Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These three roads are the deadliest in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
Fort Worth Dunbar Basketball Coach Place on Leave AmidLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
WaBa Grill Set to Enter Texas After One Of The Chain’s Franchisee Inked a 10-Store Development DealMadocTexas State
Texas Cities Find Unique Arrangement in an Effort to Stop Spread of CrimeLarry LeaseWhite Settlement, TX
Euless Police Arrest Man for Making Terroristic Threat against SchoolLarry LeaseEuless, TX
Related
fortworthreport.org
Celebrate Halloween with these events in DFW
With Halloween around the corner, events leading up to the treat-filled celebration are happening around Fort Worth and beyond. The Fort Worth Report rounded up some spooktacular events to help you celebrate. (If you have an event not listed here, please contact news@fortworthreport.org). Thursday, Oct. 27:. What: ACH Child and...
fortworthreport.org
‘A wish upon a screen’: A Fort Worth-based foundation is coming to theaters
Cyndi and Phillip Bunch never wavered. Faith kept them going in the late ’90s while desperately searching the Fort Worth streets for Cyndi’s husband and Phillip’s father. It keeps them both going today, as their nonprofit, Phillip’s Wish, spreads resources throughout Fort Worth’s homeless community, the Bunches say.
fortworthreport.org
Luxury resort firm based in Fort Worth plans Hill Country expansion
Canyon Ranch, the luxury resort arm of Fort Worth’s Crescent Real Estate, is partnering with another firm to open its first Texas location near Austin. Canyon Ranch is partnering with New York-based entertainment firm and casino operator VICI Properties Inc., which has committed up to $200 million in capital to develop the Austin resort in the Texas Hill Country. The Austin resort will begin construction in 2023 and open in 2025.
fortworthreport.org
Bale Creek Allen to host debut show at new gallery space in Near Southside
In the latest installment of our occasional conversations with Fort Worth newsmakers, artist and gallery owner Bale Creek Allen spoke with arts and culture editor Marcheta Fornoff about the debut show in his new space. This conversation has been edited for length and clarity. For the unabridged version, please listen...
fortworthreport.org
Photo gallery: Bison viewing deck under way at Fort Worth Nature Center and Refuge
A new bison viewing deck is under construction at the Fort Worth Nature Center and Refuge. Two decks — one is 8-feet-tall and 160 sq. feet and the other 14-feet-tall and 780 sq. feet — will be accessible via ramps and will connect two existing trails at the Nature Center, 9601 Fossil Ridge Road.
fortworthreport.org
Here’s how to vote in person or by mail before the Nov. 8 election.
Texas voters can cast a ballot in more ways than one before Election Day. Registered voters can vote early and in person. The early voting period begins Oct. 24 and ends Nov. 4. Some people are eligible to vote by mail. Scroll down to read through the Report’s early and...
fortworthreport.org
City of Fort Worth prepares to kickstart Panther Island development — again
The Central City Flood Project could transform a partially blighted expanse of land just north of downtown into about 440 acres of prime real estate — also known as the Panther Island Project. Andy Taft, president of Downtown Fort Worth Inc., is confident that will happen. “Decades of underperforming...
fortworthreport.org
‘The pandemic is not over’: Tarrant County health officials reflect on handling of COVID-19 crisis
While Tarrant County’s COVID-19 numbers have significantly dropped since the pandemic’s peak, public health experts are urging residents to stay vigilant about their personal health ahead of an expected surge in cases this winter. That message came across during an Oct. 19 Candid Conversations event featuring Tarrant County...
Comments / 0