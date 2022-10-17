ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Colorado Springs police pepper-sprayed teen while she was handcuffed in back of police cruiser, lawsuit alleges

By Sam Tabachnik
lamarledger.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXRM

Man arrested after officers respond to disturbance at home

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A man was arrested for a felony warrant after officers from the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to a disturbance early Friday morning on Oct. 21. Shortly before 7:40 a.m., officers were dispatched to an ‘unknown call for service,’ at an apartment complex near Underwood Point and Braeswood Point. Police records […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Home shooting leaves woman dead in Pueblo County

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is investigating a fatal shooting at a home in rural southwest Pueblo County that occurred Friday night on Oct. 21. At around 7 p.m., deputies responded to a residence in the 4700 block of Bergemann Road on reports of possible shots fired. When deputies arrived they […]
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

CSPD arrests two after store clerk menaced with gun

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said they have arrested two people after a man allegedly pointed a gun at a store clerk and a customer, in the early morning of Friday, Oct. 21. According to CSPD at around 12:30 a.m. on Friday, officers were called downtown to a convenience store on […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Oct. 21 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals. 23-year-old Javarrea Doage is described as a black man, 5’6″, 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Doage has ten warrants, with one being a no-bond warrant for Failure to Comply which includes: Possession of a […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Officers find mysterious device in home’s front yard

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said they found what appears to be a device used for stealing fuel in front of a home in a neighborhood near Colorado-115 and South Academy Boulevard Wednesday morning. According to CSPD, around 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19, officers were called to investigate a suspicious […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Man hospitalized after Cañon City shooting

(FREMONT COUNTY, Colo.) — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is investigating after an incident involving a man with a gun and shots fired in Cañon City, on the morning of Thursday, Oct. 20. According to the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO), at around 8:26 a.m. on Thursday, deputies were called to the area of the […]
CANON CITY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs bicyclist, run over by multiple vehicles in hit-and-run crash, identified

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are still searching for two of the three vehicles involved in a hit-and-run that left a bicyclist dead. On Sept. 27, officers were dispatched to the 3600 block of Maizeland Rd. at 10:07 regarding an auto versus pedestrian hit-and-run crash. At the scene, police found a body in the The post Colorado Springs bicyclist, run over by multiple vehicles in hit-and-run crash, identified appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Boy hit by car near Doherty High School

UPDATE: 10/20/2022 4:30 p.m. (COLORADO SPRINGS) — CSPD said the boy was from Doherty High School, and that he was transported to the hospital following the crash, no word on his condition. UPDATE 10/20/2022 3:22 p.m. Barnes Road is back open, according to CSPD. THURSDAY 10/20/2022 3:01 p.m. A boy was hit by a car […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Man hospitalized after shooting with Fremont Co. Sheriff’s deputies, investigation underway

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- There's an investigation underway in Cañon City following a shooting involving Fremont County Sheriff's deputies. According to the Fremont County Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched to the area of the Country Green apartments at 3065 E. Hwy. 50 at 8:26 a.m. on reports of a man with a gun. At The post Man hospitalized after shooting with Fremont Co. Sheriff’s deputies, investigation underway appeared first on KRDO.
FREMONT COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Armed robbery at store on Woodmen Road

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a robbery that occurred Tuesday, Oct. 18. At around 10:20 a.m., officers were called to the 5600 block of East Woodmen Road near North Powers Boulevard about an armed robbery. CSPD said their investigation revealed that the alleged suspect, described as a white man […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

2 taken to hospital after crash on Woodmen Road

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Two individuals were taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD). The crash occurred on Woodmen Road and Stinson Drive. Police say one individual was possibly thrown from the vehicle during the crash, according to a preliminary investigation. Eastbound lanes are closed near Woodmen […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Man threatens sanitation workers with gun east of Old Colorado City

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A man is in custody following an incident in which he threatened a sanitation worker with a gun following an argument. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), officers with the Gold Hill division responded just after 10 a.m. on Tuesday to the 1600 block of West Colorado Avenue, just southeast […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Three men arrested in criminal poaching investigation

(PARK COUNTY, Colo.) — An ongoing criminal poaching investigation in Park County led to the arrest of three men, Tuesday on Oct. 18. Colorado Parks & Wildlife (CPW) executed search warrants at two houses in Colorado Springs and one in Fremont County. A vehicle, firearms and wildlife parts were seized as evidence in relation to […]
PARK COUNTY, CO
KKTV

WATCH: Deadly crash on northbound I-25 near PPIR

Home searched in Colorado Springs as three men are accused of connection to alleged poaching ring. The Colorado Springs Police Department is releasing more information on an incident involving a woman killed by a fire truck. Warm again. Updated: 10 hours ago. Changes by Sunday!. Updated: 23 hours ago. A...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Victim identified in fatal crash near UCCS

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The El Paso County Coroner’s Office has identified a motorcyclist who died after being struck by a vehicle on Tuesday, Sept. 27. 20-year-old, Connor Breen, of Colorado Springs died on scene after being hit by the vehicle. Officers were called to the intersection of Austin Bluffs Parkway and Mallow Road regarding a […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy