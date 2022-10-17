Read full article on original website
Related
akc.org
AKC Breeder Spotlight: Traci Mitchell of Carlin Black & Tan Coonhounds
Traci Mitchell is an AKC Breeder of Merit Bronze, who breeds Black and Tan Coonhounds and an occasional Smooth Fox Terrier. The name Carlin is Irish Gaelic, meaning Little Champion in honor of her first Smooth Fox Terrier. She splits her time between southern California and southwest Iowa. She has...
akc.org
Your Dog Can Now Earn AKC Fit Dog Titles—Here’s How
AKC is a participant in affiliate advertising programs designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to akc.org. If you purchase a product through this article, we may receive a portion of the sale. Dog owners are increasingly aware and thinking about their...
akc.org
Flyball Team Began Training in a Horse Barn, Now Competes on National Level
When the Canine Dirt Diggers formed a Flyball team in 1992, options were limited. Without a proper training facility in rural New Richmond, Wisconsin, the group wound up practicing together in a horse barn, which offered a long enough stretch to practice the relay sport, hence the team name. “A...
Jacksonville Humane Society partners with VyStar and Subaru of Jacksonville for free adoptions
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Humane Society partners with VyStar Credit Union and Subaru of Jacksonville to offer free adoptions on Friday, October 21, and Saturday, October 22. Friday adoptions will take place at the Jacksonville Humane Society on 8464 Beach Blvd., from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday...
Comments / 0