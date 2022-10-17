ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WKYT 27

Lexington police search for overnight shooting suspects

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are looking for two men they say shot at someone overnight. Officers were called to Parkers Mill Road, off Versailles Road, around 11:20 p.m. Wednesday. A man told police he confronted two people who were looking into his vehicle, when one of them started...
LEXINGTON, KY
k105.com

Dispatcher behind ‘Shauna’s Law’ arrested for being drunk on the job

A dispatcher in Powell County has been arrested after working while intoxicated. The Stanton Police Department arrested 37-year-old Shauna Staton on Sunday and charged her with official misconduct and alcohol intoxication in a public place. According to WKYT.com, a Stanton police officer arrived at dispatch after hearing Staton slur her...
POWELL COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

2 hurt in serious Lexington crash

The one-vehicle crash occurred around 5 a.m. Wednesday. The two inside the car were taken to the hospital, their condition is unknown at this time. The crash shut down I-75 near exit 110. 2 hurt in serious Lexington crash. The one-vehicle crash occurred around 5 a.m. Wednesday. The two inside...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington police arrest woman after crash in stolen truck

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police received a report about a pickup truck that belonged to Distinctive Design and Remodeling that was stolen overnight in the city. Early this morning, police in Madison County spotted the truck, and started chasing it. However, they ended the chase after speeds got too high.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

1 killed in Frankfort crash that completely shut a road down

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) — At 6:02 a.m. on Thursday, Frankfort police responded to a crash on Wilkinson Boulevard and Fair Oaks Lane where a semi-tanker was struck by a vehicle. The vehicle was lodged under the tank, leading to an 83-year-old woman being transported to the Frankfort Regional...
FRANKFORT, KY
fox56news.com

Police searching for missing Casey County man

Kentucky State Police (KSP) is searching for a missing Casey County man. Dennis Keith Davis, 37, was last seen around 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 30 at his home in Casey County. Kentucky State Police (KSP) is searching for a missing Casey County man. Dennis Keith Davis, 37, was last seen around 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 30 at his home in Casey County.
CASEY COUNTY, KY
Kentucky Kernel

As Lexington grows, so does its crime

Growing up in Mt. Sterling, Kentucky, was more or less like any other small town across the country: you have your Walmart and Kroger, a couple of Dollar Stores, your typical fast food chain restaurants, a movie theater/bowling alley combo and a JCPenney. That was it. Out of boredom, we...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Kentucky Blood Center needs donations amid increase in hospital use

Kentucky Blood Center provides blood to more than 70 hospitals across the state. Those hospitals, in recent months, have seen an 18% increase in blood transfusions. This increase has put a strain on their current supply. Kentucky Blood Center needs donations amid increase …. Kentucky Blood Center provides blood to...
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Lexington officer injured in crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police say an officer was injured Tuesday night in a crash. The officer was sitting at a red light at Athens Boonesboro Rd. and Aphids Way when their squad car was hit. The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. The officer and the driver of the...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Bryan Avenue homicide breaks Lexington record

The Friday death makes the 38th homicide in Lexington this year, surpassing the 2021 record. The Friday death makes the 38th homicide in Lexington this year, surpassing the 2021 record. Whitley County student arrested for allegedly bringing …. An investigation is underway after an unloaded gun was located at a...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Over-the-counter hearing aids hit Kentucky pharmacy shelves

American consumers can now purchase hearing aids without a prescription, and the over-the-counter versions can be found in popular pharmacies like Walgreens and CVS. Over-the-counter hearing aids hit Kentucky pharmacy …. American consumers can now purchase hearing aids without a prescription, and the over-the-counter versions can be found in popular...
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Two hurt in Lexington crash, part of I-75 blocked for hours

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - All lanes of a section of I-75 are now back open after a crash Wednesday morning. The crash happened just after 5 a.m. Wednesday in the southbound lanes of I-75 near the southern split. One car was involved in the accident. Police say witnesses reported seeing...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Lexington leaders shining light on domestic violence

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Lexington leaders and the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) are shining a light on domestic violence. The FCSO and city leaders went door to door holding on to purple lights. “When they see these lights, hopefully, this will maybe click off a switch...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Morning weather forecast: 10/20/22

Hank the Horse in running to win ‘America’s Favorite …. A famous Kentucky horse is in the running to win America’s Favorite Pet, but he needs your help to get there. The Kentucky Division of Forestry says the Invasive Spotted lantern Fly feeds on native trees and plants. If you see one report it to the Division of Forestry.
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

Understanding the 2022 Kentucky amendments

Not only are some voters unaware two potentially constitution-changing questions are on the ballot, but understanding what their vote means may not be quite clear. Not only are some voters unaware two potentially constitution-changing questions are on the ballot, but understanding what their vote means may not be quite clear.
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

3 injured in Nicholasville crash overnight

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) — Three individuals are in the hospital after an overnight crash in Nicholasville. The crash happened on North Main Street at Orchard Drive, according to authorities. Police told FOX 56 that a car and a pickup truck collided in the roadway, ultimately sending both drivers...
NICHOLASVILLE, KY

