Hate My Heart,” which will be released on October 31st. The song will be the second single from the album, after the hugely-successful “Ghost Story,” and was written by Carrie alongside Hillary Lindsey, David Garcia and singer/songwriter Hardy.
HollywoodLife

David Letterman, 75, Admits He’s Devastated After Son Harry, 18, Goes Off To College

“They tell me he’s in college,” said David Letterman when joking about his son, Harry, during an appearance on the Sept. 28 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! During this rare return to late-night television, David, 75, spoke about his feelings after his 18-year-old son began college. “The separation of the kid leaving home, I thought it would be nothing, but it’s devastating,” said Letterman. “Am I the only one that feels that way?” he asked the audience, which responded with sympathy for the late-night icon.
OK! Magazine

Downcast Sarah Jessica Parker Spotted Out For First Time Since Revealing Heartbreaking Death Of Stepfather

A grieving Sarah Jessica Parker was seen stepping out in New York City for the first time since revealing her stepfather had suddenly died. On Thursday, September 29, the day the actress shared the heartbreaking news, the Sex and the City alum was photographed walking the city streets with her head down and sunglasses on. Wearing light grey joggers with a cozy, dark grey sweater and black clogs, Parker strolled down the street with a purse and backpack as oversized headphones covered her ears, silencing the sound of the bustling city.The sighting comes on the heels of a statement from...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Us Weekly

Mila Kunis Thinks It’s ‘B.S.’ That Her and Ashton Kutcher’s Characters Are Still Together on ‘That ’90s Show’

Good and bad news for the Jackie and Kelso shippers. While Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are gearing up to return to their That ‘70s Show roots on the forthcoming revival, there was one plot hole that left them confused. “My husband and I are together in [the new show], which is weird ‘cause we shouldn't have been,” the […]
WISCONSIN STATE
TMZ.com

Lamar Odom Cheers on Daughter at First Fashion Show

There's no doubt Lamar Odom is his daughter's biggest fan ... because he pulled up to her first-ever fashion show to support her in a big way. Lamar was at 24-year-old Destiny's show at MainRo in Hollywood Saturday -- cheering her on from the audience. We're told Destiny opened the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
shefinds

Kelly Ripa Just Dropped A Major Bombshell About Her 'Complicated' Relationship With Regis Philbin: 'There Were Good and Bad Days'

Fans can expect Kelly Ripa to really open up about her “complicated” relationship with the late Regis Philbin in her new book, Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories. And the 51-year-old presenter and actress explained to People in its latest issue that the chapter about her former Live! co-host, who sadly passed away in 2020 at the age of 88, was “the hardest chapter to write.” Wow!
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

230K+
Followers
23K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy