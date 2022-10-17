ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US News and World Report

US Forest Service Worker Arrested Over Planned Oregon Burn

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A U.S. Forest Service employee in Oregon was arrested this week by a county sheriff after a planned burn in a national forest spread onto private land. It was the latest episode that underscores simmering tensions over management of federal lands in rural, conservative eastern Oregon. That tension exploded into the 2016 takeover by armed right-wing extremists of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge, 300 miles (480 kilometers) southeast of Portland. One of the extremist leaders was killed by law enforcement officers at a roadblock.
SALEM, OR
US News and World Report

Wildfire Smoke Chokes U.S. Northwest, Residents Don Masks

SEATTLE, Wash. (Reuters) -Wildfires in Oregon and Washington are blanketing much of America's Pacific Northwest with smoke, choking residents in Seattle, Portland and other parts of the two states with the worst air in the United States, according to government data. In the Seattle area, home to some 4 million...
SEATTLE, WA
US News and World Report

NP Pleads Guilty in $4.4M Health Care Fraud Scheme

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A nurse practitioner has pleaded guilty to fraudulently billing commercial health insurers and Medicare nearly $4.4 million for services that he never provided to patients as he had claimed, federal prosecutors said Thursday. Alexander A. Istomin, 56, routinely submitted fraudulent claims for in-person patient services...
PROVIDENCE, RI

