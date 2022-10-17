Read full article on original website
WDTV
Julia B. Brown Malone
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Julia B. Brown Malone, 85, of Bridgeport, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at her residence.She was born in Grafton on January 2, 1937, a daughter of the late Preston C. and Mary Spatafore Brown.She was married to Dean Malone, who preceded her in death in 2004 after 45 years of marriage.Surviving are one son, Dean Malone and his wife Connie of Bridgeport; two grandsons; one granddaughter; one great-grandson; along with several nieces, nephews and cousins that complete her family.She was also preceded in death by one son, Patrick Malone; one daughter, Julia Ann Ensley; one brother, Joseph Preston Brown; and two sisters, Clarabell Putzu and Rosemary Panther.Mrs. Malone was a 1955 graduate of Victory High School. She was a homemaker and the co-founder and co-owner of Malone’s Heating and Air in Salem, WV in the 1980s. She enjoyed cooking family dinners, sewing and quilting, having won a state championship in quilting. Julia was Catholic by faith and a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street on Wednesday from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 10:00 am with Father Casey Mahone as Celebrant. Interment will be in the Holy Cross Cemetery.In lieu of flowers Mrs. Malone’s family request donations be made in her memory to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 150 South Maple Avenue, Clarksburg, WV, 26301.Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.
WDTV
John Christopher Colombo
John Christopher Colombo of Clarksburg died unexpectedly at his home on October 19,2022. Born in Clarksburg on August 2,1955, Chris was the son of the late Orlando and Elizabeth “Libby” Buzzard Colombo. He is survived by his wife of forty-three years, M. Elizabeth “Liz” Lockard Colombo, two daughters:...
WDTV
Stella Marie Mundell
Stella Marie Mundell, 94, went home to be with her Lord and savior and the love of her life who preceded her in death Wateman Mundell on October 18th, 2022. Stella was born December 10th, 1927, in Belington, West Virginia. Stella is survived by her loving children, Roger Mundell with...
WDTV
Virginia “Jenny” Lou Stutler Duncan
Virginia “Jenny” Lou Stutler Duncan, 62, of Weston, slipped gently into the arms of the Lord on Monday, October 17, 2022. Jenny was born on December 28, 1959, a daughter of the late Everett Ray Stutler and Effie Lou Curtis. Forever cherishing their memories of Jenny are her...
WDTV
Mary Lee Griffin
Mary Lee Griffin, 89, of Bridgeport departed this life on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, surrounded by family. She was born in Myersville, MD on October 23, 1932, a daughter of the late Oliver Morris Smouse and Lorena Falkenstein Smouse. She is survived by her devoted husband of 67 years, Robert D. Griffin, whom she married on January 20th, 1955.
WDTV
Morgantown High School Band celebrates 100 years
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - It had been 100 years since Morgantown High School started its first band. Alumni were invited to this year’s Homecoming game to play with the current band for a special celebration after the game. Mike Roberts was a 1959 Morgantown High School band alum. Roberts...
WDTV
Spotlight on Business: Stonewall Coffee
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - This week’s Spotlight on Business is Stonewall Coffee. “We really wanted to do something as a family and so God just opened up the opportunity for us to have a coffeehouse right in downtown Clarksburg,” said Kevin Zakariasen, Co-owner of Stonewall Coffee. Kevin and...
WDTV
Morgantown native releases song with Brad Paisley
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Morgantown native Huey Mack has released a song that features country music superstar Brad Paisley. Huey, 30, entered the music scene in 2013 with a number 8 on the Billboard Rap Chart. Huey attended WVU for two years while developing his passion for music into a...
WDTV
A Halloween inflatable display brings one family closer together
BRUCETON MILLS, W.Va (WDTV) - One family in Bruceton Mills got into the Halloween spirit with 231 inflatable decorations. For years, Dina Stiles and her daughter Jennifer Louden set up Halloween inflatables for trick-or-treating at a campground. Then last year, they brought the inflatables to their front yards for more...
WDTV
Former Elkins Sewer System supervisor dies
ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - A long-serving and well-respected former Elkins Sanitary Board employee recently passed away. Michael Wolfe, 66, died on Oct. 5. He retired last year as the chief operator of the Elkins Wastewater System, capping 20 years of public service in Elkins. He began his career in wastewater...
WDTV
Home for the Holiday Craft Show held in Mylan Park
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Home for the Holiday Craft Show was at Mylan Park Pavilion today, Oct. 21st and will go through Oct. 22nd. They had over 200 vendors at the event from all over West Virginia, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. Vendors at the event had homemade crafts, florals, candles, clothing, and more.
WDTV
5th Quarter: Week 9 Highlights
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Week 9 is in the books! Check out highlights from this week’s contests:
WDTV
5th Quarter Pregame Show: Philip Barbour
PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - The 5th Quarter Pregame Show sponsored by Chenoweth Ford traveled to Philip Barbour for week nine of West Virginia high school football. 5 Sports’ Casey Kay and Tyler Kennett breakdown Philip Barbour vs. Lewis County ahead of their week nine matchup. Casey Kay chats with...
WDTV
The Queen of Clean: Cleaning your showerhead
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of The Queen of Clean, the Queen reveals the secret of cleaning your showerhead. Watch the video above to hear her advice.
WDTV
JOANN Fabrics set to close Bridgeport location
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - JOANN Fabrics has announced that it will soon close its location at Meadowbrook Mall. Officials with the fabric and crafts store said the closing sale will start on Nov. 27. The last day of business is scheduled to be Jan. 22, 2023. The store is located...
WDTV
Retired Preston County K-9 dies
KINGWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - A retired K-9 who worked with the Preston County Sheriff’s Office has passed away. K-9 Okan retired from the PCSO in 2021, according to a Facebook post. He continued to live with his handler, Cpl. R.A. Stockett, Jr., and his family until his passing.
WDTV
Wisdom to Wealth - Thursday, Oct. 20
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Wisdom to Wealth, sponsored by John Halterman of Beacon Wealth Management, John discusses not panicking. Watch the video above to hear his advice. Wisdom to Wealth airs on 5 News at 5:30 every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.
WDTV
Person injured after farm tractor flips
PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - According to reports, today Oct. 22nd at approximately 12:54 p.m. the Philippi Fire Department and Barbour County EMS was alerted of a farm tractor accident. Crews arrived on the scene and found one person trapped under the farm tractor. They used high and low pressure air...
WDTV
Casey Legg, Tony Mathis Jr. receive Big 12 honors
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Two Mountaineers received Big 12 honors for their performance against Baylor on Thursday night. Casey Legg has been named Co-Special Teams Player of the Week. Six games in and he has yet to miss a field goal, 10-of-10 for the Charleston native this season. Arguably the most important field goal of the year for Legg came against the bears, a 23-yarder for the Mountaineer with 33 seconds to go, that one sealed the deal on West Virginia’s 43-40 victory over reigning Big 12 Champs Baylor.
WDTV
100-year-old Harrison County man among the latest to die from COVID-19
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported several more deaths from COVID-19 on Thursday, including a 100-year-old man from Harrison County. Other reported deaths include an 89-year old female from Kanawha County, a 71-year old male from Mercer County, a 79-year old female...
