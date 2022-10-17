Read full article on original website
Waddoups, Carolyn (Gibb)
Waddoups Carolyn Gibb Waddoups 81 Kaysville, Utah passed away October 18, 2022. Funeral services will be held Monday, October 24, 2022 at 11:00 am at the Preston Idaho South Stake Center, 55 E. 100 S. Preston, Idaho. A viewing will be held prior to the funeral from 9-10:30 a.m. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com .
Anna F (Decker) Kurtz
Anna F (Decker) Kurtz Anna Fern (Decker) Kurtz, of Preston, ID, passed away peacefully on Friday morning, October 14, 2022 in St George, UT, after a valiant battle with stomach cancer. “Annie” was born October 30, 1943, to Mildred Virginia Teeter and Eugene Lafayette Decker of McKee/East Freedom, Pennsylvania. She...
Atwood, Lial B.
Atwood Lial B. Atwood 89 Paradise, Utah passed away October 18, 2022. Services are under the direction of Allen-Hall Mortuary and a full obituary will appear at www.allenmortuaries.com .
Handy, Glade Lowe
Glade Lowe Handy passed away on October 15, 2022, at the age of 88. He was born February 28, 1934, in Franklin, Idaho to Samuel Ross and Aletha Doney Lowe Handy. He married Yvonne Barfus on September 18, 1953 in the Logan Temple. Glade served in the army where he worked as a diesel mechanic. He went on to graduate from USU in Automotive/Diesel Technology which led to him working in the auto industry and retiring from USU as the Motor Pool Manager. He enjoyed singing, yard work, garage selling, collecting junk, and selling antiques. He was a jokester and known as the "Candy Man" to many. He is survived by his wife Yvonne, daughter-in-law, LaRae Handy, Belton, MO, daughter Jill(Don)Wallentine, Mantua, UT, daughter Robyn, son, Ken(Ivania)Handy, Perry, UT, 16 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents, Brother, Darrell Handy, Sister, Mary Jane Wright, Brother Carol Handy, son, Kim Glade Handy, and great-grandson Ashton Kim Handy. Funeral Services will be held Friday, October 21, 2022 at 12:00 pm at the Logan East Stake Center, 1450 E. 1500 N., Logan, UT. A viewing will be held that morning from 10-11:30 at the stake center. Internment in the Franklin, ID cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com .
Preston Posts - October 19, 2022
The Preston Young Single Adult Ward joined with the six wards in their YSA Stake family at their Stake Center in Smithfield for Family Home Evening on Monday, October 10. They had a video game/board game night. They had store bought cookies provided by the stake leaders for refreshments. Congratulations...
Ellen Wright Bennett memorial
Ellen Wright Bennett’s birthday was celebrated three days early, just shy of her 162nd year. The Daughters of Utah Pioneers’ Camp named in her honor shared birthday cake and ice cream, in addition to adding a special memorial sign at her Franklin cemetery grave site.
PHS excels at home meet
Preston cross country teams finished the regular season strong at their annual home meet winning both the boys and girls titles. The 4A District 5 meet will be Thursday, October 20 at the Portneuf Wellness Center in Pocatello. The girls run at 2:00 p.m. and the boys at 3:00 p.m. The top two teams at the district meet will qualify for the state meet in Lewiston on October 29th.
David Zook works diligently for us all
Along with its gorgeous colors, autumn is one of my favorite seasons because I have the opportunity to vote for leaders who support us all. This year, one of my votes will go to David Zook for Cache County executive.
Preston boys go two and out
The Preston boys went two and out in the 4a District 5 soccer tournament. Their final game was in Pocatello on Oct. 11 where they were eliminated when they allowed three goals in the second half after holding Pocatello scoreless in the first. The Indians could not find a way to answer before time expired leaving them with a 0-3 loss.
County looks at after-school activity program
The Franklin County Commissioners had a few items on the list for the Oct. 11 meeting. One of the first was a discussion with Chantel Archibald from Franklin about a new nonprofit program which plans to provide after school activities for school-aged children. A centerpiece of this program is somewhere to hold these activities and growth opportunities. Archibald hopes the county and the city as well as local businesses and others, will partner with the program to build a rec center in Preston. Financing such a project is a huge undertaking and her presentation was purely informational at this time giving the commissioners an idea of where the nonprofit wants to go and how they hope to get there.
Preston falls short of securing playoff position
“I was very proud of our effort tonight,” said Craig Cunningham, head coach. “We kept it competitive and our defense really played well overall. They all played their hearts out and I can’t complain about that.”. With the team’s spot on the line to extend their season...
PHS volleyball drops game to Century
Preston volleyball entered the 4a District 5 tournament on Oct. 18 as the number three seed and faced Pocatello at Century High School in match 1. A win meant playing Century at 7 on Oct. 18 in match 2 and a loss has them awaiting the loser of match 2 whom they will play on Thursday, Oct. 20 at 5 p.m. in elimination match 3. Match 4 will be at 7 p.m. Oct. 20 between the winners of match 3 and match 2 for the championship. At the conclusion of match 4, if both teams have one loss a final match will be played on Saturday, Oct. 22 at 1 p.m. Only the district champion earns a state berth.
Prep boys cross country: Crookston wins race; Bears repeat as region champs
Coming into the Region 11 boys cross country championship, there was a clear-cut favorite for individual honors. Sky View’s Isaiah Crookston has had a senior season to remember. Wednesday was no different at the Steve and Dona Reeder Course at Utah State University. The Bobcat took charge early and continuously pulled away from the rest of the runners on a sunny and pleasant day.
USU football: Cowboys off to a solid start in 2022
The 2022 college football season was starting to look like a potential rebuilding one for Wyoming, which lost at least 15 players to the transfer portal, including athletes to Power 5 Conference programs such as Texas, Oklahama, USC, UCLA, Arizona State and Northwestern. The Cowboys only welcomed back eight starters...
Prep girls cross country: Wolves capture first region title, Ballard takes first
School history was made Wednesday by the Green Canyon girls cross country team at Steve and Dona Reeder Course con the campus of Utah State University. A pack of Wolves set the pace early and two stayed out in front the entire 5K race. That ultimately was the difference as a flock of Riverhawks finished strong. It just wasn’t quite enough for Ridgeline to overtake Green Canyon.
Developing Town: Hot springs and the rise of sanitariums
Editorial Note: Part 294 of a series of further development in the early days that impacted Franklin County. (Sources: Preston Standard, 1902; Franklin County Citizen, 1912-1917; Cache Valley Newsletter, compiled by Newell Hart; Wikipedia; Gentile Valley, The First 100 Years, Thatcher Ward) A sanitarium, (also sanatorium or sanitorium) is an...
'Monster Ate My Homework' delights Worm Creek patrons
The live production of "A Monster Ate My Homework" starring Mathew Sharp as Obie Adams, Melanie Jacobson as Miss Dale, Sterling Fellows as Count Dracula, Blair Gregersen as Mortimer Crank, Rene’e Christensen as Mrs. Dank and many others, was presented in the Worm Creek Opera House on Oct. 6-8 and was sold out the final night.
Franklin, developer at odds over subdivision
Franklin’s city council room was ablaze with accusations and rebuttals as opponents searched for ground zero on Wed., Oct. 12. Tami Midzinski and Dan Dansie represented the Heritage Land Development, which is currently laying the infrastructure in Phase I of Legacy Village. Their initial request of the city was to get timely inspections on the construction to be able to move ahead with their development.
The Citizen Asks: What did you learn from the COVID-19 pandemic?
“Covid was different for everyone. For our family, I don’t think it was a bad thing. We didn’t let it scare us. We did not have family or friends affected by Covid. We have young kids so we tried to stay inside more but did go out. We were not a big fan of masks and we did follow the recommendations when asked to do it. We’re grateful for a normal life again.”
