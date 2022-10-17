ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Watch live: Georgia secretary of state debate

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) and two challengers, Democrat Bee Nguyen and Libertarian Ted Metz, are scheduled to participate in a debate Tuesday morning. The event begins at 11:00 a.m. ET. Watch the video above.
Newsom to end California's COVID-19 state of emergency

Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) announced on Monday that he plans to end California's COVID-19 state of emergency in February. He cited a dramatic decrease in hospitalizations and deaths due to public vaccination efforts. In a news release, the governor's office said the timeline will give the state’s health care system...
