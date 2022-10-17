ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fortworthreport.org

Celebrate Halloween with these events in DFW

With Halloween around the corner, events leading up to the treat-filled celebration are happening around Fort Worth and beyond. The Fort Worth Report rounded up some spooktacular events to help you celebrate. (If you have an event not listed here, please contact news@fortworthreport.org). Thursday, Oct. 27:. What: ACH Child and...
FORT WORTH, TX
fortworthreport.org

‘A wish upon a screen’: A Fort Worth-based foundation is coming to theaters

Cyndi and Phillip Bunch never wavered. Faith kept them going in the late ’90s while desperately searching the Fort Worth streets for Cyndi’s husband and Phillip’s father. It keeps them both going today, as their nonprofit, Phillip’s Wish, spreads resources throughout Fort Worth’s homeless community, the Bunches say.
FORT WORTH, TX
fortworthreport.org

Luxury resort firm based in Fort Worth plans Hill Country expansion

Canyon Ranch, the luxury resort arm of Fort Worth’s Crescent Real Estate, is partnering with another firm to open its first Texas location near Austin. Canyon Ranch is partnering with New York-based entertainment firm and casino operator VICI Properties Inc., which has committed up to $200 million in capital to develop the Austin resort in the Texas Hill Country. The Austin resort will begin construction in 2023 and open in 2025.
FORT WORTH, TX
fortworthreport.org

Bale Creek Allen to host debut show at new gallery space in Near Southside

In the latest installment of our occasional conversations with Fort Worth newsmakers, artist and gallery owner Bale Creek Allen spoke with arts and culture editor Marcheta Fornoff about the debut show in his new space. This conversation has been edited for length and clarity. For the unabridged version, please listen...
FORT WORTH, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy