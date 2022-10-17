Read full article on original website
Related
duke.edu
Interested in Health Policy and Management? Apply to the Margolis Scholars Program
Deadline: October 31, 2022 (undergraduates) The Duke-Margolis Scholars Program in Health Policy and Management is a prestigious program for Duke University students that demonstrate a strong interest in and commitment to a career in health policy and management, as well as leadership potential to improve health policy. Named in honor...
duke.edu
NIEHS Awards $11.7 Million Grant to Duke Superfund Research Center
DURHAM, N.C. – The Duke University Superfund Research Center (DUSRC) has been awarded a five-year grant renewal for more than $11.7 million from the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences (NIEHS). Highly interdisciplinary in nature, DUSRC brings together teams of scientists, engineers and social scientists from across campus and...
duke.edu
Three of 25 Science Diversity Leadership Awards Come to Duke
Two researchers from Duke University School of Medicine and one from Duke’s Department of Biology have been named recipients of the 2022 Science Diversity Leadership Awards from the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative. Lawrence David, PhD, associate professor of molecular genetics and microbiology; Chantell Evans, PhD, assistant professor of cell biology;...
duke.edu
Media Coverage Can Sway Local Officials’ Decisions on Infrastructure Spending
DURHAM, N.C. -- Knowing that voters have seen news reports about problems caused by failing public infrastructure in their district makes local officials who face competitive re-elections more inclined to support new spending to repair or replace the aging structures, a survey of city and county officials in 49 states shows.
duke.edu
Duke Chapel Honors Durham Community Leaders Feeding the Hungry
Duke Chapel will honor two Durham community leaders who work to feed people in need. Drew Woten, assistant director of Open Table Ministry, and Jacquelyn Blackwell, volunteer executive director of Feed My Sheep of Durham, Inc., will receive the Chapel’s Humanitarian Service Award. The award will be presented to...
duke.edu
Centennial Celebration
Duke University was created in 1924 when James B. Duke, through his Indenture of Trust, designated a gift that transformed Trinity College into a comprehensive research university. In 2024, Duke University will celebrate its centennial—an historic opportunity to both celebrate and reckon with Duke’s history, articulate the mission of our present, and turn with purpose toward an even more extraordinary future.
duke.edu
Q&A: The Threat of a ‘Twindemic’ with Flu and COVID-19
Influenza season is here, and the COVID-19 virus is still a threat, so now is the time to act to stay healthy this winter, according to Dr. Kristen Said, Assistant Director of Duke’s Employee Occupational Health & Wellness (EOHW) and an Occupational and Environmental physician and assistant professor in the Department of Family Medicine and Community Health.
duke.edu
Young Voters are Motivated, But Still Face Obstacles
The Supreme Court’s overturning of the landmark Roe vs. Wade abortion decision could motivate more students than usual to cast ballots in the Nov. 8 midterm elections. But there are challenges younger voters face this year, says Sunshine Hillygus, a Duke professor of political science who studies youth voting patterns.
duke.edu
The First Ballots Are Cast
Photographer Jared Lazarus captured the first day of voting at the Karsh Alumni and Visitor Center on campus, one of eight early voting sites in Durham County. On day one at Karsh, 433 voters cast ballots. Visit the Durham Board of Elections website for hours for all the early voting sites.
Comments / 0