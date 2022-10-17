Read full article on original website
Related
kmxt.org
Alaska Fisheries Report October 20, 2022
This week on the Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines: Raegan Miller of KRBD on invasive green crabs, KTOO’s Yvonne Krumrey reports on the Filipino heritage of Alaska’s canneries, and KBBI’s Hope McKenney reports on ADF&G’s program that teaches kids about salmon.
alaskasnewssource.com
Where are the Alaska Grown potatoes?
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaskan shoppers may have noticed a lack of Alaska Grown potatoes on store shelves lately, after months of persistent rain has plagued this year’s agricultural season. The wet weather has inhibited farmers from harvesting their crops as early as they’d like. Good news is...
alaskapublic.org
Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, October 20, 2022
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:. Alaska Native advocates rally for climate action in Anchorage. Also, AFN...
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska Zoo in critical need of frozen fish donations
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Zoo put out a call for help Tuesday on social media, asking residents who might have some extra fish in their freezers to consider donating it. Curator Sam Lavin said that while the zoo turns to the community occasionally for donations, it’s been a...
alaskapublic.org
As AFN convention kicks off in Anchorage, Native climate and subsistence advocates rally in the rain
As Indigenous people from around the state gathered at Anchorage’s Dena’ina Center for the first day of the Alaska Federation of Natives convention on Thursday, more than 100 people rallied in the rain several blocks over. The group of Alaska Native advocates pushed for environmental and climate action....
Alaska Natives fete their 1st Congress member, Mary Peltola
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — (AP) — U.S. Rep. Mary Peltola, the first Alaska Native to serve in Congress, received a hero's welcome Thursday when the Democrat gave the keynote address at the Alaska Federation of Natives conference in Anchorage. Those attending the largest annual gathering of Natives in Alaska...
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska Federation of Natives kicks off convention week with the AFN Tribal Conference
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A conference room in the Egan Center in downtown Anchorage was jam-packed on Wednesday, with even more people sitting alongside the walls. The Alaska Federation of Natives kicked off its convention week Wednesday with the AFN Tribal Conference. “A precursor to the AFN Convention with a...
alaskapublic.org
At debate Dunleavy says Alaska is better off now, while opponents paint dire picture
For only the second time time this election season, all four candidates running to be the governor of Alaska participated in a debate Wednesday night. Incumbent Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy bore many attacks from two of his three challengers. In his closing remarks, Dunleavy argued that Alaska is better off today than it was four years ago.
kinyradio.com
Alaska Legislators praise renaming Suicide Peak to Celebrate the Value of Life
"North Suicide Peak. Chugach State Park, Chugach Mountains, Alaska" by Paxson Woelber is licensed under CC BY 2.0. Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Last week, members of the Alaska Legislature sent a letter to the U.S. Board on Geographic Names expressing their support for renaming North and South Suicide Peaks to North and South Yuyanq’ Ch’ex.
kinyradio.com
Dunleavy defends record against Gara and Walker attacks in rapid-fire Alaska debate for governor
From left to right are Republican incumbent Gov. Mike Dunleavy, independent former governor Bill Walker, Democratic candidate Les Gara, and Republican candidate Charlie Pierce. (Photo composite via Beacon.)) (Alaska Beacon) - Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy, a Republican, defended his record against a barrage of criticism from challengers Les Gara, a...
Rare 300-foot whaleback boat discovered at the bottom of Lake Superior
The wreckage of a rare boat — one of the last of its kind to be located — has been identified at the bottom of Lake Superior in Michigan.
webcenterfairbanks.com
2022 Alaska Day observed in 49th state
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - October 18th is Alaska Day, a state holiday celebrating the official transfer of the Alaska Territory from Russia to the United States in 1867. 2022 marks the 155th anniversary of the event, when U.S. Army troops held a ceremonial flag-raising at Castle Hill in Sitka. To...
alaskasnewssource.com
Fashioning identity: model shares Alaska Native heritage
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - From Calvin Klein campaigns to sporting Gucci and Chloe designs on the runways, 20-year-old Quannah Chasinghorse has been highlighting her Alaska Native heritage on magazine spreads and on catwalks around the world. Chasinghorse grew up in a small rural village in Alaska, where her mom taught...
webcenterfairbanks.com
Retired Alaska State Trooper, Lonny Piscoya named to lead MMIP initiative
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Retired Alaska State Trooper, Lt. Lonny Piscoya has been named to take over the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons position within Alaska’s Department of Public Safety (DPS). The Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons position is a new position that was created within the last year...
alaskalandmine.com
Fishing licenses provide additional evidence that Jennie Armstrong was ineligible to run for legislature
Last week, the Alaska Landmine reported that Jennie Armstrong, a Democrat running for the open West Anchorage House seat, had made statements on social media suggesting she did not meet residency requirements to run for the State House. The Alaska Constitution requires that legislative candidates reside in the state for three years prior to filing for office. To be eligible for her current race, Armstrong, a former resident of Louisiana, had to have begun her residency on or before June 1, 2019. However, in a string of Instagram posts dating back to 2019, Armstrong documented a road trip in Alaska in May of that year and stated that, after leaving the state late that month, she had moved to Alaska the weekend of June 8–a week after she would have had to begin her Alaska residency in order to be eligible for the current race.
kinyradio.com
Six rural Alaska organizations selected for USDA Forest Service Wood Innovations Grants
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Just in time for National Forest Products Week, six organizations in Alaska can now expand their businesses to include new wood products and services through grants awarded by the USDA Forest Service. USDA said the Wood Innovations Program has been steadily increasing wood energy projects in...
Union made: Mary Peltola’s Juneau campaign HQ is embedded inside a public employee union office, which is inside a building owned by Alaska Legislature
Congresswoman Mary Peltola knows which side of the bread her campaign butter is on. She has embedded her Juneau campaign office in the suites of the Alaska Public Employees Association – AFT – AFL-CIO, which is located in a building owned by the Alaska Legislature, right across from the Alaska Capitol.
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage man suspected of defrauding millions from Alaskans in affinity scam
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An Anchorage man is suspected of defrauding dozens of Alaskans out of millions of dollars in a Ponzi-like scheme, according to Alaska’s Division of Banking and Securities. On Oct. 14, the division issued its second interim temporary cease and desist order against Tycoon Trading LLC...
alaskapublic.org
Peltola, politics pack first post-pandemic AFN agenda
The theme of this year’s Alaska Federation of Natives convention, “Celebrating our Unity,” will hit home for many. When the gathering gets underway at Anchorage’s Dena’ina Center Thursday morning, AFN will return to its role as Alaska’s largest convention. It will be the first...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Forecasters urge Hawaii to prepare for drenching rains, flooding as another wetter-than-normal winter looms
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As a cold front makes its way to the islands this week, the rainy conditions serve as a potential indicator of what’s to come over the next several months. The National Weather Service released its outlook Wednesday for the upcoming wet season and above average precipitation...
Comments / 0