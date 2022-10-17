ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

Meet the richest family in America

Slide 1 of 26: Americans are enthralled with watching the lifestyles of the rich and famous unfold on reality television and social media. Despite the extravagant cars and vacations showcased on such shows as "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" and "The Real Housewives" franchise, the wealth of these celebrities pales in comparison to some of America's richest families. To find out which clans hold the most wealth, Stacker compiled a list of the 25 richest families in America using 2019 data from Forbes. Families are ranked in ascending order by their total wealth, with the richest family taking the #1 spot on this list. When ties occur, the families are ranked from most to fewest family members. The gap in net worth between the #25 and the #1 richest family is surprisingly wide, with the wealthiest family in America amassing nearly $120 billion more than the 25th-richest. When added together, the 25 families on this list have a combined net worth of over $721.5 billion. If these families were a country, they'd be the 21st richest nation in the world. These families are wealthier than Argentina, Poland, Sweden, and Taiwan when ranked by gross domestic product. Most of America's richest families charted their paths to massive wealth in the late 1800s and early 1900s. Some struck it rich by discovering oil in the American South or founding a local business, while others made risky but smart investments. The ancestors of America's wealthy families were also able to turn failing businesses, like breweries and newspapers, into global enterprises. While some clans have kept low profiles for over a century, others have gained national attention and name recognition for inheritance battles, affairs, political scandals, and illegal practices. From the world's largest alcohol manufacturers to grocers, investors, and oil barons, check out the 25 richest families in America. You may also like: Best value big colleges in America Find a Qualified Financial Advisor1. Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes.2. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. Get started with achieving your financial goals!
CBS Pittsburgh

MacKenzie Scott donates $84.5 million to Girl Scouts of America

(CNN) -- The Girl Scouts of America received its largest ever donation from a single individual, a gift of $84.5 million from MacKenzie Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, the group said in a release. The donation will be awarded to 29 local councils selected by Scott, along...
Ingram Atkinson

Meet the world's heaviest human being ever recorded

At the time of his death, Robert Earl Hughes weighed a whopping 1071 pounds. Robert Earl Hughes was a resident of the United States and is, to this day, the heaviest person ever recorded in history. Born in 1926, he weighed around 11lbs at birth, already about twice the weight of other babies. His early years were spent all over the USA, as his father was employed by railway companies. He consistently weighed more than other people his age. After a brief period working in a factory, Hughes joined a traveling circus where he was billed as “The World’s Fattest Man”.
The Hill

What does a ban on natural gas appliances mean for homeowners?

While environmentalists lauded California’s decision to phase out natural gas-powered heaters, others are concerned about the feasibility of implementing the ban. Natural gas combustion from residential and commercial buildings makes up an estimated 5 percent of total nitrogen oxide emissions in the state, and 90 percent of these emissions result from space and water heating.
CALIFORNIA STATE
DOPE Quick Reads

Woman Feels Hopeless; She Chooses A Quiet Death- Children Can Choose To Be Euthanized or To Have A 'Mercy Killing' Too

A woman who narrowly escaped the 2016 ISIS attack by suicide bombers at Brussels airport recently chose to be euthanized. Shanti De Corte was only 17 when the ISIS attack occurred. Since then, the now 23-year-old reportedly suffered from severe depression and PTSD. She stated that after surviving the explosion, she was "left with constant panic attacks and bouts of dark depression from which she never managed to emerge." [i]
24/7 Wall St.

To Fight Inflation, Don’t Buy This Food

After a 10-year period when inflation in America ran about 2% year over previous year, the cost of living in America has surged over 8% so far in 2022, based on the BLS’s Consumer Price Index. A few items have price jumps so high that they have helped pull overall prices up. Among foods, eggs […]
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Popular State To Move To

America became remarkably mobile throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Part of the reason was low-interest rates. Homes were more affordable because mortgage rates fell to near historic lows. However, something was more important. People could relocate because they could work from home. Due, in part to these reasons, Hawaii became America’s most popular state to move to.
HAWAII STATE
geekwire.com

Melinda French Gates counters Bill Gates’ prediction that their foundation will end in 25 years

Melinda French Gates this week offered a different timetable for the future of the Gates Foundation than the one laid out last month by her ex-husband Bill Gates. During Fortune’s Most Powerful Women summit in California on Tuesday, French Gates said that the Seattle-based foundation would continue operations for two decades past the death of herself or Bill Gates, whichever comes later.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy