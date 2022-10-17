Read full article on original website
Watch live: Georgia secretary of state debate
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) and two challengers, Democrat Bee Nguyen and Libertarian Ted Metz, are scheduled to participate in a debate Tuesday morning. The event begins at 11:00 a.m. ET. Watch the video above.
Newsom to end California's COVID-19 state of emergency
Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) announced on Monday that he plans to end California's COVID-19 state of emergency in February. He cited a dramatic decrease in hospitalizations and deaths due to public vaccination efforts. In a news release, the governor's office said the timeline will give the state’s health care system...
3.8 million Texas students to take home DNA identification kits 5 months after Uvalde
About 3.8 million Texas students will be sent home with at-home DNA and fingerprint identification kits in the following weeks in case of an emergency, according to multiple reports. The Child I.D. kit distribution is a result of S.B. No. 2158, passed in 2021 following the 2018 shooting at Santa...
Paul Flores Found Guilty of Murdering Kristin Smart in 1996
The California student went missing after Mr. Flores, a fellow student, escorted her to the dorms after an off-campus party. She was never seen again.
