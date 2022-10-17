Read full article on original website
DougCo officials discuss growth, seek public comment about Parker RoadNatasha LovatoDouglas County, CO
Castle Rock moves forward on Brickyard rec centerMike McKibbinCastle Rock, CO
World Record Set at Colorado State ParkColorado JillColorado State
Conservative radio host accuses DougCo schools of woke ideologySuzie GlassmanDouglas County, CO
Infant, mother sought by CBI and Aurora Police for alleged parental kidnappingAurora, CO
Denver restaurant ranks ‘Best of the Best’ in US
Tripadvisor just named a metro Denver restaurant as one of the "Best of the Best" in the United States for 2022.
Love Crumbl Cookies? New NoCo Area Store Is Finally Open
The Crumbl Cookies craze continues across Colorado as their newest location in the Northern Colorado area has finally opened its doors for business. OK, I'll be honest, when these specialty cookie stores started popping up around Colorado, I didn't quite know what to make of them. I mean, I love cookies, even though I'm not supposed to. I'm a real-life cookie monster.
Dependable Cleaners holds 41st Coats for Colorado drive
Just in time for colder weather, FOX31 is holding a Dependable Cleaners Coats for Colorado Campaign.
Denver restaurant wins big in TripAdvisor's 'Best of the Best' awards
Looking for 'great food that won't break the bank'? TripAdvisor.com recently released a ranking that you won't want to miss. A category covered by the review company's 'Traveler's Choice 2022 Best of the Best' awards was 'Top Everyday Eats' and one restaurant in Colorado made the cut to be included on the list that considered dining spots around the entire country.
4 Great Burger Places in Colorado
When you think about comfort food, what's the first thing that comes to mind? If the answer is a nice burger, then keep on reading to find a list of four amazing burger spots in Colorado that are well-known for their impeccable service and their absolutely delicious food.
Colorado’s First El Pollo Loco Opens In 3 Weeks And We’re So Excited
After years of waiting, the chicken restaurant favorite, El Pollo Loco, is finally opening a location in Colorado on November 15th. El Pollo Loco To Open First Colorado Location On November 15th. If you're asking yourself, didn't El Pollo Loco used to be in Colorado? The answer is yes. But...
This Place Has The Best Chicken And Waffles In Colorado
LoveFOOD found the best chicken and waffles dish in every state.
KDVR.com
Karma, Luck & Psychic
Sponsored Segment by Karma, Luck and Psychic Insights. Today marks ‘Insights Thursday’ on Great Day Colorado, which means it’s time to dive into the world of psychic readings and healing services with the #1 Psychic in the U.S, Natalie Young. With 22 years of experience, this Denver based Psychic shares her gift with Great Day Colorado viewers, explaining the many services she offers such as, Angel Card Readings, Aura Cleansings, Chakra Balancing, Life Coaching, and Reiki Healing.
KDVR.com
Northern Colorado Home Show Features ‘Innocent Paws Puppy Rescue’
We kicked off the Great Day Colorado show with puppy snuggles and kisses all thanks to Innocent Paws Puppy Rescue! This local rescue is one of the many vendors at the Northern Colorado Home Show this weekend, featuring puppies available for adaption and more. GDC’s Host Spencer Thomas, caught up with Kim Robinson from Innocent Paws Puppy Rescue to learn all about what the event has to offer and how you can take part in a ‘puppy kissing booth’ for a donation of $5.00!
KDVR.com
Food truck fraudster
A man claiming to build custom food trucks for business owners is now behind bars after stealing peoples' life savings. A man claiming to build custom food trucks for business owners is now behind bars after stealing peoples' life savings. Friday hits almost 80 degrees. There will be lots of...
KDVR.com
Gov. Polis at school safety summit
The annual School Safety Summit is an opportunity to bring together important voices to discuss safety tactics and improvements within Colorado schools. Gov. Polis spoke at the summit to discuss important safety strategies with other leaders. Gov. Polis at school safety summit. The annual School Safety Summit is an opportunity...
KDVR.com
Drought Tracker Update
Colorado's drought has seen big improvements over the last 3 months despite a dry two weeks. Colorado's drought has seen big improvements over the last 3 months despite a dry two weeks. Controversial election-related flyers being distributed. Ballots are officially in the mail in Colorado, with some voters already dropping...
Northern Colorado City Ranked The #1 Place To Live In The State
Major bragging rights are in order for one Northern Colorado city and its residents, courtesy of Forbes and its latest Colorado-related rankings list. In October, Forbes Advisor released its annual rankings list rounding up the best places to live in the state of Colorado in 2022. How Forbes Determined The...
KDVR.com
Ski resorts anxious for snowfall to open for season
It's still too early in the season to know when ski resorts will open but some are making as much snow as they can until Mother Nature covers the slopes. Ski resorts anxious for snowfall to open for season. It's still too early in the season to know when ski...
Denver Is One Of The Rattiest Cities In The U.S.
Orkin released its 2022 list ranking U.S. cities by their rat problems.
KDVR.com
Interview: Coloradan helps friends survive grizzly attack
Four teammates journeying up a mountain never realized how their antler hunt would turn into a fight for their lives. Talya Cunningham reports. Interview: Coloradan helps friends survive grizzly …. Four teammates journeying up a mountain never realized how their antler hunt would turn into a fight for their lives....
Cafe Rio makes its way to northern Douglas County
(Highlands Ranch, Colo.)Cafe Rio Mexican Grill just opened a new location in Greenwood Village, and plans to open another in December in Highlands Ranch. Cafe Rio’s claim to fame is its customizable, fresh, made-to-order eats ideal for quick lunch breaks.
KDVR.com
Coats for Colorado
Dependable Cleaners is taking donations of winter coats to keep Colorado warm this winter. Dependable Cleaners is taking donations of winter coats to keep Colorado warm this winter. Friday hits almost 80 degrees. There will be lots of sunshine in Denver on Friday with abnormally warm highs around 80 degrees....
Westword
While Opening a New Location, Copper Door Coffee Faces Trademark Struggles
Copper Door Coffee Roasters, a Denver staple since 2006, opened its fourth location on October 14, at 7301 South Santa Fe Drive, in Littleton's Aspen Grove shopping center. Recently, it also expanded beyond the state of Colorado, adding retail sales at select Safeway stores in Wyoming, New Mexico, Nebraska and South Dakota. But that move is what led to some trouble after sixteen years in business.
KDVR.com
Friday hits almost 80 degrees
There will be lots of sunshine in Denver on Friday with abnormally warm highs around 80 degrees. Chris Tomer forecasts. There will be lots of sunshine in Denver on Friday with abnormally warm highs around 80 degrees. Chris Tomer forecasts. Denver weather: Friday forecast high of 77. Denver's weather has...
