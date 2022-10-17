ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

99.9 The Point

Love Crumbl Cookies? New NoCo Area Store Is Finally Open

The Crumbl Cookies craze continues across Colorado as their newest location in the Northern Colorado area has finally opened its doors for business. OK, I'll be honest, when these specialty cookie stores started popping up around Colorado, I didn't quite know what to make of them. I mean, I love cookies, even though I'm not supposed to. I'm a real-life cookie monster.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Denver restaurant wins big in TripAdvisor's 'Best of the Best' awards

Looking for 'great food that won't break the bank'? TripAdvisor.com recently released a ranking that you won't want to miss. A category covered by the review company's 'Traveler's Choice 2022 Best of the Best' awards was 'Top Everyday Eats' and one restaurant in Colorado made the cut to be included on the list that considered dining spots around the entire country.
DENVER, CO
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Colorado

When you think about comfort food, what's the first thing that comes to mind? If the answer is a nice burger, then keep on reading to find a list of four amazing burger spots in Colorado that are well-known for their impeccable service and their absolutely delicious food.
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Karma, Luck & Psychic

Sponsored Segment by Karma, Luck and Psychic Insights. Today marks ‘Insights Thursday’ on Great Day Colorado, which means it’s time to dive into the world of psychic readings and healing services with the #1 Psychic in the U.S, Natalie Young. With 22 years of experience, this Denver based Psychic shares her gift with Great Day Colorado viewers, explaining the many services she offers such as, Angel Card Readings, Aura Cleansings, Chakra Balancing, Life Coaching, and Reiki Healing.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Northern Colorado Home Show Features ‘Innocent Paws Puppy Rescue’

We kicked off the Great Day Colorado show with puppy snuggles and kisses all thanks to Innocent Paws Puppy Rescue! This local rescue is one of the many vendors at the Northern Colorado Home Show this weekend, featuring puppies available for adaption and more. GDC’s Host Spencer Thomas, caught up with Kim Robinson from Innocent Paws Puppy Rescue to learn all about what the event has to offer and how you can take part in a ‘puppy kissing booth’ for a donation of $5.00!
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Food truck fraudster

A man claiming to build custom food trucks for business owners is now behind bars after stealing peoples' life savings. A man claiming to build custom food trucks for business owners is now behind bars after stealing peoples' life savings. Friday hits almost 80 degrees. There will be lots of...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Gov. Polis at school safety summit

The annual School Safety Summit is an opportunity to bring together important voices to discuss safety tactics and improvements within Colorado schools. Gov. Polis spoke at the summit to discuss important safety strategies with other leaders. Gov. Polis at school safety summit. The annual School Safety Summit is an opportunity...
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Drought Tracker Update

Colorado's drought has seen big improvements over the last 3 months despite a dry two weeks. Colorado's drought has seen big improvements over the last 3 months despite a dry two weeks. Controversial election-related flyers being distributed. Ballots are officially in the mail in Colorado, with some voters already dropping...
COLORADO STATE
K99

Northern Colorado City Ranked The #1 Place To Live In The State

Major bragging rights are in order for one Northern Colorado city and its residents, courtesy of Forbes and its latest Colorado-related rankings list. In October, Forbes Advisor released its annual rankings list rounding up the best places to live in the state of Colorado in 2022. How Forbes Determined The...
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Ski resorts anxious for snowfall to open for season

It's still too early in the season to know when ski resorts will open but some are making as much snow as they can until Mother Nature covers the slopes. Ski resorts anxious for snowfall to open for season. It's still too early in the season to know when ski...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Interview: Coloradan helps friends survive grizzly attack

Four teammates journeying up a mountain never realized how their antler hunt would turn into a fight for their lives. Talya Cunningham reports. Interview: Coloradan helps friends survive grizzly …. Four teammates journeying up a mountain never realized how their antler hunt would turn into a fight for their lives....
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Coats for Colorado

Dependable Cleaners is taking donations of winter coats to keep Colorado warm this winter. Dependable Cleaners is taking donations of winter coats to keep Colorado warm this winter. Friday hits almost 80 degrees. There will be lots of sunshine in Denver on Friday with abnormally warm highs around 80 degrees....
COLORADO STATE
Westword

While Opening a New Location, Copper Door Coffee Faces Trademark Struggles

Copper Door Coffee Roasters, a Denver staple since 2006, opened its fourth location on October 14, at 7301 South Santa Fe Drive, in Littleton's Aspen Grove shopping center. Recently, it also expanded beyond the state of Colorado, adding retail sales at select Safeway stores in Wyoming, New Mexico, Nebraska and South Dakota. But that move is what led to some trouble after sixteen years in business.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Friday hits almost 80 degrees

There will be lots of sunshine in Denver on Friday with abnormally warm highs around 80 degrees. Chris Tomer forecasts. There will be lots of sunshine in Denver on Friday with abnormally warm highs around 80 degrees. Chris Tomer forecasts. Denver weather: Friday forecast high of 77. Denver's weather has...
DENVER, CO

