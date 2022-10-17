ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

kmxt.org

Alaska Fisheries Report October 20, 2022

This week on the Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines: Raegan Miller of KRBD on invasive green crabs, KTOO’s Yvonne Krumrey reports on the Filipino heritage of Alaska’s canneries, and KBBI’s Hope McKenney reports on ADF&G’s program that teaches kids about salmon.
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Where are the Alaska Grown potatoes?

PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaskan shoppers may have noticed a lack of Alaska Grown potatoes on store shelves lately, after months of persistent rain has plagued this year’s agricultural season. The wet weather has inhibited farmers from harvesting their crops as early as they’d like. Good news is...
ALASKA STATE
alaskapublic.org

Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, October 20, 2022

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:. Alaska Native advocates rally for climate action in Anchorage. Also, AFN...
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Alaska Zoo in critical need of frozen fish donations

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Zoo put out a call for help Tuesday on social media, asking residents who might have some extra fish in their freezers to consider donating it. Curator Sam Lavin said that while the zoo turns to the community occasionally for donations, it’s been a...
ANCHORAGE, AK
WSB Radio

Alaska Natives fete their 1st Congress member, Mary Peltola

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — (AP) — U.S. Rep. Mary Peltola, the first Alaska Native to serve in Congress, received a hero's welcome Thursday when the Democrat gave the keynote address at the Alaska Federation of Natives conference in Anchorage. Those attending the largest annual gathering of Natives in Alaska...
ANCHORAGE, AK
kinyradio.com

Alaska Legislators praise renaming Suicide Peak to Celebrate the Value of Life

"North Suicide Peak. Chugach State Park, Chugach Mountains, Alaska" by Paxson Woelber is licensed under CC BY 2.0. Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Last week, members of the Alaska Legislature sent a letter to the U.S. Board on Geographic Names expressing their support for renaming North and South Suicide Peaks to North and South Yuyanq’ Ch’ex.
ALASKA STATE
webcenterfairbanks.com

2022 Alaska Day observed in 49th state

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - October 18th is Alaska Day, a state holiday celebrating the official transfer of the Alaska Territory from Russia to the United States in 1867. 2022 marks the 155th anniversary of the event, when U.S. Army troops held a ceremonial flag-raising at Castle Hill in Sitka. To...
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Fashioning identity: model shares Alaska Native heritage

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - From Calvin Klein campaigns to sporting Gucci and Chloe designs on the runways, 20-year-old Quannah Chasinghorse has been highlighting her Alaska Native heritage on magazine spreads and on catwalks around the world. Chasinghorse grew up in a small rural village in Alaska, where her mom taught...
ALASKA STATE
webcenterfairbanks.com

Retired Alaska State Trooper, Lonny Piscoya named to lead MMIP initiative

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Retired Alaska State Trooper, Lt. Lonny Piscoya has been named to take over the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons position within Alaska’s Department of Public Safety (DPS). The Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons position is a new position that was created within the last year...
ALASKA STATE
alaskalandmine.com

Fishing licenses provide additional evidence that Jennie Armstrong was ineligible to run for legislature

Last week, the Alaska Landmine reported that Jennie Armstrong, a Democrat running for the open West Anchorage House seat, had made statements on social media suggesting she did not meet residency requirements to run for the State House. The Alaska Constitution requires that legislative candidates reside in the state for three years prior to filing for office. To be eligible for her current race, Armstrong, a former resident of Louisiana, had to have begun her residency on or before June 1, 2019. However, in a string of Instagram posts dating back to 2019, Armstrong documented a road trip in Alaska in May of that year and stated that, after leaving the state late that month, she had moved to Alaska the weekend of June 8–a week after she would have had to begin her Alaska residency in order to be eligible for the current race.
ALASKA STATE
Must Read Alaska

Union made: Mary Peltola’s Juneau campaign HQ is embedded inside a public employee union office, which is inside a building owned by Alaska Legislature

Congresswoman Mary Peltola knows which side of the bread her campaign butter is on. She has embedded her Juneau campaign office in the suites of the Alaska Public Employees Association – AFT – AFL-CIO, which is located in a building owned by the Alaska Legislature, right across from the Alaska Capitol.
JUNEAU, AK
alaskapublic.org

Peltola, politics pack first post-pandemic AFN agenda

The theme of this year’s Alaska Federation of Natives convention, “Celebrating our Unity,” will hit home for many. When the gathering gets underway at Anchorage’s Dena’ina Center Thursday morning, AFN will return to its role as Alaska’s largest convention. It will be the first...
ALASKA STATE

