Read full article on original website
Related
How to Participate in the Open Source Project - PQAI - Patent Quality Artificial Intelligence
The power of open source is the power of people. The people rule. -Philippe khan, engineer, entrepreneur, and founder of four technology companies. Open source is an intellectual property destroyer, I can’t imagine something that could be worse than this for the software business and the intellectual property business.
SimScale Launches Online Learning Center for Cloud-Native Engineering Simulation
MUNICH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 20, 2022-- SimScale launched a new online learning center for its cloud-native engineering simulation platform. Users can access the easy-to-use training resources athttps://learning.simscale.com/. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221019005478/en/ SimScale learning portal has more than 85 training videos available on-demand and comes with certification depending on what skill level is completed. Multiple learning paths are available, for example, the Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) path is shown in the image. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Want to Get Circularity Right? Start With Fashion Education
Architect William McDonough and chemist Michael Braungart’s “Cradle to Cradle,” published in 2002, still defines today’s circular era. The book’s tagline, “Remaking the way we make things” was heralded as a bellwether by well-intended designers and businesspeople as a sign to move beyond the linear, “take-make-waste” economy and into one where waste, ideally, isn’t produced at all. Twenty years later, we haven’t realized the vision of a circular economy, many argue because we put more emphasis on the “things” instead of the “making” of them. “The biggest misconception today is the idea that a product can be circular,” said Raz Goldenick, an...
ambcrypto.com
NOWPayments launch a disruptive innovation in crypto billing!
One of the leading crypto payment gateways NOWPayments has launched an innovative billing tool that allows businesses to have direct access to their customers’ assets, managing consumption-based crypto payments easier and more efficiently. Now merchants can withdraw and replenish users’ deposits in their personal accounts, created on the merchant’s...
Physics World
Universities must reform how they evaluate students so that assessment is integral to learning
Nicolas Labrosse says we must change how universities evaluate physics students. The COVID-19 pandemic has caused massive disruption to higher education. Its impact has also raised important questions about university education, including how we should best assess students in university physics departments. The current “gold standard” of student assessment is written examinations under controlled conditions that are often held at the end of the course. By being invigilated and time-limited, such exams are fair, guarantee academic integrity and support the development of independent thinking. They are also good at judging how well students can carry out certain derivations or apply their knowledge.
How New Investors Can Learn The Ropes With Passive Investment Options Delivered by Fintech
The world of investing has grown considerably as ‘zero-commission’ investment platforms have rocketed in popularity since 2020. Today, fintechs are becoming ever more intelligent - to the point where investors can effectively build their portfolios in a passive manner. Driven by a series of advantageous market conditions, the...
L.A. Weekly
How to Improve Employee Engagement and Collaboration
The state of the economy has fluctuated rapidly over the last few years. With economic highs and lows sprinkled in just for a bit of a thrill ride. The COVID-19 pandemic forced many organizations to close their doors permanently, while many others transitioned to a fully remote operation. This included the workforce. Prior to the worldwide pandemic, only about 5% of the entire workforce was remote. Now, in the last quarter of 2022, that number is significantly higher. This has created a new dynamic for organizations and their leaders to understand and decipher moving forward. It’s long been known how valuable employee engagement and collaboration are to the overall success of an organization. However, prioritizing employee engagement and collaborative techniques looks a little different in the context of remote work.
The CFOs at a 160-year-old retailer and an emerging technology company talk about their approaches to modern KPIs
"From a KPI perspective, we also embrace technology," Harmit Singh, EVP and CFO at Levi Strauss & Co. said.
wiareport.com
Recent Books of Interest to Women Scholars
Women in Academia Report regularly publishes a list of new books that may be of interest to our readers. The books included are on a wide variety of subjects and present many different points of view. The opinions expressed in these books do not necessarily reflect the views of the editorial board of WIAReport. As an Amazon Associate, WIAReport will earn a fraction of revenue from qualifying purchases.
thefastmode.com
Vodafone Oman Taps Netcracker for Analytics, Integration Layer, DevOps & Managed Services
Netcracker Technology announced that Vodafone in Oman has added analytics, DevOps processes and an integration layer to its ongoing engagement with Netcracker. This latest expansion to the partnership will further add to the operator’s data-driven capabilities, allowing it to grow and enhance its business and deliver an improved experience for customers.
thebossmagazine.com
Create your Branding Through a White Paper
Are you looking to create a stronger brand for your business? A white paper can be a powerful tool to help you do just that. In this post, we’ll explore what a white paper is, why it’s effective for branding, and how you can go about creating one. By the end of this post, you’ll have all the information you need to get started on crafting a white paper that will help take your brand to the next level. So let’s dive in!
salestechstar.com
Mannatech Partners With Penny AI to Deliver a Social Sales Enablement Platform
Empowering a global salesforce with sales automation and real-time insights to drive business growth. Penny AI, a global leader in data-driven social sales enablement solutions, is excited to announce that Mannatech, a global health and wellness company, has partnered with Penny to deliver a digital-first platform for social sales enablement and business intelligence across the entire global sales force.
A crypto challenge for lawyers: How to cite blockchains and NFTs?
In a first for the legal world, a citation guide will explain how to cite smart contracts, NFTs and other elements of the blockchain.
Vox
Economics is more than just theory for Seema Jayachandran — it’s a way to help people
An old joke goes like this: A physicist, a chemist, and an economist were stranded on a desert island with no implements and a can of food. The physicist and the chemist each devised an ingenious mechanism for getting the can open; the economist merely said, “Assume we have a can opener.”
Wayfair Makes it Easy to Shop Sustainably with Largest Selection of Sustainability Certifications for Home
BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 20, 2022-- Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W), one of the world’s largest destinations for the home, today announced its expanded Shop Sustainably offering, which allows shoppers to easily find sustainable products that adhere to a wide-variety of third-party certifications. With more than 50 third-party sustainability certifications to-date, Wayfair is home to the largest variety of sustainability certifications featured by a home retailer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221019005955/en/ Wayfair makes it easy to shop sustainably for all things home (Photo: Business Wire)
AdWeek
A Nonprofit Is Shedding Light on Unhealthy Digital Relationships With a Series of PSAs
Texting and others forms of digital communication play a vital role in relationships these days, but some teens and young adults don’t have the tools to recognize signs of emotional abuse that can happen on these platforms. Enjoying your content? You Have 1 Free Article Left. Tiffany Moustakas. Tiffany...
dailyhodl.com
India Has the Third-Largest Web 3.0 Talent Pool in the World – NASSCOM-Hashed Emergent Study
As India’s Web 3.0 ecosystem continues to flourish, the National Association of Software and Services Companies (NASSCOM) has released a study focused on the nascent industry on the sidelines of the NASSCOM Product Conclave 2022 (NPC 2022). The country is home to over 450 active Web 3.0 startups, including...
News-Medical.net
Study reviews human judgment ensemble during Omicron BA.1 wave in the USA
In a recent study posted to the medRxiv* preprint server, researchers demonstrated how well human judgment systems could complement computational models in responding to the rapidly evolving coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic. Background. The COVID-19 pandemic has claimed over six million lives globally and continues to wreak havoc. Unfortunately, much...
salestechstar.com
clean.io Now Supports More Marketplaces and E-commerce Companies, Including Custom Checkouts
Now, cleanCART from clean.io can protect merchants regardless of what e-commerce marketplace they utilize. clean.io also includes a free report on coupon usage through its Coupon Detective technology. clean.io now supports even more marketplaces and e-commerce marketplaces to capture more revenue and improve conversions, even those with custom checkouts. cleanCART...
salestechstar.com
Cogito Announces an AI-Informed Personalized Coaching Solution to Support Frontline Professional Development
The new module automates the creation of personalized growth plans, streamlines coaching preparation for team leaders and provides continuous feedback to employees. Cogito, the leader in real-time coaching and guidance for the enterprise, announced a new and enhanced solution targeted at improving the employee experience for frontline teams. The Personalized Coaching features are designed to better support employees in handling complex customer service inquiries and focus on professional development based on each agent’s skills.
Comments / 0